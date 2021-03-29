Sports FYI: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Cowgirl soccer’s Lockwood honored by Big 12

Oklahoma State goalkeeper Amber Lockwood was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Lockwood posted a pair of saves in a shutout performance against Oklahoma in OSU’s 2-0 victory last Saturday as the Cowgirls ran their winning streak to eight games.

Tulsa soccer players sweep AAC honors

Tulsa men’s soccer players Alex Meinhard and Mariano Fazio were named the American Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Monday.

Meinhard recorded both goals for Tulsa to give the Golden Hurricane a 2-1 win over No. 15 SMU last week.

Fazio played all 90 minutes for the Tulsa defense and was named as TU’s “Man of the Match” for his efforts.

Hall named Summit player of the week

Oral Roberts outfielder Blake Hall garnered the latest Summit League Player of the Week honors, league officials announced Monday.