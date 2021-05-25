SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

RSU softball's Morales named All-American

Rogers State's Andrea Morales has been named an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the organization announced Tuesday.

Morales becomes the first Hillcat to be named an NFCA All-American, which is voted on by the coaches. The junior right-hander was selected to the third team. Morales, who earns the second All-American honor of her career, was also named a Fastpitch News All-American in 2019.

The El Paso, Texas native has headlined the honors for the Hillcats this postseason. She was named the D2CCA Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the D2CCA All-Region team last week. She was also named the 2021 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the top 30 watch list for player and pitcher of the year by the NFCA.

In the circle, Morales led the Hillcats to a 34-15-1 record and a run to the MIAA Championship Game. She went 23-6, while striking out 232 batters and was MIAA Pitcher of the Week three times during the season. Morales finished the season with a 1.74 earned run average and a WHIP of just .90. She finished with nine shutouts and had just 35 walks allowed in 185 innings of work.