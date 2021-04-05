Sports FYI: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

TU’s Hembree named AAC second team

Tulsa senior middle blocker Maggie Hembree was named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference volleyball second team, it was announced Monday.

The Tulsa native was vital for the Hurricane offensively and defensively. During the shortened season, Hembree led the team in blocks with 41 (6 solo).

Offensively Hembree was third on the team in kills with 78 on only 161 attacks. She led the team in attack percentage with a .335 clip. The senior recorded 102.5 points on the season which, was second on the team.

OSU baseball’s Encarnacion-Strand named Big 12’s best

Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was named the Big 12 Player of the Week following his performances in leading the Cowboys to a 3-1 record last week.

Encarnacion-Strand went 8-for-16 at the plate and tallied a Big 12-best 10 RBIs in leading the Cowboys to a midweek win over Oklahoma and a series win against West Virginia.

ORU’s Cox named Summit League Player of the Week

Oral Roberts outfielder Joshua Cox was named the Summit League Baseball Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

Cox, who is the second straight Golden Eagle outfielder to capture the weekly honor, batted .529 while hitting safely and scoring at least one run in all four games of ORU’s 3-1 series win over Western Illinois.

— From staff reports