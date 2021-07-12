Sports FYI for July 12

Eugenio Chacarra earned first-team status and was joined by second-team selection Bo Jin and third-team pick Austin Eckroat. The distinction marks the sixth time in eight seasons under the direction of head coach Alan Bratton the Cowboys have had at least three players achieve the feat.

In his first season in Stillwater after transferring from Wake Forest, Chacarra finished the year ranked third by Golfstat and No. 9 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking. The Madrid, Spain, native recorded a pair of runner-up finishes and was third on three occasions. Additionally, Chacarra was tabbed as a first-team all-league pick and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Jin capped his freshman campaign with three consecutive runner-up finishes, placing second at the Big 12 Championship, NCAA Stillwater Regional and the NCAA Championship en route to his recognition. The Beijing, China native was also named a member of the GCAA's All-Freshman Team and a first-team All-Big 12 pick as well. He finished the year ranked No. 7 by Golfstat and 18th in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking.