Sports FYI: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

TU senior garners AAC women’s tennis award

University of Tulsa senior Martina Okalova was named the American Athletic Conference’s Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.

In wins over 32nd-ranked Texas Tech (4-3) and Wichita State (4-2), Okalova posted a 2-0 record in singles and also had a 2-0 doubles record with teammate Vera Ploner to pace the Hurricane.

OU's Alo named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. It marks her second weekly conference honor of the season, including her second in the past three weeks.

Alo was dominant at the plate yet again in OU's conference-opening sweep over Iowa State. Alo finished the weekend with a slash line of .800/.917/2.400 to go with two home runs, four extra-base hits and seven RBIs. The senior was walked seven times in her 12 plate appearances but still managed to go 4-for-5 with 12 total bases.

ORU's Choate named vice chair of student advosory committee