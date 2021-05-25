SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

RSU softball's Morales named All-American
Rogers State's Andrea Morales has been named an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the organization announced Tuesday.
Morales becomes the first Hillcat to be named an NFCA All-American, which is voted on by the coaches. The junior right-hander was selected to the third team. Morales, who earns the second All-American honor of her career, was also named a Fastpitch News All-American in 2019.
The El Paso, Texas native has headlined the honors for the Hillcats this postseason. She was named the D2CCA Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the D2CCA All-Region team last week. She was also named the 2021 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the top 30 watch list for player and pitcher of the year by the NFCA.
In the circle, Morales led the Hillcats to a 34-15-1 record and a run to the MIAA Championship Game. She went 23-6, while striking out 232 batters and was MIAA Pitcher of the Week three times during the season. Morales finished the season with a 1.74 earned run average and a WHIP of just .90. She finished with nine shutouts and had just 35 walks allowed in 185 innings of work.
ORU golf's Howes named to Academic All-League team
The Summit League men's all-academic golf team was made up of six new representatives, headlined by Championship MVP Jack Howes of Oral Roberts (Master's of Sports and Leisure, 4.00).
Howes captured medalist honors at the league championship, bettering the field by seven strokes. He owned a top-five stroke average in the league and wrapped up his collegiate career at the NCAA Stillwater Regional.
OSU Tennis' Vocel and Hudd defeated in round of 16
Oklahoma State’s men’s tennis doubles team of Matej Vocel and Emile Hudd wrapped up its season during the doubles portion of the NCAA Championships on Tuesday night in Orlando.
The duo came up short in its Big 12 battle against Baylor’s ninth-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah.
The Pokes zipped out to an early lead, cruising in the first set, 6-1. However, Baylor's tandem would bounce back to claim the second, 6-4, against the 27th-ranked Cowboys to force a third-set tiebreaker. The two sides would battle back and forth in the deciding frame before the Bears would ultimately take the set, 10-8, to advance.
Vocel and Hudd finish the season with an 8-5 dual play record play.
-- From staff reports