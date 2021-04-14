Sports FYI for April 14, 2021

Sapulpa star signs with TU
New Tulsa women’s basketball coach Angie Nelp got her first signing on Wednesday, Temira Poindexter of Sapulpa.
Poindexter was a three-year starter and helped her team win a Class 5A state title as a senior. She averaged 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals this season, while shooting 50% from the field and 46% from 3-point range.
“I appreciate the work the previous staff did in recruiting Temira,” Nelp said in a news release. “Temira is an extremely versatile player at 6-foot-2. She scored with great efficiency highlighted by her ability to stretch the defense with her 3-point prowess. Beyond her basketball skills, Temira is a winner. She is a state champion and brings that winning mentality with her as she joins Tulsa women’s basketball.”
Jenks, Union hold signing ceremonies
Jenks held a college signing ceremony Wednesday for four student-athletes at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
Haden Crawley, the starting center on the Trojans’ Class 6AI state title team, signed with Southwestern (Kansas).
There were two tennis signees — Patrick Bernius with William Woods and Issabella Pensavalle with Washburn. In soccer, Jimena Martinez signed with Oklahoma City.
Union held a signing ceremony for seven on Tuesday. Three were softball signees — Delaney Mills with Northeastern State, Carissa Knight with Allen Community and Maya Sheldon with Kansas City Community.
Two were track and field signees — Ethan Sorrels with Little Rock and DaYon Aromaye with Coffeyville Community.
The other signees were Cayley Willis for tennis/volleyball with Oklahoma Wesleyan and wrestling Jarrod Gilliam with Briar Cliff.
Double honors for TU’s Meinhard
Tulsa redshirt freshman Alex Meinhard was named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
A forward from Estonia, Meinhard has a team-high seven goals this season, including five game-winners.
He leads the nation in game-winners and is sixth in goals per game (0.88) and seventh in shots per game (4.12). He also picked up first-team all-AAC and all-rookie honors.
Chase Bromstedt, Mariano Fazio and Henry Sach were named second-team all-conference and Malik Henry-Scott was also on the all-rookie team.