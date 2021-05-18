SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

OSU’s Robertson, Stark Named To WGCA Coach, Player Of The Year Watch Lists
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced its national watch lists for Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, and Oklahoma State’s Greg Robertson and Maja Stark, respectively, were among the honorees.
Both Cowgirl golf representatives were keys to OSU’s five victories this season, which included the program’s 10th Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma State is ranked No. 7 by both GolfStat and Golfweek, and has finished no lower than third in any event in the spring. The Cowgirls feature four players ranked No. 84 or better by GolfStat, including No. 4 Stark and No. 20 Isabella Fierro.
Robertson has 33 career event victories on his resume, including all seven conference tournaments he has participated in as a head coach. Six of the seven lowest single-season scoring averages in Cowgirl golf history have been registered under the second-year head coach.
A two-time winner in 2021, Stark is currently ranked the No. 4 player in the country by GolfStat and she is listed at No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Her scoring average of 70.22 (-1.67 to par) is the best in school history, as is her par-3 scoring average of 2.98. Stark owns a head-to-head record of 10-2 against top-25 opponents and that mark jumps to 49-2 against top-100 foes. At 124 birdies on the year, she needs just nine more to break Linnea Johansson’s school record set back in 2015-16.
Stark is looking to become the second Cowgirl to win the WGCA’s most prestigious award. Caroline Hedwall took the honors in 2010 following her NCAA individual national championship.RSU softball players
receive region honors
Rogers State’s Andrea Morales headlined the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Central Region Softball Team for the Hillcats, being named the Pitcher of the Year, it was announced Tuesday.
Along with being named the Central Region Pitcher of the Year, Morales received All-Central Region First Team honors. Morales is the 2021 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Pitcher of the Year and led the Hillcats to a 34-15-1 record and a run to the MIAA Championship Game. She went 23-6 in the circle while striking out 232 batters and was MIAA Pitcher of the Week three times during the season.
Morales finished the season with a 1.74 earned run average and a WHIP of just .90. She finished with nine shutouts and had just 35 walks allowed in 185 innings of work.
Joining Morales in postseason accolades for the D2CCA is Elexis Watson, who received All-Central Region Second Team honors at first base. Watson finished the season hitting .328 with a team-high 11 home runs. Watson also had nine doubles with 45 hits on the year, slugging a team best .635. She finished with a team high 44 RBIs and also had 18 runs and 14 walks with an on base percentage of .408.
RSU golfer honored
Rogers State women’s golfer Jessica Green has been named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division II Honorable Mention All-American on Tuesday, as the association announced its remaining 2020-21 Division II award winners.
Green was named the MIAA Golfer of the Year and went on to win the NCAA Central Region Individual Championship by eight shots after shooting a course and school record round of 7-under with a 65. Green was later named to the All-Central Region following the performance.
The junior led the Hillcats to their first-ever team appearance at the NCAA D2 Women’s Golf National Championship and finished 29th overall in the event, held at the TPC of Michigan earlier this month.
Green finished in the top 10 in seven of her eight events heading into the national championships with two victories and a runner-up finish. Through the regional championships, Green had a win percentage of over 93 percent against individuals during the 2021 spring season.
RSU’s Palmowski improves at National Championship
Rogers State men’s golfer Luke Palmowski continued his 2021 NCAA DII Men’s Golf National Championship appearance on Tuesday at the PGA National Resort in Parlm Beach Gardens, Florida, playing in the second of three rounds for the event.