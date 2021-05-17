SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

In what proved to be the series finale Saturday because Sunday's game was cancelled due to inclement weather, the senior went 4-for-4 and belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Golden Eagles the sweep. The four hits were a season-high for Wiley, who increased his batting average in Summit games to a league-best .422.

Coffey picked up his league-leading eighth win of the season in the second game of a doubleheader Friday. The sophomore allowed just three hits, an unearned run and struck out eight in seven innings of work to pick up his league-best fourth weekly pitching honor of the season.

He also pushed his league-leading strike out total to 83 and lowered his league-leading ERA to 2.63 as he won his sixth-consecutive start.

Tulsa Athletic falls 3-1 in home opener

Tulsa Athletic dropped its 2021 home opener, 3-1, to OKC 1889 FC on Sunday at Veterans Park in a battle of the top two teams in the NPSL's Heartland Conference standings.

With the win, OKC 1889 moved to 2-0-1 on the season with seven points and Tulsa fell to 1-1-1 on the year with four points.