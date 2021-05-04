 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Wednesday, May 5, 2021
BASEBALL

High school

FRISCO ALL-CONFERENCE

Will Bruce, Drumright; Cale Bethel, Olive; Jake Hurt, Mounds; Owen Mooney, Mounds; Jake Snell, Olive; Matt Combs, Depew; Treyton Gaines, Depew; Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian; Jaylen Wheeler, Liberty; Jacob Blevins, Liberty.

Honorable mention: Braxton McAlister, Liberty; Caden Skinner, Summit Christian; Jonah Johnson, Olive; Cooper Langston, Depew; Kadin McBride, Drumright; Patrick Castaneda, Liberty; Gable Ochao, Olive

Coach of the Year: Robert Lame, Depew

MVP: Tavin Hunt, Depew

Offensive MVP: Timothy Rector, Olive

Defensive MVP: Stetson Still, Liberty

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Ron Wilson, 66; 1. Mike Hayes, 66; 3. Gary Lee, 67; 3. Hank Prideaux, 67; 6. Larry Huey, 69; 6. Charles Webster, 69; 8. Rod Garrett, 70; 8. Don Garrison, 70; 8. Bill Kusleika, 70; 11. Ron Cagle, 71; 12. Gilbert York, 72; 12. Frank Prentice, 72; 12. Ken Hayes, 72; 12. James Young, 72; 16. Dick Tullis, 73; 16. B.J. Barnhart, 73; 18. Bill French, 74; 18. George Siler, 74; 20. Darrell Wood, 76; 21. Mel Hayes, 77; 22. Mark Clemons, 82; 23. Duane Dunham, 84.

Shoots age or better

PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 74, shot 74; Ron Wilson, 83, shot 81.

SOCCER

High school: Girls

Bishop Kelley 6, Coweta 0

Carl Albert 2, Claremore 1 (OT)

Noble 4, Santa Fe South 1

OKC McGuinness 10, Ardmore 0

Owasso 4, Ed. Memorial 2

Piedmont 10, Guthrie 0

Pryor 6, Durant 0

Union 6, Sapulpa 0

Yukon 2, Westmoore 1

Linescores

Union 6, Sapulpa 0

Sapulpa;0;0;--;0

Union;4;2;--;6

Goals: Perez 2, Trevino 2, Fanelli, Hobson. Keepers: English; Bartmess.

High school: Boys

Cl. Sequoyah 5, Heavener 0

East Central 2, Glenpool 0

Edison 6, Pryor 0

Ed. Memorial 4, Owasso 1

Mustang 4, Norman 0

Rogers 1, Durant 0

Santa Fe South 4, El Reno 0

Wagoner 2, Miami 0

Ardmore 2, OKC Capitol Hill 0

Bishop Kelley 3, Coweta 0

Union 2, Enid 1 (OT)

Hilldale 2, Oologah-Talala 0

SOFTBALL

College

Oklahoma 14, Wichita State 3

OU;040;28;--;14;13;1

WSU;000;03;--;3;2;1

Saile, May (5) and Elam, Koeltzow (5); Lange, McDonald (5) and Perrigan. W: Saile, 13-0. L: Lange, 19-6. HR: Green (4).

High school: Slow pitch

FRISCO ALL-CONFERENCE

Trista Barnes, Olive; Kya Rusco, Olive; Haley Seawright, Liberty; Ryli Middaugh, Liberty; Sydney Thompson, Depew; Ashley Burdick, Depew; Henasie Lindley, Depew; Adria Boydston, Mounds; Madison Crain, Mounds; Kylee Taylor, Mounds.

Honorable mention: Brooklyn Bazille, Mounds; Katie Vick, Depew; McKenna Norvell, Depew; Mayci Bethel, Olive; Rachel Rush, Olive; Lauren Rutherford, Liberty.

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Clay, Mounds

MVP: Anna Green, Mounds

Offensive MVP: Emmelea Weeks, Mounds

Defensive MVP: Treysa Clay, Mounds

