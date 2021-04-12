Sports FYI for April 12, 2021

For Coffey, his second straight complete game featured 12 strikeouts and zero walks as he allowed just six hits and one earned run in a win over Houston Baptist. The 12 strikeouts were a career-high and the most for an ORU starter since current Colorado Rockies pitcher Alex Gonalez fanned a dozen in April of 2013.

The Goleta, California native improved to 4-1 on the season and took over the league lead in strikeouts with 58.

Pochop claims second AAC award

Tulsa pitcher Samantha Pochop was named to the AAC’s weekly softball honor roll after leading TU to a 7-2 victory against USF on Saturday.

Pochop was also named AAC Pitcher of the Week on March 22. She drew the start for the second game of the weekend series against the Bulls, and went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits. She struck out seven to move her record to 6-1.

Thunder signs forward Deck

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed forward Gabriel Deck to a multi-year contract, the team announced Monday. Terms of the agreement were not released.

Deck (6-foot-8, 232 lbs.) spent the past three seasons with Real Madrid of the Spanish Liga ACB. During the 2020-21 season, he appeared in 58 games (41 starts) and averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.9 minutes per game, shooting 52.1% from the field.

— Staff reports