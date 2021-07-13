Sports FYI: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Two Cowboys selected on final day of MLB Draft

A pair of Oklahoma State pitchers were chosen on the final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Cowboys selected in this year’s draft to three.

On Monday, Christian Encarnacion-Strand was a fourth-round choice of Houston, and on Tuesday, Justin Wrobleski and Brett Standlee were picked. Wrobleski was an 11th-round pick (342nd overall) of the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Standlee was taken in the 17th round with the 506th overall pick.

In his first season in Stillwater in 2021, Wrobleski was part of OSU’s weekend starting rotation and pitched in nine games before an injury ended his season in April; he underwent Tommy John surgery in late May. The southpaw went 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA for the Cowboys and racked up 50 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

Standlee, a Jenks graduate, is coming off his third season with the Pokes and owns an 8-3 record, seven saves and a 3.69 ERA in 50 career appearances, 35 of those as a reliever. In 124 1/3 innings, he has recorded 116 strikeouts.