SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Coweta's Kuester wins award
University of the Ozarks senior right-hander Dylan Kuester was named the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week, it was announced by the conference office Monday.
Kuester, from Coweta, tossed a two-hit complete game, nine-inning shutout, fanning 11 and walking one in a win against Howard Payne University.
OU, OSU players honored by Big 12
Oklahoma State's Carrie Eberle and Oklahoma's Shannon Saile were named Big 12 Co-Pitchers of the Week, it was announced Tuesday. Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings claimed Player of the Week honors.
RSU's Bowman wins award
Rogers State softball's Makayla Bowman was named the MIAA Hitter of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Bowman set a new Rogers State record, hitting two home runs in the same inning, as she led the Hillcats to a school record 15 runs in the first inning against Missouri S&T.
RiverHawks hold off Savage Storm, 11-10
The Northeastern State baseball team scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to beat Southeastern 11-10 at Thomas C. Rousey Field on Tuesday afternoon.
OSU's Yochum wins national award
Oklahoma State junior Grace Yochum has been named the NCAA Division I Women’s Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches following her performance last Sunday at Saint Louis.
Yochum scored the golden goal in the 98th minute against No. 17 SLU as she converted a penalty kick in the first overtime to lift the 16th-ranked Cowgirls to a 1-0 victory. The goal was Yochum's sixth of the season, tying her for the Big 12 Conference lead.
