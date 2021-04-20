SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Bixby star will announce college choice Wednesday

Bixby running back Braylin Presley announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will make his college commitment Wednesday.

Last month, Presley revealed his eight finalists — Oklahoma State, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. His brother, Brennan, plays for OSU.

Braylin Presley, an All-World offensive player of the year finalist, was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver as a junior in 2020. He rushed for 1,744 yards on 222 carries and had 727 yards on 57 catches.

Presley also scored twice on punt returns and had 37 TDs overall to help Bixby win its third consecutive Class 6AII state title.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period opens Dec. 15.

OU freshman is Big 12 Softball Player of the Week

Oklahoma softball freshman Tiare Jennings has been named Big 12 co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. It marks her fourth weekly conference honor, the most of any Big 12 player in 2021. She shares the honor with Texas Tech’s Yvonne Whaley.