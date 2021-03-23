SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

OSU's Cunningham is National Freshman of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham earned the 2020-21 Wayman Tisdale Award given to the National Freshman of the Year voted by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

“I’m honored to be named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award,” Cunningham said in a statement. “This is a testament to all of the great coaches and teammates that I’ve been fortunate enough to play with over my career to this point. To be mentioned alongside the greats that have won this award, as well as Mr. Tisdale himself, is truly humbling.”

Cunningham, the Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference averaging 20.2 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The award is based on regular-season performance.

OSU's Flavors enters transfer portal

Oklahoma State guard Ferron Flavors Jr. is entering the transfer portal, the Tulsa World confirmed on Tuesday.

The paperwork isn't fully completed but Flavors is intending to transfer.