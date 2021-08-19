 Skip to main content
Sports on TV
Sports on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.;FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney

1:30 a.m. (Saturday);FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Brisbane

4:30 a.m. (Saturday);FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway

8 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200

GOLF

3 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round (Taped)

5 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round

5 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round

7:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round (Taped)

3 a.m. (Saturday);GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round (Taped)

5 a.m. (Saturday);GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.;NBCSN — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings

7 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon;ESPN — World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round

2 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round

4 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.;MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.;MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

9 p.m.;MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona

NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington

RUGBY

3 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra

5 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith

SAILING

8 a.m.;CBSSN — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals

6 p.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

11 p.m.;NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas

