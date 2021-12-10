Sports Record Dec. 10

GOLF
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Darrell Wood 65; 2. Bob Bell 66; 3. Gary Lee 70; 3. Frank Prentice 70; 5. Mel Hayes 71; 6. Gilbert York 72; 6. Ed Hendrix 72; 6. B J Barnhart 72; 9. Bill French 73; 9. Don Garrison 73; 11. Dick Tullis 74; 11. Ron Cagle 74; 13. Mark Clemons 75; 14. Bill Kusleika 76; 14. David Hayes 76; 14. Johnny Sawyer 76; 17. Duane Dunham 78; 17. Ron Wilson 78; 17. Ken Hayes 78; 20. George Siler 80; 21. Hank Prideaux 81; 22. Jim Laster 85.
The Club at Indian Springs
Polar Express Night Golf 9 Hole Tournament
1. Bayler Pense, Ryan Boos, Sam Rhoades, Peyton Coburn 18; 2. Carson Stookey, Gonzalo Chaves, Luke Palmowsky, Tyler Cornwell 20; Best Dressed: Cameron Storm; Best Decorated Golf Car: Seaton, Youtsey
Shot Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Ray White, 85, shot 78; Kew Wade, 83, shot 74
LaFORTUNE PARK: Dave Demuth, 83, shot 81; Phil Ware, 78, shot 77; John Bayliss, 79, shot 78
SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 81, shot 77
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Alva Northwestern Shootout
Alva JV 53, South Barber (KS) 27
Alva JV;18;6;15;14;--;53
South Barber;4;9;7;7;--;27
Alva: Kellen 25, Perks 11, Williams 11, Gore 4, Pierce 2
South Barber: Cantrell 15, J. Binning 6, Allen 4, Allen 2
Pioneer 47, Putnam Heights 11
Pioneer;20;6;15;6;--;47
Putnam Heights;1;5;2;3;--;11
Pioneer: Haugen 13, De La Torre 12, Grimm 10, Stephens 4, Koontz 2, Nelson 2, others 4
South Central (KS) 64, Wynnewood 37
South Central;24;16;15;9;--;64
Wynnewood;9;8;6;14;--;37
South Central: S. Jellisen 21, Alexander 15, Herd 13, Heckner 7, M. Jellison 4, Girk 2, Herdy 2
Wynnewood: K. Anderson 9, T. Dotson 6, S. Thompson 5, Givens 4, Hill 4, A. Anderson 3, O’Steen 2, L. Thompson 2, G. Dotson 2
Fayetteville (AR) Festival
Union 55, Bentonville (AR) 37
Bentonville;11;7;10;9;--;37
Union;26;7;15;7;--;55
Bentonville: Brown 9, Rustad 9, Sanders 8, Campbell 7, Rhuda 3, Disheroon 1.
Union: Pitts 17, Hishaw 11, Marshall-Penny 10, Malham 7, S. Smith 7, Woodard 3.
Bishop Kelley Invitational
Moore 57, Collinsville 31
Moore;19;17;12;9--57
Collinsville;5;9;8;9--31
Moore (4-1): Bills 17, Haywood 9, Jones 8, Huffman 6, Bryles 5, McDougal 5, Jaques 4, Chibitty 3
Collinsville (3-2): Stamper 5, Wickman 5, Thomas 4, Smith 4, C. White 4, Henley 3, Meadows 2, Reed 2, R. White 2
Mustang 58, Bishop Kelley 45
Mustang;11;26;14;7;--;58
Bishop Kelley;10;16;9;10;--;45
Mustang: Pogi 17, K. Johnson 15, Simonsen 7, Harding 12, Niehues 5, Mosley 2
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 14, Barton 13, Strandmark 7, Ames 6, Stockton 3, Roy 2
Bartlesville 43, Jenks 34
Bartlesville;13;10;5;15;--;43
Jenks;14;10;5;5;--;34
Bartlesville: Valentine 18, Groningen 9, Hodge 5, Chambers 4, Duncan 3, Ruiz 2, Stevenson 2
Jenks: Twiehaus 11, Luciano 10, Forgione 6, Brown 4, Robertson 2
Shawnee 45, Edison 12
Shawnee;15;11;8;11;--;45
Edison;2;3;0;7;--;12
Shawnee: Orrell 11, Martinez 9, McCool 6, Napier 6, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Shirley 3, Williams 2
Edison: Chatman 5, Alexander 3, Davis 2, Monreal 2
From Thursday:
Collinsville 62, Jenks 47
Collinsville;13;14;8;17;--;52
Jenks;5;15;12;13;--;47
Collinsville: Stamper 15, Thomas 15, Smith 14, Gregory 4, Meadows 2, Wickman 14
Jenks: Luciano 17, Twiehaus 13, Forgione 6, Brown 3, Robinson 3, Simpson 3, Johnson 1, Williams 1
Moore 60, Bartlesville 39
Moore;22;12;18;8;--;60
Bartlesville;11;8;5;15;--;39
Moore: Jones 21, Bryles 14, Bills 10, Huffman 5, Chibitty 3, Haywood 3, Freeman 2, Jaques 2
Bartlesville: Chambers 12, Valentine 6, Pregler 5, McPhail 4, Ruiz 4, Duncan 3, Groningen 3, Stevenson 2
Mustang 88, Edison 14
Mustang;30;13;20;25;--;88
Edison;2;4;5;3;--;14
Mustang: Pogi 17, Trammell 14, Harding 12, K. Johnson 9, Niehaus 8, Engles 7, Haywood 7, Hurst 5, J. Johnson 3, Keele 2, Mosley 2, Sominson 2
Edison: Ott 5, Davis 4, Alexander 3, Phillips 2
Bishop Kelley 47, Shawnee 32
Bishop Kelley;7;12;14;14;--;47
Shawnee;4;11;8;9;--;32
Bishop Kelley: Barton 18, Avedon 13, Ames 6, Stockton 6, Strandmark 2, Roy 2
Shawnee: Martinez 10, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Orvell 4, Williams 4, Napier 3, McCool 2, Thurman 1
Blue Sky Bank Tournament
Cleveland High School
Cascia Hall 47, Cushing 43
Metro Christian 39, Skiatook 22
Kingfisher 52, Muldrow 36
Jerry O'Quin Tournament
Inola High School
Inola 39, Coweta 33
Coweta;14;5;4;10;--;33
Inola;7;8;13;11;--;39
Coweta: Mathews 11, Hilton 9, Addington 5, Brians 4, Schauffeer 4.
Inola: Walker 9, Moore 9, Weast 7, Mootrey 7, Eaves 4, Wheeler 3.
Golden Days Hoop Festival
Tulsa Central High School
CHEF 52, McLain 25
McLain;7;2;5;11;--;25
CHEF;20;7;10;15;--;52
McLain: Landrum 11, Galloway 8, McCaraway 3, McCannon 2, Hilton 1.
CHEF: Smith 16, A. Langley 10, P. Langley 10, Swatszabarg 6, Kennedy 4, Farcher 4, Taylor 2.
Durant 72, OKC NW Classen 32
OKC NW Classen;9;8;7;8;--;32
Durant;14;36;15;7;--;72
OKC NW Classen (0-3): Gagau 15, Johnson 11, Dickerson 4, Hardesty 2.
Durant (4-1): Hill 15, McLemore 15, Gregory 9, Lain 9, Pilgrees 7, Dudson 5, Robins 5, Pettett 3, Mosp 2, Rivera 2.
Sand Springs 54, Central 8
Central;0;0;0;8;--;8
Sand Springs;18;18;14;4;--;54
Central (3-2): Cravens 3, Fortenberry 3, Davis 2.
Sand Springs (3-0): Jackson 15, Armstead 14, Taylor 5, Wilson 5, Kirkendoll 4, Tanner 4, L. Morris 3, T. Morris 2, Pearce 2
Frontier Shoot-Out
Casady 67, Perry JV 21
Hennessey 38, Blackwell 33
Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out
Jay 35, Miami 21
Jay;7;11;11;6;--;35
Miami;4;8;7;2;--;21
Jay: Barrows 10, Gibe 10, Chunestudy 6, Holt 4, Buzzard 3, Barnes 2
Miami: Jinks 9, Cook 6, Forrester 4, Powell 2
Vinita 34, Quapaw 32
Vinita;5;10;14;5;--;34
Quapaw;10;5;4;13;--;32
Vinita: Chaney 16, Trail 9, Bandy 4, Wattenbarger 3, Lofgren 2
Quapaw: Chuckluck 10, Daugherty 8, Kerley 8, Williams 4, Bass 2
Lincoln Christian 66, Claremore 18
Lincoln Christian;19;18;16;13;--;66
Claremore;3;7;5;3;--;18
Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 13, Roberts 11, Hopkins 10, Faulkner 10, Murphy 9, Steele 5, Ricke 4, Talley 2, Rea 2
Claremore: G. Bump 8, H. Bump 6, Roberts 3, Israel 1
Stillwell 43, Grove 30
Stillwell;8;7;15;13;--;43
Grove;2;11;9;8;--;30
Stillwell: Waite 15, Johnson 14, Catron 7, Mink 2, Thurber 2, Christie 2
Claremore: Gregg 9, Pair 9, Bacon 6, Morris 4, Geer 2
Duncan Tournament
Carl Albert 64, Cache 31
Next Era Energy Garber Invitational
Ripley 58, Olive 23
Ripley;27;12;12;7;--;58
Olive;4;7;3;9;--;23
Ripley: McCollum 28, Gobble 11, Collier 4, Howell 4, Varble 4, Overton 3, Hall 2, Sanches 2.
Olive: Carter 6, Rush 5, Rusco 4, Mills 3, Smythe 2, Laffoon 2, Hutchison 1.
Newkirk 23, Tonkawa 21
Tonkawa;2;0;8;11;--;21
Newkirk;5;10;2;6;--;23
Tonkawa: Johnson 10, N. Jacobs 6, K. Jacobs 3, Owen 2.
Newkirk: Mills 9, Vap 6, Mi. Chace 6, Ma. Chace 2.
Hooker 55, Ocarche 51
Ocarche;14;15;12;10;--;51
Hooker;13;16;16;10;--;55
Ocarche: Jalie Rother 11, Arms 11, Jadyn Rother 10, Endres 7, Stover 6, S. Vandenriessche 4, Wittrock 2.
Hooker: Stalder 25, Rodriguez 7, Maloney 6, Swayze 6, Fischer 6, Cervantes 5.
Garber 45, Cashion 40
Garber;9;6;13;17;--;45
Cashion;12;7;9;12;--;40
Garber: L. Washington 16, Johnson 13, Gay 9, Howry 7.
Cashion: Lamb 14, Jenkins 8, Shafer 8, Shelly 6, Williams 4.
Haskell Tournament
Wagoner 64, Catoosa 41
Catoosa;9;11;10;11;--;41
Wagoner;19;16;19;10;--;64
Catoosa (3-3): Ba. Wiggington 16, Brown 9, Br. Wiggington 7, West 5, Beach 2, Benson 2.
Wagoner (2-2): Burckhartzmeyer 21, E. Bryant 16, Pawpa 14, Bruce 6, J. Bryant 3, Austin 2, Riggs 2.
Keys 42, Checotah 32
Madill Winter Classic
Marietta 42, Sulphur 40
Plainview 47, Dickson 29
Madill 60, Boswell 23
Pauls Valley 45, Mount St. Mary 28
Adair Tournament
Chouteau 32, Ketchum 27
Colcord Tournament
Gentry (AR) 51, Salina 44
Adair Tournament
Locust Grove 67, Adair 47
Locust Grove;12;28;15;12;--;67
Adair;9;12;14;12;--;47
Locust Grove (5-0): Wiggins 21, Fine 21, Williams 19, Sweeney 4, Gilman 2.
Adair: Mooney 19, A. Moody 8, Rice 7, P. Moody 4, Culvert 4, Gilstrap 3, Wilson 2
High School: Boys
Alva Northwestern Shootout
Pioneer 46, South Barber (KS) 35
Pioneer;15;9;10;12;--;46
South Barber;5;6;10;14;--;35
Pioneer: Owens 13, Hammock 10, Parker 6, Veisquez 5, Vargas 4, Dotson 2, Munholland 2
South Barber: C. Rathgeber 15, B. Rathgeber 8, Dunham 4, Duncan 4, Duvall 2, Erikson 1, Jewell 1
South Central (KS) 45, Putnam Heights 26
Putnam Heights;2;10;4;10;--;26
South Central;12;13;7;13;--;45
Putnam Heights: Ortega-Lopez 10, Notti 8, Stripling 3, Love 4, Gray 2
South Central: G. Uhl 10, t. Uhl 2, Snyder 8, Sariento 4, Herd 6, Theurer 3, Prusa 8
Wynnewood 61, Seiling 52
Wynnewood;20;15;19;7;--;61
Seiling;6;15;12;19;--;52
Wynnewood: D. Fields 24, A. Fields 23, Givens 12, Allen 2
Seiling: Hamar 17, Nelson 12, Smith 7, Manuel 5, Ledford 4, Colvard 4, Hunter 3
Alva 55, Cherokee 21
Alva;31;13;3;8;--;55
Cherokee;2;6;8;5;--;21
Alva: Penco 10, Mathers 10, Reed 9, Faison 5, Longhurst 4, Rucker 4, Randall 4, Glass 3, Feely 3, Gaisford 2
Cherokee: Wyatt 7, Roberts 6, Ramirez 5, Petersen 3
Bishop Kelley Invitational
Mustang 67, Edison 49
Edison:13;11;14;11--49
Mustang;12;24;17;14--67
Edison (4-3): Overton-Tobie 12, Johnson 11, Spencer 8, Parish 8, Chavez 6, C. Hawkins 2, R. Hawkins 2
Mustang (5-0): Johnson 25, Scott 18, Sharp 7, Smith 5, Strange 5, Clipson 4, Bogard 3
Union JV 54, Sapulpa 50
Union;6;13;17;18;--54
Sapulpa;9;8;11;22;--;50
Union: Berry 20, Sanders 16, Knupp 11, Bowen 4, Gunn 3
Sapulpa: Edwards 20, Reed 18, Cabbage 7, Bullock 3, Ogunseye 2
McLain 61, Webster 44
McLain;23;15;15;8;--;61
Webster;10;9;7;18;--;44
McLain: Galloway 34, Silas 13, Nolan 8, Nichols 4, Bennett 2
Webster: Fields 14, James 12, Waldon 8, T. Davis 6, Marlow 4
Tuttle 53, Bishop Kelley 43
Tuttle;17;12;11;13;--;53
Bishop Kelley;15;13;6;9;--;43
Tuttle: McDoulett 31, Redwine 10, Stokes 8, Everett 2, McCarthey 2
Bishop Kelley: Taylor 13, Dee 8, Wormell 8, Schultz 7, Walker 6, Schick 1
From Thursday:
Edison 82, Sapulpa 44
Edison;17;12;22;31;--;82
Sapulpa;16;7;14;7;--;44
Edison: Overton 13, Robie 13, Parish 12, Spencer 12, Johnson 10, C. Hawkins 8, Falling 8, Brown 7, Keith 6, Alexander 2, Chavez 2, R. Hawkins 2
Sapulpa: Edwards 13, Read 11, Record 8, Ogunseye 6, Bullock 3, Gaddis 3
Mustang 98, Union JV 66
Mustang;23;29;35;11;--;98
Union;16;25;3;22;--;66
Mustang: Scott 26, Johnson 23, Smith 11, D. Clipson 12, C. Clipson 9, Miller 7, Strange 3, Bogard 2, Rodgers 2, Sharp 2
Union: Danzy 16, Sanders 15, Berry 12, Chaney 10, Jones 10, Knupp 5, Bowen 4, Bell 2, Tandoy 2
Tuttle 41, McLain 40
Tuttle;10;12;13;6;--;41
McLain;9;10;15;6;--;40
Tuttle: McDoulett 12, Redwine 10, McCarthey 9, Avelar 6, Stokes 4
McLain: Nichols 15, Galloway 14, Nolan 3, Hudgins 6, Bennett 2
Bishop Kelley 73, Webster 62
Bishop Kelley;15;21;17;20;--;73
Webster;10;18;19;15;--;62
Bishop Kelley: Wormell 27, Taylor 10, Dee 7, Schultz 7, Walker 7, Schick 6, Rhoades 4, Avedon 3, Hawkins 2
Webster: Davis 28, James 11, Corrie 10, Waldon 7, Marlow 4, Rushing 2
Next Era Energy Garber Invitational
Garber 63, Newkirk 49
Newkirk;16;10;10;13;--;49
Garber;14;11;21;17;--;63
Newkirk: Johnston 13, Shirley 13, Bergman 7, Watters 6, Harrelson 4, Vap 4, Engelking 2.
Garber: S. Bishop 22, Nagel 19, Johnston 12, M. Bishop 5, Bennett 4, Howry 1.
Okarche 81, Olive 11
Okarche;25;23;14;19;--;81
Olive;4;5;0;2;--;11
Okarche: Harris 13, Neiderer 10, Pinkerton 9, Schieber 9, Hawk 9, Stover 7, Bomhoff 6, Mueggenborg 5, McMillin 5, Endres 4, Gilles 4.
Olive: Johnson 6, Cohen 4, Rector 1.
Tonkawa 55, Cashion JV 40
Tonkawa;17;19;12;7;--;55
Cashion JV;10;12;6;12;--;40
Tonkawa: Morgan 18, Randall 11, Braden 9, Jr. Grein 9, Slavens 4, D. Grein 4.
Cashion JV: Miller 12, Woody 6, Shafer 6, Wilburn 5, Buetler 4, Niemyer 4, Bedick 2, Brandt 1.
Hooker 46, Ripley 30
Hooker;11;8;17;10;--;46
Ripley;11;6;3;10;--;30
Hooker: Hildago 21, G. Parker 7, Hill 6, Metcalf 5, Gomez 5, Martens 2.
Ripley: Skibbe 10, Grimes 9, Gainey 5, Hood 4, Clinesmith 2
Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out
Claremore 55, Lincoln Christian 50
Claremore;15;11;13;16;--;55
Lincoln Christian;13;16;14;7;--;50
Claremore: K. Steidley 20, McHugh 16, T. Steidley 7, Lagers 5, Watson 3, Chancellor 2, Rogers 2
Lincoln Christian: Reimer 18, Mar 9, Isbell 8, Wilson 6, Martocci 4, Hampton 3, Stokes 2
Miami 56, Quapaw 33
Miami;11;13;7;25;--;56
Quapaw;15;4;6;8;--;33
Miami: K. Jinks 13, C. Jinks 10, Catt 7, Tanner 7, Walls 6, Smith 4, Hajny 3, Davis 2, Leach 2, Randolph 2
Quapaw: Johnston 11, D. Shapp 6, P. Shapp 6, Attocknie 4, Forbis 3, Radford 2, Rogers 1
Vinita 60, Jay 49
Vinita;17;11;18;14;--;60
Jay;16;10;13;10;--;49
Vinita: Martins 15, Downing 10, Rife 9, Winfrey 9, Anderson 7, Swan 4, Tyler 4, Ogdon 2
Jay: Kingfisher 28, Jones 9, Earp 6, Landrum 6
Stillwell 48, Grove 36
Stillwell;11;9;17;11;--;48
Grove;4;13;13;6;--;36
Stillwell: Lee 18, Petree 14, Teehee 5, Kimble 4, Ramirez 4
Grove: Beal 16, Hacker 10, Newberry 6, Casey 2, Pace 2
Community Christian Tournament
Anadarko 56, Purcell 45
Purcell;15;10;12;8;--;45
Anadarko;16;15;16;9;--;56
Purcell (3-2): Eubanks 13, Ice 11, Evans 8, Freeman 6, Willis 5, Vasquez 2.
Anadarko (1-1): Owens 16, Churchill 14, Williams 12, Cozad 11, Lonewolf 3.
Jerry O'Quin Tournament
Inola High School
Inola 69, Fort Gibson 63
Fort Gibson;13;15;10;25;--;63
Inola;19;16;16;18;--;69
Fort Gibson: Rosse 15, Scott 13, Blunt 12, Rowan 8, Biggs 8, Branch 3, Graves 2, Sheppard 2.
Inola: Welch 24, Thomas 14, Miller 8, Jones 7, Hayes 6, Ford 5, Maner 3, Groff 2.
Blue Sky Bank Tournament
Cleveland High School
Piedmont 66, Skiatook 32
Ponca City 64, Cushing 51
Kingfisher 52, Muldrow 29
Cleveland 52, Metro Christian 50
Metro Christian;14;5;23;8;--;50
Cleveland;12;14;13;13;--;52
Metro Christian (2-1): Darrington 18, Roth 10, Sowards 9, Holder 6, Marcoux 2, Powell 2, Muller 2, Francis 1.
Cleveland (3-1): Kauk 22, Baker 10, H. Sizemore 7, McEntire 6, Buerker 5, C. Sizemore 2
Haskell Tournament
Catoosa 46, Wright Christian 44
Keys 29, Checotah 20
Wagoner 58, Berryhill 27
Madill Winter Classic
Madill 37, Boswell 35
Mount St. Mary 51, Pauls Valley 27
Sulphur 57, Marietta 21
Plainview 82, Dickson 41
Frontier Shoot-Out
Cleveland JV 56, Riverside 54
Marlow JV 49, Blackwell 48
Adair Tournament
Dewey 66, Ketchum 44
Copan Tournament
Drumright 75, Foyil 45
Drumright;25;16;23;11;--;75
Foyil;8;13;17;7;--;45
Drumright: Bray 30, Kelly 14, Chavez 11, Smith 8, Gregory 6, Gooch 2, Lovin 2, Bolton 2
Tahlequah Invitational Tournament
Jenks 59, Muskogee 52
Muskogee;7;12;13;20;--;52
Jenks;7;11;18;23;--;59
Muskogee (1-2): Ja. Campbell 23, Hiner 11, Johns 6, Reed 6, Jo. Campbell 4, Duncan 2.
Jenks (3-0): Averitt 21, Martins 11, Wilkins 9, Smith 7, Golightly 5, Tata 4, Simmons 2.