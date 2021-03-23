SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

OSU's Cunningham is National Freshman of the Year
Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham earned the 2020-21 Wayman Tisdale Award given to the National Freshman of the Year voted by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
“I’m honored to be named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award,” Cunningham said in a statement. “This is a testament to all of the great coaches and teammates that I’ve been fortunate enough to play with over my career to this point. To be mentioned alongside the greats that have won this award, as well as Mr. Tisdale himself, is truly humbling.”
Cunningham, the Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference averaging 20.2 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The award is based on regular-season performance.
OSU's Flavors enters transfer portal
Oklahoma State guard Ferron Flavors Jr. is entering the transfer portal, the Tulsa World confirmed on Tuesday.
The paperwork isn't fully completed but Flavors is intending to transfer.
The 6-3, 190-pound senior averaged 3.4 points in 11.6 minutes per game. Flavors came to OSU from Cal Baptist where he led the Western Athletic Conference in 3-point shooting. Flavors shot 26% from 3 with the Cowboys.
Five from OSU named Academic All-Big 12
A program-best five Oklahoma State basketball players were named to the Academic All-Big Basketball First Team, the league announced Tuesday.
Avery Anderson III, Kalib Boone, Keylan Boone, Isaac Likekele and Dee Mitchell were all a part of the record-breaking haul for Cowboy basketball, which now has 11 Academic All-Big 12 selections under fourth-year head coach Mike Boynton. OSU now has 47 Academic All-Big 12 history since the league was formed in 1997.
It was the first career Academic All-Big 12 nod for all five Cowboys.
Oilers bring in goaltender Roudebush
The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the signing of rookie goaltender Austyn Roudebush from the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Roudebush, 27, comes to the Oilers from Knoxville of the SPHL, posting a 10-1-0 record, a 1.08 GAA and a .961 save percentage in 11 games with the Ice Bears this season.
-- From staff reports