SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Okalova and Ploner, ranked 53rd in the most recent ITA poll, received the American Athletic Conference’s automatic bid in the women’s doubles championship, while Pearson was an at-large selection in the men’s singles championship.

The team of Okalova and Ploner has posted a 16-3 record this season, including a 5-0 record against ranked opponents. The tandem advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals in the 2019 season, thus earning All-America honors.

Pearson is making his first career NCAA appearance after compiling a 13-8 record this season from the No. 1 position, including a 3-2 mark against ranked opponents. He currently sits 49th in the ITA national rankings.

OSU duo named to Palmer Cup squad

Oklahoma State golfers Eugenio Chacarra and Bo Jin were both named to the Arnold Palmer Cup International squad, it was announced Tuesday.

A total of 36 players were selected with nine men and nine women comprising each side.

The Cowboy duo most recently led OSU to its 56th conference title last week at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. In the victory, JIn tied for second place, while Chacarra tied for 10th place.

