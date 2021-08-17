 Skip to main content
Sports on TV
TELEVISION/RADIO

Sports on TV

2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

CFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF

5 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, First Round

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round

5 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round

2 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round

4 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round

6 p.m.;ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.;ESPN — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.;MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City

6 p.m.;MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati

9 p.m.MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NFL 

6:30 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia

RUGBY

5:30 p.m.;FS2 — MLR Draft

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg

TENNIS

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA 

6 p.m.;NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles

