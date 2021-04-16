SPORTS FYI

Manek will play at UNC
Former Oklahoma forward Brady Manek announced Friday via social media that he is headed to North Carolina. His tweet came with the words “New beginnings” and two pictures created for him in a UNC uniform.
Manek will have one season of eligibility for North Carolina. He finished with 1,459 career points for the Sooners, which ranks No. 14 in school history. He also connected on 235 3-pointers, which is No. 5 on OU’s all-time list.
Manek, who announced earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal, is the only Oklahoma player to have at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers and 75 blocks in a career.
OSU picks up Syracuse transfer
Oklahoma State basketball received its first commitment for the 2021 class in Syracuse transfer Woody Newton.
Newton announced his commitment through a Twitter post on Friday. The 6-8, 200-pound freshman averaged 3.5 points per game and shot 39% on 3-pointers in 11 games played at Syracuse.
Newton is joining an OSU squad that is coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and its first win in the round of 64 since 2009. Adding Newton to the roster should continue to help the Cowboys stretch the floor with his ability to score inside in addition to his perimeter shooting.
TU's Dever named AAC Men's Runner of Year
Patrick Dever became the first University of Tulsa men’s athlete to win American Athletic Conference Men’s Runner of the Year honors since the award was first decided by a popular vote in 2017, the league announced Friday.
Dever won the gold medal at the American Cross Country Championships in the championship 8K with a time of 23:28.82. He also placed second at the OSU Winter Open.
The senior from Leyland, England placed fifth individually, earning All-America honors, at the Division I Cross Country Championships with a 10K time of 29:59.9. Dever’s fifth-place showing was the best NCAA meet finish by a runner representing The American in conference history.
— From staff reports