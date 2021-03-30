Sports FYI: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

TU senior garners AAC women’s tennis award
University of Tulsa senior Martina Okalova was named the American Athletic Conference’s Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.
In wins over 32nd-ranked Texas Tech (4-3) and Wichita State (4-2), Okalova posted a 2-0 record in singles and also had a 2-0 doubles record with teammate Vera Ploner to pace the Hurricane.
OU's Alo named Big 12 Player of the Week
Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. It marks her second weekly conference honor of the season, including her second in the past three weeks.
Alo was dominant at the plate yet again in OU's conference-opening sweep over Iowa State. Alo finished the weekend with a slash line of .800/.917/2.400 to go with two home runs, four extra-base hits and seven RBIs. The senior was walked seven times in her 12 plate appearances but still managed to go 4-for-5 with 12 total bases.
ORU's Choate named vice chair of student advosory committee
Bryce Choate of the Oral Roberts track and field team was elected as a vice chair of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in its executive board election earlier this month.
Ryan Cassidy, a football player at Rutgers, was voted chair of the SAAC, while Brynn Carlson, a volleyball player at Kansas State, joins Choate as a vice chair. All three will serve as student-athlete representatives on the Division I Council.
Choate has been the Summit League's representative since 2019. He has served on the NCAA Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee for the past year. Carlson has been the Big 12 Conference's representative on Division I SAAC since last year, which has included serving on the Division I Committee on Academics.
-- From staff reports