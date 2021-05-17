SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

OSU’s Cabbiness tabbed Big 12’s best
Oklahoma State baseball's Cade Cabbiness is the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week for Week 13 following his performance against Oklahoma and Baylor.
Cabbiness led OSU to three wins last week, including a midweek victory over Oklahoma and a series triumph against Baylor, as he hit .538 (7-for-13) with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs.
The Cowboy right-fielder hit safely in all four games, including a pair of multiple-hit efforts, to extend his hitting streak to eight games.
On the week, Cabbiness led the Big 12 with six walks and was second in batting average, homers, RBIs, runs (5), total bases (14) and on-base percentage (.700).
ORU Baseball's Wiley, Coffey sweep weekly awards
Oral Roberts outfielder Jordan Wiley and righthander Isaac Coffey helped the Golden Eagles sweep Omaha in a three-game road series and clinch their 19th Summit League regular season title this past weekend and for their efforts, the duo collected the latest Summit League weekly honors, league officials announced Monday.
Wiley went 7-for-11 at the plate (.636) with a pair of home runs and six RBI, while reaching base in 11 of 15 plate appearances (.733 OBP) against the Mavericks to earn Player of the Week accolades. He was credited with the game-winning RBI in two of the victories.
In what proved to be the series finale Saturday because Sunday's game was cancelled due to inclement weather, the senior went 4-for-4 and belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Golden Eagles the sweep. The four hits were a season-high for Wiley, who increased his batting average in Summit games to a league-best .422.
Coffey picked up his league-leading eighth win of the season in the second game of a doubleheader Friday. The sophomore allowed just three hits, an unearned run and struck out eight in seven innings of work to pick up his league-best fourth weekly pitching honor of the season.
He also pushed his league-leading strike out total to 83 and lowered his league-leading ERA to 2.63 as he won his sixth-consecutive start.
Tulsa Athletic falls 3-1 in home opener
Tulsa Athletic dropped its 2021 home opener, 3-1, to OKC 1889 FC on Sunday at Veterans Park in a battle of the top two teams in the NPSL's Heartland Conference standings.
With the win, OKC 1889 moved to 2-0-1 on the season with seven points and Tulsa fell to 1-1-1 on the year with four points.
The regular season loss is the first for Tulsa Athletic since the 2018 season, ending a 12-game unbeaten streak for the green and yellow in the regular season.
ORU women's basketball adds five
The Oral Roberts women's basketball team and Head Coach Misti Cussen announced the program has signed five newcomers for the 2021-22 season.
Three of the signees signed with ORU in spring 2021, while two signed in fall 2020. The spring signees include Hannah Cooper, Delaney Nix and Katie Scott. Sisters Tirzah and Trinity Moore signed in the fall.
Hannah Cooper transferred to ORU as a junior from Western Colorado University. The 5-foot-5 guard is a native of El Paso, Texas.
Coming to the team from West Texas A&M, Delaney Nix will play her senior season as a Golden Eagle. Nix hails from Tahlequah.
Katie Scott comes to ORU from Grand Canyon University and will join as a sophomore. Scott was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year in her first season. She led the WAC in scoring and was an All-WAC First Team selection.
Tirzah and Trinity Moore signed with the Golden Eagles in fall 2020. The sisters ledJones High School to Class 3A state championship.
-- From staff reports