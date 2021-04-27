Sports FYI: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Two from NSU named to All-MIAA soccer squad
Northeastern State's Paulina Chavez and Livy Wagner are among 24 named All-MIAA for the 2021 women's soccer season, it was announced Wednesday.
Chavez earned her third All-MIAA accolade and landed as a First Team member for the second time in her career. The graduating senior from Broken Arrow tallied a pair of goals and had three assists in seven matches this spring, finishing with 28 in her career.
Wagner is a second-team selection and had two goals and two assists. The junior from Broken Arrow had a match-winner in double-overtime against Newman and a goal in their tournament semifinal against Missouri Western.
Northeastern State was the top seed in the Southeast Division and finished the regular season with four consecutive wins.
TU players, coach earn AAC honors
University of Tulsa Women’s golf coach Annie Young was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, and Lorena Tseng and Lilly Thomas were named to the all-conference team, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.
The Golden Hurricane captured The American Golf Championship last week with a three-shot victory over two-time defending champion Houston. The Hurricane led from start to finish with rounds of 293-301-294 for a total score of 888.
RSU's Horn named MIAA Hitter of the Week
Rogers State baseball's Prescott Horn was named the MIAA Hitter of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Horn hit .615 with a 1.154 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage last week.
RSU's Morales named MIAA Pitcher of the Week
Rogers State softball's Andrea Morales has been named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Tuesday.
Morales went 3-0 last week, including a seven-inning shutout against Fort Hays State. She allowed just two runs total on the weekend, finishing with a 0.88 earned run average.
Morales finished the week with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings of work, averaging 1.12 strikeouts per inning. Morales had just one walk against.
The weekly award for Morales is the third for the Hillcats this season and the second for Morales. She also received the honor earlier this season on April 6. It is the fourth MIAA Pitcher of the Week honor for Morales, as she won the award twice last season.
-- From staff reports