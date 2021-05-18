SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

OSU’s Robertson, Stark Named To WGCA Coach, Player Of The Year Watch Lists

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced its national watch lists for Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, and Oklahoma State’s Greg Robertson and Maja Stark, respectively, were among the honorees.

Both Cowgirl golf representatives were keys to OSU’s five victories this season, which included the program’s 10th Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma State is ranked No. 7 by both GolfStat and Golfweek, and has finished no lower than third in any event in the spring. The Cowgirls feature four players ranked No. 84 or better by GolfStat, including No. 4 Stark and No. 20 Isabella Fierro.

Robertson has 33 career event victories on his resume, including all seven conference tournaments he has participated in as a head coach. Six of the seven lowest single-season scoring averages in Cowgirl golf history have been registered under the second-year head coach.