Sports on TV

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: TBD, Championship
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveland at Minnesota (noon)
3:30 p.m.;MLBN — NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington (3 p.m.)
6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg
9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal
10 p.m.;ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal
TENNIS
11 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Seattle at New York
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Doug Graham
College Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.