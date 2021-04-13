Sports FYI: April 14, 2021

OU baseball postponed, OSU-ORU rained out
The Oklahoma baseball game against Texas Southern scheduled for Tuesday evening at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman was postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The teams will now play two seven-inning games on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m.
The second contest of Wednesday’s doubleheader will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
A ticket held for either Tuesday or Wednesday’s game against Texas Southern will be honored for the doubleheader on Wednesday. One ticket will gain admission to both contests.
In Stillwater, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts were tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when the rain arrived at O'Brate Stadium. After a delay of over an hour, the game was deemed a Halted Contest that will not be resumed or completed at a later date. Under rule, it is determined to be a no contest.
Stats from the game will not count, but OSU starter Bryce Osmond had struck out nine through five innings.
Brigida earns Summit soccer honor
Oral Roberts men's soccer forward Dante Brigida was named Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.
Brigida scored the first goal for the Golden Eagles to spark a comeback win at Kansas City in ORU's regular-season finale. The Edmond native recorded two assists and the game-winning goal. In all, Brigida recorded four points and put up five shots with two of them on goal.
NSU's Jones MIAA pitcher of week
Northeastern State's Dakodah Jones was announced as the Mid-America Intercollegiate Conference Athletics Association Baseball Pitcher of the Week.
It is the second week in a row an NSU pitcher claimed the award and Jones is the first reliever this spring to take the honor.
The junior threw 2.1 innings and struck out four, half of the batters he faced, in NSU's sweep of Rogers State. He has six saves and is fifth nationally in the category.
The Sapulpa native and NEO transfer right-hander has thrown 17.2 innings, struck out 16 and allowed just 13 hits.
Eberle, Factor sweep Big 12 honors
Oklahoma State softball pitcher Carrie Eberle and outfielder Chyenne Factor were tabbed Big 12 Pitcher and Player of the Week following their performances at Texas Tech.
Factor (4-for-8) hit .500 on the weekend with three extra-base hits, including the game-winning home run in game one of the Cowgirls’ series against the Red Raiders. She had a slugging percentage of 1.125 and did not strike out in the weekend sweep.
In the circle, Eberle went 2-0 to improve to 14-1 on the year. In 14 innings, she struck out 15 and allowed just two earned runs. She recorded her 10th and 11th complete games of the season, including her fifth shutout with a 1-0 victory in game one of the series.