Sports FYI: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

NSU, RSU women's golf teams qualify for NCAA Central Regionals
Northeastern State earned its 11th consecutive qualification into the NCAA postseason Monday, with the 36-team postseason field being set Monday.
The RiverHawks are the No. 3 seed and will start on the first pin starting at 8:40 a.m. alongside Arkansas Tech and Central Oklahoma on May 10.
Rogers State qualified as the No. 5 seed. It is the first NCAA regional bid for the Hillcats in program history, having only had individuals qualify in previous years.
OSU’s Encarnacion-Strand earns top Big 12 honors again
For the second time this season, Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week as he earned that honor for Week 10.
Encarnacion-Strand had a blistering five-game stretch at the plate last week as he led the Big 12 in hits (10), RBIs (8), total bases (26) and slugging percentage (1.368). He hit .526 on the week (10-for-19) and had three home runs, three doubles and two triples.
In Tuesday’s game against UAPB, Encarnacion-Strand became just the fifth OSU player in the Big 12 era to hit for the cycle as he went 5-for-5 with two home runs to go along with a single, double and triple. He was the first Cowboy to achieve the feat since Garrett Benge did it in the 2017 NCAA Fayetteville Regional.
OU in first, OSU second in Big 12 golf tournament
Quade Cummins birdied his final hole of a 36-hole day to power the top-ranked Oklahoma men's golf team to a solo lead after two rounds at the Big 12 Championship on Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Cummins' birdie putt, paired with his field-low 67 in the first round of the day, made him one of two players under-par at the par-70 Prairie Dunes Country Club as he shares the 36-hole lead with Oklahoma State's Bo Jin. The Sooners lead the No. 3 Cowboys by a stroke and No. 6 Texas by seven shots at the championship’s halfway point.
