SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Former TU rowers set to compete at Olympics
Former Tulsa rowers Jennifer Casson (2013-17) and Michelle Sechser (2004-08) will not only compete in the 2021 Olympics in Japan, they will compete against each other in the Lightweight 2x. Sechser will represent the United States, while Casson will represent Canada in a field of 18 crews.
Sechser has been competing professionally since 2009, racing in dozens of world championship races, including a top finish in the Lightweight Double Sculls at the 2021 World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta to qualify for the Olympics. At Tulsa, Sechser was a four-year letterwinner who participated in nearly every regatta during her career. She led TU to three straight Varsity 4+ gold medals and the Varsity 8+ to two bronze medals at the Midwest Intercollegiate Rowing Championships.
Casson has been a Canada National Team member since 2016 and has competed in nine world championships. Casson was a four-year letterwinner at Tulsa. She competed in 35 regattas, was a two-time American Athletic Conference first-team all-conference selection and a three-time silver medalist in the Varsity 8+ at The American Championships.
OSU baseball collects Big 12 accolades
Oklahoma State’s Christian Encarnacion-Strand was named the 2021 Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 honors.
Encarnacion-Strand is the fourth player in program history to be named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, joining Tyler Mach (2006), Zach Johnson (2011) and Matt Kroon (2018). The Cowboys’ third baseman was also a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team as an infielder.
Joining Encarnacion-Strand on the All-Big 12 First Team is Justin Campbell, the Cowboys’ two-way standout who was named a first-team performer as both a utility player and a pitcher.
OSU pitcher Brett Standlee collected All-Big 12 Second Team plaudits, while the Cowboys had six players earn honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition — Cade Cabbiness, Max Hewitt, Carson McCusker, Parker Scott, Jake Thompson and Caeden Trenkle.
Rounding out OSU’s list of honorees is Trevor Martin; the Cowboys’ right-handed pitcher was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
OU baseball's Hardman leads Sooners’ All-Big 12 honors
Tyler Hardman was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, as the Oklahoma baseball team placed three members on the All-Big 12 first or second teams, the conference office announced Monday. Selections were made by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
Hardman earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time. Pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and third baseman Peyton Graham were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team while outfielder/designated hitter Jace Bohrofen was a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection.
TU tennis duo fall at NCAA Championship
Tulsa’s No. 1 doubles team of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner took the 17th-ranked Virginia team of Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash to a third set before falling in the round of 32 by a final set score of 12-10 at the USTA National Campus Tuesday afternoon.
The Virginia duo won the first set 6-3 but Tulsa took charge of the second set, taking leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 before closing out the final two games for a 6-4 victory.
The third set tiebreaker saw the Hurricane tandem fall behind 7-3, but Okalova and Ploner closed the gap by winning the next three points to make the score 7-6. The final set was tied 8-8, 9-9 and at 10 before Virginia’s duo won the final two points for the victory.
Okalova and Ploner, ranked 66th nationally, finished the campaign with a 16-4 record and as doubles partners the pair finished their careers together with an 87-33 mark. It was the first loss against a ranked opponent this season for the Hurricane duo, ending with a 5-1 mark against ranked foes.
OSU tennis duo advance; Vocel finishes singles season
Oklahoma State’s men’s tennis doubles team of Matej Vocel and Emile Hudd advanced to the Round of 16, while senior Matej Vocel closed out his singles season Monday at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.
Matej Vocel, who carries a No. 37 ranking, opened play against No. 30 Juan Carlos Aguilar of Texas A&M, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 straight-set victory to earn a ticket to the round of 32.
Vocel then squared off with USC’s No. 49-ranked Daniel Cukierman, falling 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. The senior finished the season with a 13-6 record in dual play.
The doubles tandem of No. 27 Emile Hudd and Vocel made their debut against No. 18 David Stevenson and Oscar Cutting of Memphis, claiming a straight-set 6-4, 6-4 win.
Vocel and Hudd will take on No. 9 Christopher Frantzen and Sven Lah of Baylor Tuesday at 7 p.m.
OSU women's golf advances at NCAAs
Maja Stark tapped in a birdie putt on No. 18 to cement the Oklahoma State women's golf team as the No. 3 seed as the NCAA Championship format moves from stroke play to match play on Tuesday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club.
The Cowgirls advanced to match play for the first time since the format was introduced in 2014. OSU will take on No. 6 seed Auburn, the SEC champs, on Tuesday at 8:20 a.m.