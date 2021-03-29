Sports FYI: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Cowgirl soccer’s Lockwood honored by Big 12
Oklahoma State goalkeeper Amber Lockwood was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Lockwood posted a pair of saves in a shutout performance against Oklahoma in OSU’s 2-0 victory last Saturday as the Cowgirls ran their winning streak to eight games.
Tulsa soccer players sweep AAC honors
Tulsa men’s soccer players Alex Meinhard and Mariano Fazio were named the American Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Monday.
Meinhard recorded both goals for Tulsa to give the Golden Hurricane a 2-1 win over No. 15 SMU last week.
Fazio played all 90 minutes for the Tulsa defense and was named as TU’s “Man of the Match” for his efforts.
Hall named Summit player of the week
Oral Roberts outfielder Blake Hall garnered the latest Summit League Player of the Week honors, league officials announced Monday.
Hall earned the second weekly honor of his career after batting .444 and scoring five runs in the Golden Eagles' series split with North Dakota State. Hall scored the game-winning run during game two of the series, then logged season-highs in hits and runs with three a piece in the finale vs. the Bison.
ORU basketball to host celebration April 6
Oral Roberts University will host a Sweet Sixteen Celebration at the Mabee Center at 6:30 p.m. April 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event which is open to the public.
ORU President William Wilson, coach Paul Mills and Golden Eagle players will speak at the celebration.
