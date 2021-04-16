SPORTS FYI

Manek will play at UNC

Former Oklahoma forward Brady Manek announced Friday via social media that he is headed to North Carolina. His tweet came with the words “New beginnings” and two pictures created for him in a UNC uniform.

Manek will have one season of eligibility for North Carolina. He finished with 1,459 career points for the Sooners, which ranks No. 14 in school history. He also connected on 235 3-pointers, which is No. 5 on OU’s all-time list.

Manek, who announced earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal, is the only Oklahoma player to have at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers and 75 blocks in a career.

OSU picks up Syracuse transfer

Oklahoma State basketball received its first commitment for the 2021 class in Syracuse transfer Woody Newton.

Newton announced his commitment through a Twitter post on Friday. The 6-8, 200-pound freshman averaged 3.5 points per game and shot 39% on 3-pointers in 11 games played at Syracuse.