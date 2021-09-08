 Skip to main content
Sports on TV
TELEVISION/RADIO

Sports on TV

2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Edward Waters at Benedict

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.;ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

6 p.m.;SECN — TCU at Alabama

7 p.m.;ACCN — Penn St. at Virginia

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Santa Clara at UCLA

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hockey Heroes: FDNY vs. NYPD

MLB 

Noon;MLBN — LA Dodgers at St. Louis

6 p.m.;MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta

NFL 

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Dallas at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC

SURFING

10 a.m.;FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl WSL Finals

SWIMMING

1 p.m.;CBSSN — ISL: Match 5, Naples, Italy

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon;NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich

TENNIS

6 p.m.;ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals

WNBA 

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Connecticut at Los Angeles

