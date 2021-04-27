Sports FYI: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Two from NSU named to All-MIAA soccer squad

Northeastern State's Paulina Chavez and Livy Wagner are among 24 named All-MIAA for the 2021 women's soccer season, it was announced Wednesday.

Chavez earned her third All-MIAA accolade and landed as a First Team member for the second time in her career. The graduating senior from Broken Arrow tallied a pair of goals and had three assists in seven matches this spring, finishing with 28 in her career.

Wagner is a second-team selection and had two goals and two assists. The junior from Broken Arrow had a match-winner in double-overtime against Newman and a goal in their tournament semifinal against Missouri Western.

Northeastern State was the top seed in the Southeast Division and finished the regular season with four consecutive wins.

TU players, coach earn AAC honors

University of Tulsa Women’s golf coach Annie Young was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, and Lorena Tseng and Lilly Thomas were named to the all-conference team, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.