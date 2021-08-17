Sports on TV

CFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
GOLF
5 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round
5 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round
2 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round
4 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round
6 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.;ESPN — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.;MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City
6 p.m.;MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati
9 p.m.MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NFL
6:30 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia
RUGBY
5:30 p.m.;FS2 — MLR Draft
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg
TENNIS
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA
6 p.m.;NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut
9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles