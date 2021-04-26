Sports FYI: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

NSU, RSU women's golf teams qualify for NCAA Central Regionals

Northeastern State earned its 11th consecutive qualification into the NCAA postseason Monday, with the 36-team postseason field being set Monday.

The RiverHawks are the No. 3 seed and will start on the first pin starting at 8:40 a.m. alongside Arkansas Tech and Central Oklahoma on May 10.

Rogers State qualified as the No. 5 seed. It is the first NCAA regional bid for the Hillcats in program history, having only had individuals qualify in previous years.

OSU’s Encarnacion-Strand earns top Big 12 honors again

For the second time this season, Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week as he earned that honor for Week 10.

Encarnacion-Strand had a blistering five-game stretch at the plate last week as he led the Big 12 in hits (10), RBIs (8), total bases (26) and slugging percentage (1.368). He hit .526 on the week (10-for-19) and had three home runs, three doubles and two triples.