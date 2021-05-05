SPORTS FYI: May 6, 2021

Top-ranked Oklahoma was awarded the nation's No. 1 overall seed and selected to the Albuquerque Regional, May 17-19 at the University of New Mexico Championship Course.

The Sooners, led by four All-Americans and 12th-year head coach Ryan Hybl, will make their 10th consecutive regional appearance and 48th appearance in school history. It's the third straight postseason that the Sooners have been named a No. 1 seed, and Oklahoma is the only school in the nation to appear in every NCAA match play since 2016, winning the national championship in 2017.

The Sooners have four team wins in 2020-21, second-most in a single season at Oklahoma.

Joining OU in Albuquerque will be Arizona State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, New Mexico State, Oakland and Prairie View A&M.

OSU women's soccer falls in NCAA Tournament

The Oklahoma State women's soccer team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, falling in a penalty kick shootout to Texas A&M in Cary, North Carolina.

The Aggies outscored the Cowgirls 4-3 in the shootout, dropping OSU to a final record of 13-3-2.