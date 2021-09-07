 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports on TV
0 Comments
TELEVISION/RADIO

Sports on TV

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

Wednesday

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

MLB 

10 a.m.;MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

2:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Arizona

6 p.m.;MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston

BSOK — Kansas City at Baltimore

9 p.m.;MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (JIP)

TENNIS

11 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open

6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 a.m.;NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League

WNBA 

6 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News