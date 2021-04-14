Sports FYI for April 14, 2021

Sapulpa star signs with TU

New Tulsa women’s basketball coach Angie Nelp got her first signing on Wednesday, Temira Poindexter of Sapulpa.

Poindexter was a three-year starter and helped her team win a Class 5A state title as a senior. She averaged 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals this season, while shooting 50% from the field and 46% from 3-point range.

“I appreciate the work the previous staff did in recruiting Temira,” Nelp said in a news release. “Temira is an extremely versatile player at 6-foot-2. She scored with great efficiency highlighted by her ability to stretch the defense with her 3-point prowess. Beyond her basketball skills, Temira is a winner. She is a state champion and brings that winning mentality with her as she joins Tulsa women’s basketball.”

Jenks, Union hold signing ceremonies

Jenks held a college signing ceremony Wednesday for four student-athletes at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.

Haden Crawley, the starting center on the Trojans’ Class 6AI state title team, signed with Southwestern (Kansas).