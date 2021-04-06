Sports FYI: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Another week, another round of personal bests and moving up the national rankings. Because of her performances throughout the weekend, Oral Roberts' Gabrielle Gibson earned the Summit League women's track and field athlete of the week honors, it was announced Tuesday.

At the Bobby Lane UTA Invitational, Gibson turned in three top-six finishes. The sophomore won the 100m hurdles with the league's second-fastest time of 13.69. She also ran the second leg of the 4x100 relay that placed second (46.64) and added a sixth-place finish in the 400m hurdles (1:05.35).

Abmas named Summit League Athlete of the Month

Oral Roberts' Max Abmas garnered March Summit League Athlete of the Month honors, league officials announced Tuesday. Abmas, who earned the monthly honor for the third straight time, led the Golden Eagles to the Summit League Tournament title and the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen.

Abmas led Oral Roberts to the program's first Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament title since 2008 and was named Championship MVP after averaging 21.0 ppg and 6.7 apg in the three victories in Sioux Falls to begin the month.