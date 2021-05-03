SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

TU signs big man from NEO
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi has signed with the University of Tulsa, giving the Golden Hurricane needed size in the incoming class.
Konstantynovskyi, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, averaged 11.1 points and eight rebounds as a freshman last season, shooting 60.2% from the field to rank second in the NJCAA. He also was in the top 10 in blocks, offensive rebounds and total rebounds.
"Nikita was exactly what we were looking for as we sought to add size and versatility to our roster this spring," coach Frank Haith said in a statement. "He is all of 6-10 and is a willing rebounder and shot blocker."
Konstantynovskyi, who graduated high school in Ukraine, received 15 offers out of junior college but committed to the Hurricane late last month.
ORU picks up transfer from Vanderbilt
After leading the nation in 3-pointers per game last season, Oral Roberts has added another sharpshooter to its roster.
Joining the Golden Eagles is Issac McBride, a Vanderbilt transfer guard originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. McBride averaged 4.7 points for the Commodores as a sophomore, scoring in double figures four times.
"Issac is a dynamic scorer and shooter as well as a tenacious defender," coach Paul Mills said in a statement. "He shot 42% from 3 in a tough SEC conference, while also doing a tremendous job taking care of the ball."
Listed at 6-foot-1, McBride was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time all-state selection at Baptist Prep. As a senior, he averaged 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Rogers senior commits to Texas Wesleyan
Will Rogers senior guard QuinNae Love commtted to playing college basketball at Texas Wesleyan University, Ropers coach Carlin Adkism said.
Love averaged 14 points per game, leading the Ropers to a 14-6 record and the final rung of the 2020-21 area tournament. She was part of Class 5A state tournament teams as a sophomore and junior.
She received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and was a first-team All-Green Country Conference selection.
Texas Wesleyan is a small private school located in Fort Worth Texas. It competes in the NAIA and Sooner Athletic Conference.
Oilers make roster moves
The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday the additions of forward Robby Jackson and goaltender Hayden Stewart.
Jackson, 23, returns to Tulsa on loan from Utica of the AHL. Jackson registered 40 points (19G, 21A) in 57 games with the Oilers last season.
Stewart, 26, signs with Tulsa from Birmingham of the SPHL. The goaltender has played in 66 career SPHL games, earning a 3.10 GAA, a .904 save percentage and a 28-25-3 record. Stewart also has 10 career ECHL games split among Cincinnati, Orlando and Fort Wayne, compiling a 3.92 GAA and a .885 save percentage en route to a 3-6-0 record.
OU baseball players garner Big 12 honors
University of Oklahoma pitcher Jason Ruffcorn was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and outfielder Brett Squires was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after leading the Sooners to a series win over rival Oklahoma State, the league office announced Monday.
ORU's Gaskins earns Summit honor
Oral Roberts pitcher Matt Gaskins was named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week, league officials announced Monday.
Gaskins tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with no walks in a combined shutout to finish off a four-game sweep of South Dakota State for ORU.
ORU golfer wins Summit Tournament
Oral Roberts men's golfer Jack Howes earned 2021 Summit League Men's Championship MVP honors by claiming the top spot in individual play as the Golden Eagles finished second Monday afternoon at the Summit League Championship at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas.
