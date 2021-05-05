SPORTS FYI: May 6, 2021

OSU, OU teams, ORU individual in NCAA golf regionals
Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team was announced Wednesday as the top seed in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.
The Cowboys will be one of 13 teams in action at Karsten Creek May 17-19 and are one of five conference champions in the regional. Big Ten champion Illinois, Southland champion Sam Houston, Colonial Athletic Association champion College of Charleston and Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee will all make their way to Stillwater.
Additionally, Auburn, SMU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, Little Rock, Ole Miss and Northwestern as well as 10 individuals round out the field.
One of the individuals at Stillwater will be Oral Roberts' Jack Howes. Howes won Summit League individual medalist honors by seven strokes. He has three top-15 finishes this season. He is a senior from McKinney, Texas.
OSU has won four consecutive regional titles, including the 2016 NCAA Stillwater Regional, and has captured a nation-leading 14 regional titles overall.
The Stillwater Regional will be one of six 54-hole regional tournaments conducted. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.
NCAA team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Top-ranked Oklahoma was awarded the nation's No. 1 overall seed and selected to the Albuquerque Regional, May 17-19 at the University of New Mexico Championship Course.
The Sooners, led by four All-Americans and 12th-year head coach Ryan Hybl, will make their 10th consecutive regional appearance and 48th appearance in school history. It's the third straight postseason that the Sooners have been named a No. 1 seed, and Oklahoma is the only school in the nation to appear in every NCAA match play since 2016, winning the national championship in 2017.
The Sooners have four team wins in 2020-21, second-most in a single season at Oklahoma.
Joining OU in Albuquerque will be Arizona State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, New Mexico State, Oakland and Prairie View A&M.
OSU women's soccer falls in NCAA Tournament
The Oklahoma State women's soccer team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, falling in a penalty kick shootout to Texas A&M in Cary, North Carolina.
The Aggies outscored the Cowgirls 4-3 in the shootout, dropping OSU to a final record of 13-3-2.
Gabriella Coleman scored two goals for OSU in regulation, the second giving the Cowgirls a 3-2 lead in the 78th minute. But just over two minutes later, Texas A&M's Taylor Pounds tied the match at 3. Olyvia Dowell scored OSU's other goal.
In the shootout, both teams made their first three attempts, and missed their fourth. OSU missed on its fifth attempt, but A&M converted to clinch the win.
OSU third baseman earns national honor
Oklahoma State’s Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Player of the Month for April.
The Cowboys’ third baseman had a scorching month at the plate, hitting .458 (27-for-59) in 15 games with seven home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 30 RBIs. He was twice named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week. He also hit for the cycle on April 21 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Following his torrid April, Encarnacion-Strand ranks in the top five nationally in home runs (15) and total bases (121) and is in the top 10 in RBIs (52) and slugging percentage (.761).
Gendron transfers to NSU
Ryan Gendron will join his brother Jake on the men's basketball team at Northeastern State after transferring from the University of Tulsa, NSU announced in a release on Wednesday.
Gendron was with the Golden Hurricane for the past two seasons, redshirting in 2019-20 and seeing limited action this past season.
Out of Bishop Kelley High School, Gendron signed with Oklahoma State on a baseball scholarship and redshirted as a true freshman before going to TU. Jake Gendron signed with NSU in December.