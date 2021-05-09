SPORTS FYI: Monday, May 10, 2021

OSU announces full-capacity attendance
Oklahoma State spring sports will allow full-capacity attendance for its remaining home spring events, the school announced on Sunday.
Masks are still required for all fans when they aren’t eating or drinking.
“I can’t wait to see what O’Brate Stadium looks like when it’s packed,” baseball head coach Josh Holliday said in a statement. “Crowds to this point have been fantastic, so I can’t even imagine the energy in our park once all of our fans are allowed in.”
OSU's Anderson withdraws from NBA Draft
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent in April, is returning to Stillwater, he announced on Sunday.
Not hiring an agent is what allowed him to return after having already declared for the draft.
The 6-3, 170-pound guard played a major role in helping the Cowboys post a 21-9 record on their way to winning their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009. Anderson was OSU’s second-leading scorer averaging 12.2 points per game in his sophomore season.
He averaged 19 points in the final six games and was the most improved player on the team after averaging 4.2 points as a freshman. Anderson is expected to be one of the top scoring options for OSU next season.
ORU baseball tops WIU
Oral Roberts capped off its home slate with a 10-0 win against Western Illinois on Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. Senior Blake Hall and Jordan Wiley connected on a back-to-back home runs to end the game in the seventh inning.
Evan Kowalski shined on the mound, allowing two hits in six innings. The sophomore also set a new career-high with eight strikeouts.
TU softball downs Houston
Alexis Perry’s ninth home run of the season sparked Tulsa past Houston 3-2 in the regular-season finale Sunday at Cougar Softball Stadium in Houston.
With one out in the top of the fifth inning, Perry sent a drive over the left-center field fence on a 3-1 count, giving the Hurricane a 3-2 advantage.
Samantha Pochop (11-2) picked up her team-high 11th win of the season, going 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five.
OSU tennis falls at national tourney
The 19th-ranked Oklahoma State men’s tennis team closed out the team portion of its season on Sunday with a 4-0 loss to No. 6 North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Championship at the North Carolina Regional in Chapel Hill.
With the setback, OSU concludes its season with a 9-13 mark.
OSU baseball falls at Kansas
Kansas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to win 8-7, preventing a series sweep by Oklahoma State on Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas.
The loss snapped OSU's three-game winning streak as the Cowboys fell to 27-15-1 overall and 10-11 in Big 12 Conference play. KU is now 26-23 and 5-13 in the league.
