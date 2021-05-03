SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

TU signs big man from NEO

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi has signed with the University of Tulsa, giving the Golden Hurricane needed size in the incoming class.

Konstantynovskyi, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, averaged 11.1 points and eight rebounds as a freshman last season, shooting 60.2% from the field to rank second in the NJCAA. He also was in the top 10 in blocks, offensive rebounds and total rebounds.

"Nikita was exactly what we were looking for as we sought to add size and versatility to our roster this spring," coach Frank Haith said in a statement. "He is all of 6-10 and is a willing rebounder and shot blocker."

Konstantynovskyi, who graduated high school in Ukraine, received 15 offers out of junior college but committed to the Hurricane late last month.

ORU picks up transfer from Vanderbilt

After leading the nation in 3-pointers per game last season, Oral Roberts has added another sharpshooter to its roster.

Joining the Golden Eagles is Issac McBride, a Vanderbilt transfer guard originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. McBride averaged 4.7 points for the Commodores as a sophomore, scoring in double figures four times.