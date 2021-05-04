SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

TU's Tseng qualifies for U.S. Women's Open Championship
University of Tulsa junior golfer Lorena Tseng qualified for the 2021 U.S Women’s Open Championship on Monday with her winning performance on the par-72 Members Course at the Golf Club of Houston.
Tseng totaled a 5-under par 139 with rounds of 70 and 69 for a three-stroke victory over second-place Gurleen Kaur and Bohyun Park.
The 76th U.S. Open will be played June 3-6, 2021 at The Olympic Clun (Lake Course) in San Francisco, Calif.
Tseng led the Tulsa golf team to the American Athletic Conference Championship in April with her second-place individual performances. She and her Hurricane teammates will be in action next week, May 10-12, at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.
ORU golfer wins Summit Tournament
Oral Roberts men’s golfer Jack Howes earned 2021 Summit League Men’s Championship MVP honors by claiming the top spot in individual play as the Golden Eagles finished second Monday afternoon at the Summit League Championship at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas.
TU tennis players selected for NCAA championships
The University of Tulsa women’s tennis doubles team of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner and men’s student-athlete Kody Pearson were selected for the NCAA Division I Tennis Championships, it was announced Tuesday.
Okalova and Ploner, ranked 53rd in the most recent ITA poll, received the American Athletic Conference’s automatic bid in the women’s doubles championship, while Pearson was an at-large selection in the men’s singles championship.
The team of Okalova and Ploner has posted a 16-3 record this season, including a 5-0 record against ranked opponents. The tandem advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals in the 2019 season, thus earning All-America honors.
Pearson is making his first career NCAA appearance after compiling a 13-8 record this season from the No. 1 position, including a 3-2 mark against ranked opponents. He currently sits 49th in the ITA national rankings.
OSU duo named to Palmer Cup squad
Oklahoma State golfers Eugenio Chacarra and Bo Jin were both named to the Arnold Palmer Cup International squad, it was announced Tuesday.
A total of 36 players were selected with nine men and nine women comprising each side.
The Cowboy duo most recently led OSU to its 56th conference title last week at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. In the victory, JIn tied for second place, while Chacarra tied for 10th place.
OSU tennis players earn bids
Oklahoma State had a pair of players earn entry into the NCAA Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships it was announced Tuesday.
Matej Vocel was selected as one of 64 participants for the singles event.
Accompanied by Emile Hudd, Vocel was also chosen as one of 32 duos for the NCAA Doubles Championship.
Muskogee's Nichols wins Supercross title
Muskogee's Colt Nichols took home the Eastern Regional 250SX Class title at the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross over the weekend in Salt Lake City.
Nichols also finished second in the East/West showdown.
