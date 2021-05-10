SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Weather postpones TU golf regional
Heavy rainstorms made the course at the University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana unplayable Monday as first-round action in the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship – Baton Rouge Regional was postponed.
The current plan is for a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday at the par-72 University Club.
Tulsa comes in as the No. 13 seed after winning the American Athletic Conference Championship.
TU's Norwood is AAC Player of the Week
Tulsa's Kyle Norwood was named the AAC Player of the Week, it was announced Monday. The second baseman recorded 6 hits in 13 at bats in a four-game split at Houston. Three of the hits were extra-base hits, as the junior had a double and two home runs.
OSU's Campbell garners conference, national honors
Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell was named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week for Week 12 following his no-hitter last weekend against Kansas, and he was also recognized as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week.
OU's Carmichael honored by Big 12
University of Oklahoma pitcher Braden Carmichael was named the Big 12 Baseball Newcomer of the Week after tossing seven hitless innings in the Sooners’ 9-1 series-clinching win at West Virginia on Saturday night, the league office announced Monday.
OU women's golf leads at NCAA regional
The No. 9-seeded Oklahoma women's golf team opened play in the NCAA Columbus Regional Monday with a 2-under 286 to take a one-stroke lead after 18 holes at the par-72 Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course.
The Sooners used late birdies from Kaitlin Milligan and Mikhaela Fortuna on the 16th hole to pass No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Duke. Milligan's late birdie moved her into a tie for second.
OSU women's golf in fourth at NCAA regional
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team is in fourth place after the first 18 holes at the NCAA Regional in Stanford, California.
OSU is making its 27th NCAA Regional appearance, coming off of a record-breaking Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma State is looking to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 22nd time in program history and for the first time since 2016.
Maja Stark led the Cowgirls to a 3-over 287 on the day. Stark finished a bogey-free day in a tie for first place, shooting 4-under 67.
Stanford leads the field at 12-under 272.
-- From staff reports