Sports on TV
Sports on TV

2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: TBD, Championship

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveland at Minnesota (noon)

3:30 p.m.;MLBN — NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington (3 p.m.)

6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg

9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal

10 p.m.;ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal

TENNIS

11 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Seattle at New York

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Breaking News