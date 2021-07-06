Sports FYI: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Five Cowgirl golfers earn honors
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team set a new school record with five Cowgirls selected to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars list.
Isabella Fierro and Han-Hsuan Yu earned the WGCA’s most prestigious academic honor for the second straight year, while Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Rina Tatematsu and Maja Stark made their first career appearances on the All-American Scholars list.
The five selections led the Big 12 and only Duke (6), Rutgers (6) and Illinois (6) had more All-American Scholar selections among Power 5 schools.
A total of 27 Cowgirls have now been selected for 55 All-American Scholar awards in the history of the program.
NSU's McCully and Semmerling earn CoSIDA Academic All-America Recognition
For just the second time in program history, Northeastern State will have multiple CoSIDA Academic All-America selections in the same season in men's soccer, with Ryan McCully earning a second-team nod and Flynn Semmerling gaining third-team recognition Wednesday.
McCully started in all eight matches this spring and had two goals and three assists. The junior boasted a 4.00 GPA and was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection in 2020.
Semmerling led NSU with 25 shots taken and had four goals and one assist in eight matches.
The pair from NSU are the lone representatives from the Central Region, with 35 student-athletes in men's soccer selected nationally.
NSU's Petersen earns WGCA All-American Scholar Status
21 straight years of academic excellence for the Northeastern State women's golf program with Kaylee Petersen earning WGCA All-American Scholar status Tuesday.
Petersen was a WGCA All-Central Region honoree this spring and was an All-American Scholar representative in 2020. In her second year at NSU, Petersen held a team-low 78.38 stroke average with five top-ten finishes.
OU's Milligan and Secor earn honors
Former Oklahoma women's golfers Kaitlin Milligan and Ellen Secor were named WGCA All-American Scholars for their efforts in the classroom during the 2020-21 season, the organization announced Tuesday.
Milligan and Secor both graduated in May after successful college careers that saw both finish inside the top 15 all-time in scoring at Oklahoma.
Milligan becomes the second four-time All-American Scholar in program history as the Norman product was named to the team every year since 2017. Milligan left OU with the third-lowest career scoring average of all time, posting a 73.01 over 112 rounds in the Crimson and Cream and winning the 2019 NCAA Norman Regional.
Secor, who transferred to Oklahoma from Colorado State after the 2018-19 season, earned her first All-American Scholar selection this season and was named to the All-Big 12 Academic team.
Oilers trade Llewellyn, completing future considerations deal
The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the trade of Darby Llewellyn to Orlando, completing the future considerations that brought Alan Lyszczarczyk to Tulsa. Orlando then traded Llewellyn to Wheeling, completing a separate future considerations deal between the two teams.
Llewellyn, 24, registered two goals and five assists in 44 career games with the Oilers, racking up 49 PIM.
The Ann Arbor, MI native has appeared in 155 total ECHL games, registering 60 points (25G, 35A) between Atlanta, Rapid City and Tulsa.
TU golfers named WGCA All-America Scholars
The University of Tulsa women golfers Lilly Thomas and Tita Loudtragulngam were selected as WGCA All-America Scholars, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Tuesday.
A sophomore from Bentonville, Arkansas, Thomas has maintained a 3.733 grade point average in marketing, while earning all-conference honors with an overall 74.4 stroke average.
Loudtragulngam, from Chnoburi, Thailand, completed her freshman season with a perfect 4.00 GPA in biology. Her best collegiate performance was a 19th place finish at the American Athletic Conference Championships.
OU's Issanza withdraws from transfer portal
Oklahoma forward Rick Issanza has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and returned to the Sooners' team.
Issanza entered the portal on June 14 after appearing in five games for Oklahoma last season and now fills out the Sooners' final scholarship spot for the 2021-22 season. Since new coach Porter Moser arrived at OU, the Sooners have added transfers Tanner Groves and Ethan Chargois, from Eastern Washington and SMU respectively, to their front court mix.
TU, OSU to play in separate November events
Tulsa men's basketball will take part in the 2021 Sunshine Slam Tournament Nov. 20-21 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Oklahoma State will participate in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Nov. 16-17 in Uncasville, Connecticut, it was announced Tuesday.
