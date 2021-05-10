SPORTS FYI: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Weather postpones TU golf regional

Heavy rainstorms made the course at the University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana unplayable Monday as first-round action in the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship – Baton Rouge Regional was postponed.

The current plan is for a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday at the par-72 University Club.

Tulsa comes in as the No. 13 seed after winning the American Athletic Conference Championship.

TU's Norwood is AAC Player of the Week

Tulsa's Kyle Norwood was named the AAC Player of the Week, it was announced Monday. The second baseman recorded 6 hits in 13 at bats in a four-game split at Houston. Three of the hits were extra-base hits, as the junior had a double and two home runs.

OSU's Campbell garners conference, national honors

Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell was named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week for Week 12 following his no-hitter last weekend against Kansas, and he was also recognized as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week.

OU's Carmichael honored by Big 12