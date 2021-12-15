Sports Record Dec. 15

GOLF
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Bill Kusleika, 67; 2. Gary Lee, 71; 2. Dick Tullis, 71; 4. Bill French, 72; 5. Craig Hobbs, 74; 5. Darrell Wood, 74; 5. Frank Prentice, 74; 8. Don Garrison, 75; 8. Mel Hayes, 75; 10. Mark Clemons, 77; 11. Johnny Sawyer, 83; 12. Ron Wilson, 84
Shot Age or Better
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Kusleika, 79, shot 79
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84; Jack Coursey, 98, shot 95
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
From Tuesday:
Thomas 43, Cashion 38
Cashion;9;15;11;3;--;38
Thomas;14;8;11;10;--;43
Thomas: Megli 17, Dobbins 8, Roberts 7, Hampton 7, Wright 1, all others 3
Cashion: Lamb 14, Jenkins 10, Shelly 6, Owens 4, Williams 2, Shafer 2
High School: Boys
From Tuesday:
Collinsville 70, Claremore 34
Collinsville;13;12;27;18;--;70
Claremore;8;7;8;11;--;34
Collinsville: Himebaugh 21, J. Syrkels 16, McDowell 11, Hammond 5, Meacham 5 ,Schlomann 3, N. Syrkels 3, Anderson 2, Herald 2
Claremore: Steidley 8, Seidel 7, McHugh 6, Logers 6, Chancellor 3, Watson 2, Johnson 2
Booker T. Washington 88, Muskogee 63
Muskogee;12;20;17;14;--;63
BT Washington;21;23;26;18;--;88
Muskogee (2-3): Capmbell 23, Duncan 11, Titsworth 7, Larkpor 6, Reed 6, Johns 5, Freeman 2, Wilkerson 2, Carter 1.
BTW (2-0): Potter 28, Parker 20, Johnson 13, Mi. Smith 6, Simpson 5, Chambers 4, Harris 4, Wilson 2, Boone 2, Ware 2, Ma. Smith 2.
Cashion 79, Thomas 31
Cashion;20;26;15;18;--;79
Thomas;4;11;7;9;--;31
Cashion: Jenkins 18, Frazier 16, Raney 15, LaGasse 15, Hogan 6, Nabivi 4, Tichenor 3, Shafer 2