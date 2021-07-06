Sports FYI: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Semmerling led NSU with 25 shots taken and had four goals and one assist in eight matches.

The pair from NSU are the lone representatives from the Central Region, with 35 student-athletes in men's soccer selected nationally.

NSU's Petersen earns WGCA All-American Scholar Status

21 straight years of academic excellence for the Northeastern State women's golf program with Kaylee Petersen earning WGCA All-American Scholar status Tuesday.

Petersen was a WGCA All-Central Region honoree this spring and was an All-American Scholar representative in 2020. In her second year at NSU, Petersen held a team-low 78.38 stroke average with five top-ten finishes.

OU's Milligan and Secor earn honors

Former Oklahoma women's golfers Kaitlin Milligan and Ellen Secor were named WGCA All-American Scholars for their efforts in the classroom during the 2020-21 season, the organization announced Tuesday.

Milligan and Secor both graduated in May after successful college careers that saw both finish inside the top 15 all-time in scoring at Oklahoma.