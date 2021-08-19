Sports on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.;FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney
1:30 a.m. (Saturday);FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Brisbane
4:30 a.m. (Saturday);FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway
8 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200
GOLF
3 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round (Taped)
5 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round
5 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round
7:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round (Taped)
3 a.m. (Saturday);GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round (Taped)
5 a.m. (Saturday);GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.;NBCSN — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings
7 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon;ESPN — World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round
2 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round
4 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.;MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.;MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
9 p.m.;MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona
NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington
RUGBY
3 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra
5 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith
SAILING
8 a.m.;CBSSN — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals
6 p.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
11 p.m.;NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas