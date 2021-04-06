Sports FYI: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

NOAH wins national championship
Tulsa-based NOAH won the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships 16-under boys tournament with a 51-47 victory over the Oklahoma City Storm on March 18 at Springfield, Missouri.
Jarreth Ingram and Connor Hislop led NOAH with 18 points each.
OU's Jennings named Big 12 Player of the Week
Oklahoma freshman Tiare Jennings has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. It marks her third weekly conference honor of the season, the most of any Big 12 player in 2021.
Jennings had another exceptional weekend at the plate for OU, finishing 6-for-9 (.667 BA) with one home run and three extra-base hits to go with six RBIs and 11 total bases versus Kansas. The San Pedro, Calif., native slugged 1.222, had an on-base clip of .583 and registered five runs scored for the Sooners.
The frosh is up to 16 home runs on the season and 52 RBIs. Her HR total ranks third in the country while her RBI total ranks second in the nation, only behind teammate Jocelyn Alo. She holds fourth in the country with her .527 batting average.
NSU's Crick earns second MIAA Athlete of the Week award
Alyssia Crick has earned honors from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association as its Softball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season, it was announced Tuesday.
Crick paced the RiverHawks' offense in their 3-1 road trip with three homers and eight RBIs. The sophomore catcher slugged a robust 1.750 and was effective at reaching with a .692 on-base percentage. At Central Missouri, Crick carried the RiverHawks with a six RBI, two-homer game in a 9-7 win.
From behind the dish, Crick recorded ten putouts and threw out two runners attempting to steal.
RSU's Morales named MIAA Pitcher of the Week
Rogers State softball's Andrea Morales has been named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
Morales went 3-0 with two shutouts -- including a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts against No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce.
Morales finished the week with 28 strikeouts in just 19 innings, averaging 1.5 strikeouts per inning and 10.3 strikeouts per seven innings. Morales had just two walks against and limited opponents to a .194 batting average.
ORU's Gibson garners Summit accolade
Another week, another round of personal bests and moving up the national rankings. Because of her performances throughout the weekend, Oral Roberts' Gabrielle Gibson earned the Summit League women's track and field athlete of the week honors, it was announced Tuesday.
At the Bobby Lane UTA Invitational, Gibson turned in three top-six finishes. The sophomore won the 100m hurdles with the league's second-fastest time of 13.69. She also ran the second leg of the 4x100 relay that placed second (46.64) and added a sixth-place finish in the 400m hurdles (1:05.35).
Abmas named Summit League Athlete of the Month
Oral Roberts' Max Abmas garnered March Summit League Athlete of the Month honors, league officials announced Tuesday. Abmas, who earned the monthly honor for the third straight time, led the Golden Eagles to the Summit League Tournament title and the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen.
Abmas led Oral Roberts to the program's first Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament title since 2008 and was named Championship MVP after averaging 21.0 ppg and 6.7 apg in the three victories in Sioux Falls to begin the month.
After earning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Abmas and the Golden Eagles then became that tournament's Cinderella after knocking off No. 2 seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime and defeating No. 7 seed Florida 81-78 to become just the second No. 15 seed and third Summit League team to reach the Sweet Sixteen.