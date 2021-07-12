Sports FYI for July 12

OU’s Fields Named to Academic All-America Second Team
University of Oklahoma football defensive back Pat Fields was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Second Team for his combined performance on the field and in the classroom, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Monday.
Fields, a junior on the 2020 OU football squad, has compiled a 3.81 GPA while simultaneously pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting. He is projected to complete both in December 2021. He was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Team last month.
Fields was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2019 and ’20, and was a recipient of the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, OU’s Dan Gibbons Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award and the 2020 Cotton Bowl’s Dan S. Petty Scholarship Award. He was also announced as a candidate for the 2021 Big 12 Sportspersons of the Year award.
FC Tulsa's Rivas Scores for El Salvador in Gold Cup
FC Tulsa forward Joaquín Rivas watched his teammates win on Saturday over Louisville City FC, and then experienced one himself on Sunday night for El Salvador in his CONCACAF Gold Cup debut. Rivas scored his first international tournament goal in stoppage time of El Salvador's 2-0 win over Guatemala in its opening Group Stage match.
Rivas was used as a substitute in the match and came on in the 80' minute when the match was still at 0-0. He immediately made an impact, opening up space and taking defenders away from teammate Alex Roldan of MLS' Seattle Sounders FC at the top of the box for Roldan to give El Salvador the lead.
Then, in stoppage time, two USL Championship players linked up to seal the three points for El Salvador. Hartford Athletic's Walmer Martinez sprang down the left side, finding Rivas inside the 18-yard box. Rivas took his touch first time and volleyed his shot into the upper left corner of the net.
It was the first international tournament goal for Rivas and his second-ever for El Salvador after he scored his inaugural international goal in a 2018 friendly against Haiti.
Rivas and El Salvador will continue their Gold Cup run on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. against Trinidad & Tobago before a clash with Mexico on Sunday at 9 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast nationally on FS1.
FC Tulsa will be back in action on Saturday, July 17 in the Black Gold Derby against OKC Energy FC at ONEOK Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Three OSU Golfers Earn All-America Status
Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team had a trio of players achieve All-America status, it was revealed with the announcement of the PING All-America teams by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Eugenio Chacarra earned first-team status and was joined by second-team selection Bo Jin and third-team pick Austin Eckroat. The distinction marks the sixth time in eight seasons under the direction of head coach Alan Bratton the Cowboys have had at least three players achieve the feat.
In his first season in Stillwater after transferring from Wake Forest, Chacarra finished the year ranked third by Golfstat and No. 9 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking. The Madrid, Spain, native recorded a pair of runner-up finishes and was third on three occasions. Additionally, Chacarra was tabbed as a first-team all-league pick and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Jin capped his freshman campaign with three consecutive runner-up finishes, placing second at the Big 12 Championship, NCAA Stillwater Regional and the NCAA Championship en route to his recognition. The Beijing, China native was also named a member of the GCAA's All-Freshman Team and a first-team All-Big 12 pick as well. He finished the year ranked No. 7 by Golfstat and 18th in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking.
Eckroat was also named to the all-conference team for the second time in his career during his final campaign. The Edmond, Okla., native had one runner-up showing this past season and finished in the top five on three other occasions. Eckroat ended the year ranked 16th by Golfstat and No. 25 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking.
ORU's Bell Claims Missouri Golf Association Women's Championship
Oral Roberts sophomore Sarah Bell claimed first place in the Amateur Championship Division of the 2021 Missouri Golf Association Women's Championship, July 6-8, at Keth Memorial Golf Course in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Bell finished with a 203 (-7) overall for a first place finish, with a two-stroke advantage. She had her best round on the first day when she finished with a 65 (-5) on the par-70 course. She totaled seven birdies on day one and hit back-to-back-to-back birdies on holes two through four.
Bell recorded a 70 (E) on day two, followed by a 68 (-2) on the final day. In days two and three she combined for nine birdies, totaling 16 overall after seven in round one.