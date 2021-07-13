Sports FYI: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four OU golfers earn honors
Four Oklahoma men’s golfers were named All-Americans by the GCAA, the organization announced. The Sooners’ four selections to the first, second or third team were the most in the country.
Jonathan Brightwell earned second-team honors, while Quade Cummins, Logan McAllister and Garett Reband garnered third-team selections.
For Brightwell, the second-team selection is the second of his career and first as a Sooner after transferring from UNC-Greensboro. The Charlotte, N.C., product led the Sooners with 23 rounds of par-or-better golf, and his 71.31 single-season average was the 11th best at Oklahoma.
Cummins becomes Oklahoma’s first four-time All-American with his third-team selection. The Weatherford, Okla., native posted a 71.39 average this season to finish the year ranked 25th nationally.
McAllister’s breakout season earned him All-America honors for the first time. The rising senior opened the year with a win at the Big 12 Colonial Preview and was the Big 12’s September Golfer of the Month.
Reband’s third-team selection made him the 10th Sooner all-time to become a three-time All-American. He leaves Oklahoma with a career-scoring average of 71.47, second all-time for the Sooners behind Cummins.
Two Cowboys selected on final day of MLB Draft
A pair of Oklahoma State pitchers were chosen on the final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Cowboys selected in this year’s draft to three.
On Monday, Christian Encarnacion-Strand was a fourth-round choice of Houston, and on Tuesday, Justin Wrobleski and Brett Standlee were picked. Wrobleski was an 11th-round pick (342nd overall) of the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Standlee was taken in the 17th round with the 506th overall pick.
In his first season in Stillwater in 2021, Wrobleski was part of OSU’s weekend starting rotation and pitched in nine games before an injury ended his season in April; he underwent Tommy John surgery in late May. The southpaw went 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA for the Cowboys and racked up 50 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.
Standlee, a Jenks graduate, is coming off his third season with the Pokes and owns an 8-3 record, seven saves and a 3.69 ERA in 50 career appearances, 35 of those as a reliever. In 124 1/3 innings, he has recorded 116 strikeouts.
A right-hander, Standlee was an All-Big 12 Second Team performer after going 4-1 with a 3.09 ERA and a team-high five saves. In 24 appearances, including a pair of starts, Standlee tallied 44 strikeouts in 32 innings.
FC Tulsa loans Kiesewetter to Sacramento
FC Tulsa will loan out forward Jerome Kiesewetter for the remainder of the 2021 season to Sacramento Republic FC. Kiesewetter, who signed a multiyear contract to join FC Tulsa in the offseason, will return to Tulsa following the end of the 2021 USL Championship season.
“We look forward to Jerome getting the necessary repetitions goalscorers need,” said FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien. “Jerome remains a big part of the club’s plans as we continue to take further steps toward our Championship ambitions. We wish him well for the remainder of the season and look forward to his return in 2022.”
Kiesewetter has appeared in nine matches in 2021 with FC Tulsa, totaling 395 minutes.
NSU’s Swanson Drafted by Houston Astros
Northeastern State’s Nic Swanson was selected in the 16th round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
Swanson, from Bixby, held one of the lowest earned run averages nationally this season for a starter at 1.55 and had a 9-1 record, striking out 106 batters. Swanson’s nine wins are the most for an NSU starting pitcher since 2002, and his ERA is the lowest among starters since 1996.
The Bixby native was named American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Second Team All-America and earned three All-Region Honors this off-season.