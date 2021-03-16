SPORTS FYI

Alo wins Big 12 award

Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

In OU's five games last week, all wins as the Sooners improved to 22-0, Alo ripped six home runs, going 7-for-17 with 10 RBIs and 25 total bases. The senior hit .412 with a 1.471 slugging percentage. She has hit at least one home run in six consecutive games and 18 of OU's 22 games. Her season total of 19 home runs paces the NCAA and batting average of .547 leads all players that have played at least 10 games.

Cowgirl soccer players honored by Big 12

For the third consecutive week, Oklahoma State collected multiple weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference as Grace Yochum was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Charmé Morgan the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12.

This marks the second consecutive week that Yochum has been named the league’s top offensive player, and she was also named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week for a second-straight week.

The Cowgirl duo helped OSU extend its winning streak to six games with a 4-3 double overtime win at North Texas.