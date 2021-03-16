SPORTS FYI

Alo wins Big 12 award
Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
In OU's five games last week, all wins as the Sooners improved to 22-0, Alo ripped six home runs, going 7-for-17 with 10 RBIs and 25 total bases. The senior hit .412 with a 1.471 slugging percentage. She has hit at least one home run in six consecutive games and 18 of OU's 22 games. Her season total of 19 home runs paces the NCAA and batting average of .547 leads all players that have played at least 10 games.
Cowgirl soccer players honored by Big 12
For the third consecutive week, Oklahoma State collected multiple weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference as Grace Yochum was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Charmé Morgan the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12.
This marks the second consecutive week that Yochum has been named the league’s top offensive player, and she was also named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week for a second-straight week.
The Cowgirl duo helped OSU extend its winning streak to six games with a 4-3 double overtime win at North Texas.
Yochum found the back of the net twice, including recording the golden goal in the 103rd minute, to extend her streak of scoring a goal to four games.
Morgan scored her first goal of the season in the win as she converted a penalty kick in the 78th minute to tie the score at 3-3.
Oilers' Lane is ECHL Player of the Week
Tulsa Oilers forward Matt Lane is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 8-14.
Lane scored four goals -- including a pair of game-winning goals -- added two assists and was a +6 in four games against Wichita last week.
The 27-year-old had a goal in a 2-1 win on Wednesday, tallied two goals and an assist in a 4-3 victory on Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win on Saturday.
Tulsa plays at Allen at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Friday before hosting Allen at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.
