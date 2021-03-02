SPORTS FYI

FC Tulsa switches conferences

The USL Championship announced Tuesday a switch in conferences and divisions. FC Tulsa is moving to the Central Division of the Eastern Conference. It spent the past six seasons in the Western Conference.

The USL Championship's 31 clubs will be split into four geographic divisions, the Atlantic and Central in the Eastern Conference and the Mountain and Pacific in the Western Conference.

The eight-team Central Division features FC Tulsa alongside Louisville City FC, Indy Eleven, Memphis 901 FC, Birmingham Legion FC, Atlanta United 2, Sporting Kansas City II and in-state rival OKC Energy FC.

FC Tulsa will play each of its divisional opponents four times, two at home and two on the road, making up 28 of the club’s 32 matches in the regular season. The other four matches will come outside of the division and will be announced at a later date.

OSU baseball tops Missouri State

Oklahoma State continued its winning ways Tuesday as the 11th-ranked Cowboys defeated Missouri State, 7-0, in Springfield, Missouri.

OSU is now 7-0 on the season, tying for its best-ever start to a season under head coach Josh Holliday.