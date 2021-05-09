SPORTS FYI: Monday, May 10, 2021

OSU announces full-capacity attendance

Oklahoma State spring sports will allow full-capacity attendance for its remaining home spring events, the school announced on Sunday.

Masks are still required for all fans when they aren’t eating or drinking.

“I can’t wait to see what O’Brate Stadium looks like when it’s packed,” baseball head coach Josh Holliday said in a statement. “Crowds to this point have been fantastic, so I can’t even imagine the energy in our park once all of our fans are allowed in.”

OSU's Anderson withdraws from NBA Draft

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent in April, is returning to Stillwater, he announced on Sunday.

Not hiring an agent is what allowed him to return after having already declared for the draft.

The 6-3, 170-pound guard played a major role in helping the Cowboys post a 21-9 record on their way to winning their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009. Anderson was OSU’s second-leading scorer averaging 12.2 points per game in his sophomore season.