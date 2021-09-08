Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Edward Waters at Benedict
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.;ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
6 p.m.;SECN — TCU at Alabama
7 p.m.;ACCN — Penn St. at Virginia
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Santa Clara at UCLA
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hockey Heroes: FDNY vs. NYPD
MLB
Noon;MLBN — LA Dodgers at St. Louis
6 p.m.;MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta
NFL
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Dallas at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC
SURFING
10 a.m.;FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl WSL Finals
SWIMMING
1 p.m.;CBSSN — ISL: Match 5, Naples, Italy
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon;NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich
TENNIS
6 p.m.;ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals
WNBA
9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Connecticut at Los Angeles
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Doug Graham
College Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.