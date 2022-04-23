Sports Record April 24

SOFTBALL
College
Rogers St. 4-2, Emporia (Kan.) St. 0-6
OKLAHOMA ST. 3, TEXAS 0 (Game 1)
UT;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
OSU;003;000;X;--;3;3;0
Simpson and Iakopo; Elish, Maxwell (7) and Cottrill. W: Elish (13-4). L: Simpson (6-4). HR: OSU, Elish (6).
OKLAHOMA ST. 2, TEXAS 1 (Game 2)
UT;001;000;0;--;1;8;1
OSU;011;000;X;--;2;2;0
Dolcini and Iakopo; Day, Maxwell (6) and Cottrill. W: Day (9-2). L: Dolcini (14-7). HR: Cottrill.
BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 24, KANSAS 4
OU;096;402;3;--;24;14;0
KU;102;100;0;--;4;9;0
Horton, Martinez (3), Sundloff (6), Ramos (7) and Crooks, Polk (4); Vanderhei, Adams (2), Clark (3), Shepherd (6), Dillon (7), Brady (7) and Metcalf, English (4). W: Martinez (3-3). L: Vanderhei (5-3). HR: OU, Robertson, Crooks; KU, Ahuna.
TCU 7, OKLAHOMA ST. 6
TCU;003;001;111;--;7;10;1
OSU;010;300;002;--;6;10;2
Walker, Mihlbauer (4), Bolden (5), Krob (7), Ridings (9), Wright (9) and Byrne; Osmond, Morrill (7), McLean (8) and Daugherty. W: Bolden (4-0). L: Morrill (1-1). HR: TCU, Sacco (8), Spenrath (4), Thompson (2).