Sports FYI: April 14, 2021

OU baseball postponed, OSU-ORU rained out

The Oklahoma baseball game against Texas Southern scheduled for Tuesday evening at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman was postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The teams will now play two seven-inning games on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m.

The second contest of Wednesday’s doubleheader will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

A ticket held for either Tuesday or Wednesday’s game against Texas Southern will be honored for the doubleheader on Wednesday. One ticket will gain admission to both contests.

In Stillwater, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts were tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when the rain arrived at O'Brate Stadium. After a delay of over an hour, the game was deemed a Halted Contest that will not be resumed or completed at a later date. Under rule, it is determined to be a no contest.

Stats from the game will not count, but OSU starter Bryce Osmond had struck out nine through five innings.

Brigida earns Summit soccer honor

Oral Roberts men's soccer forward Dante Brigida was named Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.