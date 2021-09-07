Sports on TV

Wednesday
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
MLB
10 a.m.;MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
2:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Arizona
6 p.m.;MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston
BSOK — Kansas City at Baltimore
9 p.m.;MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (JIP)
TENNIS
11 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 a.m.;NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
WNBA
6 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas
Doug Graham
College Sports Editor
