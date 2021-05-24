SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Hardman earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time. Pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and third baseman Peyton Graham were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team while outfielder/designated hitter Jace Bohrofen was a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection.

TU tennis duo fall at NCAA Championship

Tulsa’s No. 1 doubles team of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner took the 17th-ranked Virginia team of Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash to a third set before falling in the round of 32 by a final set score of 12-10 at the USTA National Campus Tuesday afternoon.

The Virginia duo won the first set 6-3 but Tulsa took charge of the second set, taking leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 before closing out the final two games for a 6-4 victory.

The third set tiebreaker saw the Hurricane tandem fall behind 7-3, but Okalova and Ploner closed the gap by winning the next three points to make the score 7-6. The final set was tied 8-8, 9-9 and at 10 before Virginia’s duo won the final two points for the victory.