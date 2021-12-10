 Skip to main content
Sports Record Dec. 10
Sports Record Dec. 10

GOLF

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Darrell Wood 65; 2. Bob Bell 66; 3. Gary Lee 70; 3. Frank Prentice 70; 5. Mel Hayes 71; 6. Gilbert York 72; 6. Ed Hendrix 72; 6. B J Barnhart 72; 9. Bill French 73; 9. Don Garrison 73; 11. Dick Tullis 74; 11. Ron Cagle 74; 13. Mark Clemons 75; 14. Bill Kusleika 76; 14. David Hayes 76; 14. Johnny Sawyer 76; 17. Duane Dunham 78; 17. Ron Wilson 78; 17. Ken Hayes 78; 20. George Siler 80; 21. Hank Prideaux 81; 22. Jim Laster 85.

The Club at Indian Springs

Polar Express Night Golf 9 Hole Tournament

1. Bayler Pense, Ryan Boos, Sam Rhoades, Peyton Coburn 18; 2. Carson Stookey, Gonzalo Chaves, Luke Palmowsky, Tyler Cornwell 20; Best Dressed: Cameron Storm; Best Decorated Golf Car: Seaton, Youtsey

Shot Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Ray White, 85, shot 78; Kew Wade, 83, shot 74

LaFORTUNE PARK: Dave Demuth, 83, shot 81; Phil Ware, 78, shot 77; John Bayliss, 79, shot 78

SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 81, shot 77

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Alva Northwestern Shootout

Alva JV 53, South Barber (KS) 27

Alva JV;18;6;15;14;--;53

South Barber;4;9;7;7;--;27

Alva: Kellen 25, Perks 11, Williams 11, Gore 4, Pierce 2

South Barber: Cantrell 15, J. Binning 6, Allen 4, Allen 2

Pioneer 47, Putnam Heights 11

Pioneer;20;6;15;6;--;47

Putnam Heights;1;5;2;3;--;11

Pioneer: Haugen 13, De La Torre 12, Grimm 10, Stephens 4, Koontz 2, Nelson 2, others 4

South Central (KS) 64, Wynnewood 37

South Central;24;16;15;9;--;64

Wynnewood;9;8;6;14;--;37

South Central: S. Jellisen 21, Alexander 15, Herd 13, Heckner 7, M. Jellison 4, Girk 2, Herdy 2

Wynnewood: K. Anderson 9, T. Dotson 6, S. Thompson 5, Givens 4, Hill 4, A. Anderson 3, O’Steen 2, L. Thompson 2, G. Dotson 2

Fayetteville (AR) Festival

Union 55, Bentonville (AR) 37

Bentonville;11;7;10;9;--;37

Union;26;7;15;7;--;55

Bentonville: Brown 9, Rustad 9, Sanders 8, Campbell 7, Rhuda 3, Disheroon 1.

Union: Pitts 17, Hishaw 11, Marshall-Penny 10, Malham 7, S. Smith 7, Woodard 3.

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Moore 57, Collinsville 31

Moore;19;17;12;9--57

Collinsville;5;9;8;9--31

Moore (4-1): Bills 17, Haywood 9, Jones 8, Huffman 6, Bryles 5, McDougal 5, Jaques 4, Chibitty 3

Collinsville (3-2): Stamper 5, Wickman 5, Thomas 4, Smith 4, C. White 4, Henley 3, Meadows 2, Reed 2, R. White 2

Mustang 58, Bishop Kelley 45

Mustang;11;26;14;7;--;58

Bishop Kelley;10;16;9;10;--;45

Mustang: Pogi 17, K. Johnson 15, Simonsen 7, Harding 12, Niehues 5, Mosley 2

Bishop Kelley: Avedon 14, Barton 13, Strandmark 7, Ames 6, Stockton 3, Roy 2

Bartlesville 43, Jenks 34

Bartlesville;13;10;5;15;--;43

Jenks;14;10;5;5;--;34

Bartlesville: Valentine 18, Groningen 9, Hodge 5, Chambers 4, Duncan 3, Ruiz 2, Stevenson 2

Jenks: Twiehaus 11, Luciano 10, Forgione 6, Brown 4, Robertson 2

Shawnee 45, Edison 12

Shawnee;15;11;8;11;--;45

Edison;2;3;0;7;--;12

Shawnee: Orrell 11, Martinez 9, McCool 6, Napier 6, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Shirley 3, Williams 2

Edison: Chatman 5, Alexander 3, Davis 2, Monreal 2

From Thursday:

Collinsville 62, Jenks 47

Collinsville;13;14;8;17;--;52

Jenks;5;15;12;13;--;47

Collinsville: Stamper 15, Thomas 15, Smith 14, Gregory 4, Meadows 2, Wickman 14

Jenks: Luciano 17, Twiehaus 13, Forgione 6, Brown 3, Robinson 3, Simpson 3, Johnson 1, Williams 1

Moore 60, Bartlesville 39

Moore;22;12;18;8;--;60

Bartlesville;11;8;5;15;--;39

Moore: Jones 21, Bryles 14, Bills 10, Huffman 5, Chibitty 3, Haywood 3, Freeman 2, Jaques 2

Bartlesville: Chambers 12, Valentine 6, Pregler 5, McPhail 4, Ruiz 4, Duncan 3, Groningen 3, Stevenson 2

Mustang 88, Edison 14

Mustang;30;13;20;25;--;88

Edison;2;4;5;3;--;14

Mustang: Pogi 17, Trammell 14, Harding 12, K. Johnson 9, Niehaus 8, Engles 7, Haywood 7, Hurst 5, J. Johnson 3, Keele 2, Mosley 2, Sominson 2

Edison: Ott 5, Davis 4, Alexander 3, Phillips 2

Bishop Kelley 47, Shawnee 32

Bishop Kelley;7;12;14;14;--;47

Shawnee;4;11;8;9;--;32

Bishop Kelley: Barton 18, Avedon 13, Ames 6, Stockton 6, Strandmark 2, Roy 2

Shawnee: Martinez 10, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Orvell 4, Williams 4, Napier 3, McCool 2, Thurman 1

Blue Sky Bank Tournament

Cleveland High School

Cascia Hall 47, Cushing 43

Metro Christian 39, Skiatook 22

Kingfisher 52, Muldrow 36

Jerry O'Quin Tournament

Inola High School

Inola 39, Coweta 33

Coweta;14;5;4;10;--;33

Inola;7;8;13;11;--;39

Coweta: Mathews 11, Hilton 9, Addington 5, Brians  4, Schauffeer 4.

Inola: Walker 9, Moore 9, Weast 7, Mootrey 7, Eaves 4, Wheeler 3.

Golden Days Hoop Festival

Tulsa Central High School

CHEF 52, McLain 25

McLain;7;2;5;11;--;25

CHEF;20;7;10;15;--;52

McLain: Landrum 11, Galloway 8, McCaraway 3, McCannon 2, Hilton 1.

CHEF: Smith 16, A. Langley 10, P. Langley 10, Swatszabarg 6, Kennedy 4, Farcher 4, Taylor 2.

Durant 72, OKC NW Classen 32

OKC NW Classen;9;8;7;8;--;32

Durant;14;36;15;7;--;72

OKC NW Classen (0-3): Gagau 15, Johnson 11, Dickerson 4, Hardesty 2.

Durant (4-1): Hill 15, McLemore 15, Gregory 9, Lain 9, Pilgrees 7, Dudson 5, Robins 5, Pettett 3, Mosp 2, Rivera 2. 

Sand Springs 54, Central 8

Central;0;0;0;8;--;8

Sand Springs;18;18;14;4;--;54

Central (3-2): Cravens 3, Fortenberry 3, Davis 2.

Sand Springs (3-0): Jackson 15, Armstead 14, Taylor 5, Wilson 5, Kirkendoll 4, Tanner 4, L. Morris 3, T. Morris 2, Pearce 2

Frontier Shoot-Out

Casady 67, Perry JV 21

Hennessey 38, Blackwell 33

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Jay 35, Miami 21

Jay;7;11;11;6;--;35

Miami;4;8;7;2;--;21

Jay: Barrows 10, Gibe 10, Chunestudy 6, Holt 4, Buzzard 3, Barnes 2

Miami: Jinks 9, Cook 6, Forrester 4, Powell 2

Vinita 34, Quapaw 32

Vinita;5;10;14;5;--;34

Quapaw;10;5;4;13;--;32

Vinita: Chaney 16, Trail 9, Bandy 4, Wattenbarger 3, Lofgren 2

Quapaw: Chuckluck 10, Daugherty 8, Kerley 8, Williams 4, Bass 2

Lincoln Christian 66, Claremore 18

Lincoln Christian;19;18;16;13;--;66

Claremore;3;7;5;3;--;18

Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 13, Roberts 11, Hopkins 10, Faulkner 10, Murphy 9, Steele 5, Ricke 4, Talley 2, Rea 2

Claremore: G. Bump 8, H. Bump 6, Roberts 3, Israel 1

Stillwell 43, Grove 30

Stillwell;8;7;15;13;--;43

Grove;2;11;9;8;--;30

Stillwell: Waite 15, Johnson 14, Catron 7, Mink 2, Thurber 2, Christie 2

Claremore: Gregg 9, Pair 9, Bacon 6, Morris 4, Geer 2

Duncan Tournament

Carl Albert 64, Cache 31

Next Era Energy Garber Invitational

Ripley 58, Olive 23

Ripley;27;12;12;7;--;58

Olive;4;7;3;9;--;23

Ripley: McCollum 28, Gobble 11, Collier 4, Howell 4, Varble 4, Overton 3, Hall 2, Sanches 2.

Olive: Carter 6, Rush 5, Rusco 4, Mills 3, Smythe 2, Laffoon 2, Hutchison 1.

Newkirk 23, Tonkawa 21

Tonkawa;2;0;8;11;--;21

Newkirk;5;10;2;6;--;23

Tonkawa: Johnson 10, N. Jacobs 6, K. Jacobs 3, Owen 2.

Newkirk: Mills 9, Vap 6, Mi. Chace 6, Ma. Chace 2.

Hooker 55, Ocarche 51

Ocarche;14;15;12;10;--;51

Hooker;13;16;16;10;--;55

Ocarche: Jalie Rother 11, Arms 11, Jadyn Rother 10, Endres 7, Stover 6, S. Vandenriessche 4, Wittrock 2.

Hooker: Stalder 25, Rodriguez 7, Maloney 6, Swayze 6, Fischer 6, Cervantes 5.

Garber 45, Cashion 40

Garber;9;6;13;17;--;45

Cashion;12;7;9;12;--;40

Garber: L. Washington 16, Johnson 13, Gay 9, Howry 7.

Cashion: Lamb 14, Jenkins 8, Shafer 8, Shelly 6, Williams 4.

Haskell Tournament

Wagoner 64, Catoosa 41

Catoosa;9;11;10;11;--;41

Wagoner;19;16;19;10;--;64

Catoosa (3-3): Ba. Wiggington 16, Brown 9, Br. Wiggington 7, West 5, Beach 2, Benson 2.

Wagoner (2-2): Burckhartzmeyer 21, E. Bryant 16, Pawpa 14, Bruce 6, J. Bryant 3, Austin 2, Riggs 2.

Keys 42, Checotah 32

Madill Winter Classic

Marietta 42, Sulphur 40

Plainview 47, Dickson 29

Madill 60, Boswell 23

Pauls Valley 45, Mount St. Mary 28

Adair Tournament

Chouteau 32, Ketchum 27

Colcord Tournament

Gentry (AR) 51, Salina 44

Adair Tournament

Locust Grove 67, Adair 47

Locust Grove;12;28;15;12;--;67

Adair;9;12;14;12;--;47

Locust Grove (5-0): Wiggins 21, Fine 21, Williams 19, Sweeney 4, Gilman 2.

Adair: Mooney 19, A. Moody 8, Rice 7, P. Moody 4, Culvert 4, Gilstrap 3, Wilson 2

High School: Boys

Alva Northwestern Shootout

Pioneer 46, South Barber (KS) 35

Pioneer;15;9;10;12;--;46

South Barber;5;6;10;14;--;35

Pioneer: Owens 13, Hammock 10, Parker 6, Veisquez 5, Vargas 4, Dotson 2, Munholland 2

South Barber: C. Rathgeber 15, B. Rathgeber 8, Dunham 4, Duncan 4, Duvall 2, Erikson 1, Jewell 1

South Central (KS) 45, Putnam Heights 26

Putnam Heights;2;10;4;10;--;26

South Central;12;13;7;13;--;45

Putnam Heights: Ortega-Lopez 10, Notti 8, Stripling 3, Love 4, Gray 2

South Central: G. Uhl 10, t. Uhl 2, Snyder 8, Sariento 4, Herd 6, Theurer 3, Prusa 8

Wynnewood 61, Seiling 52

Wynnewood;20;15;19;7;--;61

Seiling;6;15;12;19;--;52

Wynnewood: D. Fields 24, A. Fields 23, Givens 12, Allen 2

Seiling: Hamar 17, Nelson 12, Smith 7, Manuel 5, Ledford 4, Colvard 4, Hunter 3

Alva 55, Cherokee 21

Alva;31;13;3;8;--;55

Cherokee;2;6;8;5;--;21

Alva: Penco 10, Mathers 10, Reed 9, Faison 5, Longhurst 4, Rucker 4, Randall 4, Glass 3, Feely 3, Gaisford 2

Cherokee: Wyatt 7, Roberts 6, Ramirez 5, Petersen 3

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Mustang 67, Edison 49

Edison:13;11;14;11--49

Mustang;12;24;17;14--67

Edison (4-3): Overton-Tobie 12, Johnson 11, Spencer 8, Parish 8, Chavez 6, C. Hawkins 2, R. Hawkins 2

Mustang (5-0): Johnson 25, Scott 18, Sharp 7, Smith 5, Strange 5, Clipson 4, Bogard 3

Union JV 54, Sapulpa 50

Union;6;13;17;18;--54

Sapulpa;9;8;11;22;--;50

Union: Berry 20, Sanders 16, Knupp 11, Bowen 4, Gunn 3

Sapulpa: Edwards 20, Reed 18, Cabbage 7, Bullock 3, Ogunseye 2

McLain 61, Webster 44

McLain;23;15;15;8;--;61

Webster;10;9;7;18;--;44

McLain: Galloway 34, Silas 13, Nolan 8, Nichols 4, Bennett 2

Webster: Fields 14, James 12, Waldon 8, T. Davis 6, Marlow 4

Tuttle 53, Bishop Kelley 43

Tuttle;17;12;11;13;--;53

Bishop Kelley;15;13;6;9;--;43

Tuttle: McDoulett 31, Redwine 10, Stokes 8, Everett 2, McCarthey 2

Bishop Kelley: Taylor 13, Dee 8, Wormell 8, Schultz 7, Walker 6, Schick 1

From Thursday:

Edison 82, Sapulpa 44

Edison;17;12;22;31;--;82

Sapulpa;16;7;14;7;--;44

Edison: Overton 13, Robie 13, Parish 12, Spencer 12, Johnson 10, C. Hawkins 8, Falling 8, Brown 7, Keith 6, Alexander 2, Chavez 2, R. Hawkins 2

Sapulpa: Edwards 13, Read 11, Record 8, Ogunseye 6, Bullock 3, Gaddis 3

Mustang 98, Union JV 66

Mustang;23;29;35;11;--;98

Union;16;25;3;22;--;66

Mustang: Scott 26, Johnson 23, Smith 11, D. Clipson 12, C. Clipson 9, Miller 7, Strange 3, Bogard 2, Rodgers 2, Sharp 2

Union: Danzy 16, Sanders 15, Berry 12, Chaney 10, Jones 10, Knupp 5, Bowen 4, Bell 2, Tandoy 2

Tuttle 41, McLain 40

Tuttle;10;12;13;6;--;41

McLain;9;10;15;6;--;40

Tuttle: McDoulett 12, Redwine 10, McCarthey 9, Avelar 6, Stokes 4

McLain: Nichols 15, Galloway 14, Nolan 3, Hudgins 6, Bennett 2

Bishop Kelley 73, Webster 62

Bishop Kelley;15;21;17;20;--;73

Webster;10;18;19;15;--;62

Bishop Kelley: Wormell 27, Taylor 10, Dee 7, Schultz 7, Walker 7, Schick 6, Rhoades 4, Avedon 3, Hawkins 2

Webster: Davis 28, James 11, Corrie 10, Waldon 7, Marlow 4, Rushing 2

Next Era Energy Garber Invitational

Garber 63, Newkirk 49

Newkirk;16;10;10;13;--;49

Garber;14;11;21;17;--;63

Newkirk: Johnston 13, Shirley 13, Bergman 7, Watters 6, Harrelson 4, Vap 4, Engelking 2.

Garber: S. Bishop 22, Nagel 19, Johnston 12, M. Bishop 5, Bennett 4, Howry 1.

Okarche 81, Olive 11

Okarche;25;23;14;19;--;81

Olive;4;5;0;2;--;11

Okarche: Harris 13, Neiderer 10, Pinkerton 9, Schieber 9, Hawk 9, Stover 7, Bomhoff 6, Mueggenborg 5, McMillin 5, Endres 4, Gilles 4.

Olive: Johnson 6, Cohen 4, Rector 1.

Tonkawa 55, Cashion JV 40

Tonkawa;17;19;12;7;--;55

Cashion JV;10;12;6;12;--;40

Tonkawa: Morgan 18, Randall 11, Braden 9, Jr. Grein 9, Slavens 4, D. Grein 4.

Cashion JV: Miller 12, Woody 6, Shafer 6, Wilburn 5, Buetler 4, Niemyer 4, Bedick 2, Brandt 1.

Hooker 46, Ripley 30

Hooker;11;8;17;10;--;46

Ripley;11;6;3;10;--;30

Hooker: Hildago 21, G. Parker 7, Hill 6, Metcalf 5, Gomez 5, Martens 2.

Ripley: Skibbe 10, Grimes 9, Gainey 5, Hood 4, Clinesmith 2

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Claremore 55, Lincoln Christian 50

Claremore;15;11;13;16;--;55

Lincoln Christian;13;16;14;7;--;50

Claremore: K. Steidley 20, McHugh 16, T. Steidley 7, Lagers 5, Watson 3, Chancellor 2, Rogers 2

Lincoln Christian: Reimer 18, Mar 9, Isbell 8, Wilson 6, Martocci 4, Hampton 3, Stokes 2

Miami 56, Quapaw 33

Miami;11;13;7;25;--;56

Quapaw;15;4;6;8;--;33

Miami: K. Jinks 13, C. Jinks 10, Catt 7, Tanner 7, Walls 6, Smith 4, Hajny 3, Davis 2, Leach 2, Randolph 2

Quapaw: Johnston 11, D. Shapp 6, P. Shapp 6, Attocknie 4, Forbis 3, Radford 2, Rogers 1

Vinita 60, Jay 49

Vinita;17;11;18;14;--;60

Jay;16;10;13;10;--;49

Vinita: Martins 15, Downing 10, Rife 9, Winfrey 9, Anderson 7, Swan 4, Tyler 4, Ogdon 2

Jay: Kingfisher 28, Jones 9, Earp 6, Landrum 6

Stillwell 48, Grove 36

Stillwell;11;9;17;11;--;48

Grove;4;13;13;6;--;36

Stillwell: Lee 18, Petree 14, Teehee 5, Kimble 4, Ramirez 4

Grove: Beal 16, Hacker 10, Newberry 6, Casey 2, Pace 2

Community Christian Tournament

Anadarko 56, Purcell 45

Purcell;15;10;12;8;--;45

Anadarko;16;15;16;9;--;56

Purcell (3-2): Eubanks 13, Ice 11, Evans 8, Freeman 6, Willis 5, Vasquez 2.

Anadarko (1-1): Owens 16, Churchill 14, Williams 12, Cozad 11, Lonewolf 3.

Jerry O'Quin Tournament

Inola High School

Inola 69, Fort Gibson 63

Fort Gibson;13;15;10;25;--;63

Inola;19;16;16;18;--;69

Fort Gibson: Rosse 15, Scott 13, Blunt 12, Rowan 8, Biggs 8, Branch 3, Graves 2, Sheppard 2.

Inola: Welch 24, Thomas 14, Miller 8, Jones 7, Hayes 6, Ford 5, Maner 3, Groff 2.

Blue Sky Bank Tournament

Cleveland High School

Piedmont 66, Skiatook 32

Ponca City 64, Cushing 51

Kingfisher 52, Muldrow 29

Cleveland 52, Metro Christian 50

Metro Christian;14;5;23;8;--;50

Cleveland;12;14;13;13;--;52

Metro Christian (2-1): Darrington 18, Roth 10, Sowards 9, Holder 6, Marcoux 2, Powell 2, Muller 2, Francis 1.

Cleveland (3-1): Kauk 22, Baker 10, H. Sizemore 7, McEntire 6, Buerker 5, C. Sizemore 2

Haskell Tournament

Catoosa 46, Wright Christian 44

Keys 29, Checotah 20

Wagoner 58, Berryhill 27

Madill Winter Classic

Madill 37, Boswell 35

Mount St. Mary 51, Pauls Valley 27

Sulphur 57, Marietta 21

Plainview 82, Dickson 41

Frontier Shoot-Out

Cleveland JV 56, Riverside 54

Marlow JV 49, Blackwell 48

Adair Tournament

Dewey 66, Ketchum 44

Copan Tournament

Drumright 75, Foyil 45

Drumright;25;16;23;11;--;75

Foyil;8;13;17;7;--;45

Drumright: Bray 30, Kelly 14, Chavez 11, Smith 8, Gregory 6, Gooch 2, Lovin 2, Bolton 2

Tahlequah Invitational Tournament

Jenks 59, Muskogee 52

Muskogee;7;12;13;20;--;52

Jenks;7;11;18;23;--;59

Muskogee (1-2): Ja. Campbell 23, Hiner 11, Johns 6, Reed 6, Jo. Campbell 4, Duncan 2.

Jenks (3-0): Averitt 21, Martins 11, Wilkins 9, Smith 7, Golightly 5, Tata 4, Simmons 2.

