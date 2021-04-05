Sports FYI: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Report: Moser names assistant coach
Porter Moser is expected to turn to an assistant coach with strong Texas ties to his Oklahoma staff.
K.T. Turner, Texas’ associate head coach during the 2020-21 season, will join Moser’s staff, according to a report by college basketball insider Jeff Goodman from The Stadium.
Turner spent seven years as an assistant at SMU prior to his lone season in Austin. He’s also coached under Tim Jankovich and Larry Brown in Dallas.
Turner also was the Longhorns’ interim coach due to Shaka Smart’s COVID-19 prognosis when Texas hosted OU on Jan. 26. The Sooners won that game 80-79.
Turner’s departure from UT comes after Chris Beard was named Smart’s successor at Texas.
Moser is expected to meet the media at a Wednesday news conference.
Oilers acquire McNicholas from Indy for Gates
The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday the acquisition of forward Michael McNicholas from the Indy Fuel in exchange for second-year forward Brent Gates.
McNicholas, 27, has 15 points in 25 appearances this season. McNicholas also made two appearances for Utah to start the season, posting one goal.
TU’s Hembree named AAC second team
Tulsa senior middle blocker Maggie Hembree was named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference volleyball second team, it was announced Monday.
The Tulsa native was vital for the Hurricane offensively and defensively. During the shortened season, Hembree led the team in blocks with 41 (6 solo).
Offensively Hembree was third on the team in kills with 78 on only 161 attacks. She led the team in attack percentage with a .335 clip. The senior recorded 102.5 points on the season which, was second on the team.
OSU baseball’s Encarnacion-Strand named Big 12’s best
Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was named the Big 12 Player of the Week following his performances in leading the Cowboys to a 3-1 record last week.
Encarnacion-Strand went 8-for-16 at the plate and tallied a Big 12-best 10 RBIs in leading the Cowboys to a midweek win over Oklahoma and a series win against West Virginia.
ORU’s Cox named Summit League Player of the Week
Oral Roberts outfielder Joshua Cox was named the Summit League Baseball Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday.
Cox, who is the second straight Golden Eagle outfielder to capture the weekly honor, batted .529 while hitting safely and scoring at least one run in all four games of ORU’s 3-1 series win over Western Illinois.
— From staff reports