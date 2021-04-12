Sports FYI for April 12, 2021

TU, OSU softball add game
Tulsa and No. 12 Oklahoma State have added a mid-week non-conference softball game for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 at the Collins Family Softball Complex.
Tulsa is 13-10 overall and 4-3 in American Athletic Conference play, while OSU is 32-5 and 8-1 in Big 12 action.
Due to AAC and University of Tulsa COVID-19 guidelines, a limited team allotment pass list for student-athletes and staff families will be permitted attendance. Neither school will sell tickets for the game.
Cowgirl soccer duo earns honors
Oklahoma State picked up a pair of weekly awards as Gabriella Coleman was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Mollie Breiner was selected as Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
Coleman and Breiner helped lead OSU (12-3-1) to a 2-1 overtime win against Notre Dame on Sunday.
Coleman collected an assist on Olyvia Dowell’s score in the first half before recording the golden goal in the 98th minute.
Breiner, a defender, made just the second start of her career as she played 81 minutes and helped hold the Irish to one goal and 10 shots.
Summit honors for ORU’s Coffey
Oral Roberts’ Isaac Coffey and North Dakota State’s Cade Feeney shared the Summit League Pitcher of the Week honor.
For Coffey, his second straight complete game featured 12 strikeouts and zero walks as he allowed just six hits and one earned run in a win over Houston Baptist. The 12 strikeouts were a career-high and the most for an ORU starter since current Colorado Rockies pitcher Alex Gonalez fanned a dozen in April of 2013.
The Goleta, California native improved to 4-1 on the season and took over the league lead in strikeouts with 58.
Pochop claims second AAC award
Tulsa pitcher Samantha Pochop was named to the AAC’s weekly softball honor roll after leading TU to a 7-2 victory against USF on Saturday.
Pochop was also named AAC Pitcher of the Week on March 22. She drew the start for the second game of the weekend series against the Bulls, and went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits. She struck out seven to move her record to 6-1.
Thunder signs forward Deck
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed forward Gabriel Deck to a multi-year contract, the team announced Monday. Terms of the agreement were not released.
Deck (6-foot-8, 232 lbs.) spent the past three seasons with Real Madrid of the Spanish Liga ACB. During the 2020-21 season, he appeared in 58 games (41 starts) and averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.9 minutes per game, shooting 52.1% from the field.
— Staff reports