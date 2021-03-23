Sports for the Record: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Southeastern 2, Northeastern State 1, 11 inn.
High School
Blanchard 17-12, Madill 0-0
Union 5, Owasso 2
Bishop Kelley 6, Edison 2
BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Pinnacle All-Conference
First team: Ian Sluice (MVP) and Grant Gessert, Metro Christian; Chris Mason and Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian; Jadon Cool and Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall; Nate Beitel and Boaz Camp, Regent Prep; Noah Reimer, Lincoln Christian; Harrison Hunnicutt and Gabe Patterson, Rejoice Christian.
Honorable Mention: Chance Wilson and Jaron Foote, Rejoice; Evan Grantham, Derek Serage and Malachi Penland, Metro; Elliott Andrew, Jordan Nolin, Carter Benton, Ethan Roush and Nate Mullendore, Holland Hall; Grant Holley, Mason Shiflet, Aidan Hicks and Jack Schloss, Cascia Hall; Seth Streeter, Regent Prep; Dwayne Grundy, Gabe Calhoon, Luke Patton, Jude Malhi and Solomon Granderson, Victory; Zane Hampton, Logan Isbell, Grant Kaste and Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln.
High school: Girls
Heartland All-Conference
Player of the year: Jade Upshaw, Kellyville
Co-coaches of the year: Rylie Torrey-Littlejohn, Preston; Jim Upshaw, Kellyville
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Beggs: Caylee York
Eufaula: Allie Anderson, Mykah Osborne
Henryetta: Makayla Greenhaw
Kellyville: Kailyn Bearpaw, Shayler Childers, Jade Upshaw
Kiefer: Hannah Coons, Shayna Hendrix, Megan King
Morris: Charie Barnett, Maddie Moore, Emily Wallace
Preston: Maycie Jones, Adrianne Wilson
GOLF
College: Men
Lion Invitational
Team Standings
8. Rogers State;298-294;--;592
RSU Individual Scores
4. Luke Palmowski;67-73;--;140
37. Elliot-Han Monteremal;77-73;--;150
T47. Ty Nicar;77-74;--;151
T47. Aidan Gavey;77-74;--;151
71. William Barnak;78-90;--;158
Washburn Invitational
Team Standings
6. Northeastern State;297-307-312;--;916
NSU Individual Scores
8. Carlos Gomez;69-78-75;--;222
20. Gabe Replogle;76-72-79;--;227
31. Grant Hynes;75-80-76;--;231
45. Ryan Morant;77-77-82;--;236
91. Bryson Terry;87-81-89;--;257
Local
Adams Senior 4-Man Scramble
A Flight: 1. Jim Jenkins, John Simon, Dennis Befort, Bill Schmidt, 66; 2. Randy Stayton, David Holder, Stan Bennett, Lee Stephens, 67; T3. Mike Tyndall, Jim Anderson, Alan Brown, Stu Fenton, 69; T3. Wendell Price, Boyd Geary, Kevin Bates, Blake Davis, 69; 5. Jim Kindred, Marty Lowe, Joe Bradley, Mike Glades, 70; 6. Bob Carse, Eric Hsieh, Don Noak, Mike Matlock, 72.
B Flight: 1. Jim Sasaki, David Flick, Kim Shepherd, Ron Williams, 66; T2. Tom Bucher, Jim Meyer, JD Paige, Dwain Baker, 69; T2. Derek Griffin, Bob Oborny, Everett Williams, BLIND, 69; 4. Paul Taylor, Rick Martinez, Paul Vassar, Lindsey Stubbs, 70; 5. Bart Riling, Craig Sarver, Don Antle, Johnny Vaughan, 71; 6. Bob Wilson, Dennis Cubbage, Danny White, Charlie Driskill, 73.
C Flight: 1. Bill Bridendolph, Jon Hargis, Gary Loosen, Randy Everett, 66; 2. Larry Slape, Gary Reheis, Steve Nett, Del Piper, 67; 3. Dave Ruckman, Dean Murphy, Steve Domann, Gerald Barnes, 68; 4. David Ray, Tom Brewington, Ken Fitch, Jerry Foster, 69; 5. Ed John, Rich Langston, Bill Estes, Jim Brown, 70; 6. Frank Jordan, Ruben Anguiano, Ed Durkin, Steve Bell, 73.
Hole-in-one
LAFORTUNE: Bennett Wolff, No. 18, 102 yards, 6 iron
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Bishop Kelley 4, Ponca City 0
Inola 2, Stilwell 1
Stilwell;1;0;--;1
Inola;2;0;--;2
Goals: S, K. Catron; I, Burns, Hayes.
Saves: S, Turman 9; I: Massey 13.
SOFTBALL
High School: Slowpitch
Checotah 16, Bixby 15
TENNIS
College: Women
Oral Roberts 7, Southwestern 0
Singles: 1. Oleksandra Nahurska, ORU, d. Samantha Loving, SWU, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Rai Sengupta, ORU, d. Catherine Coe, SWU, 6-4, 6-0; 3. Aliksandra Lebedeva, ORU, d. Alexa Powers, SWU, 6-1, 6-1; 4. Gorana Kadijevic, ORU, d. Caroline Henry, SWU, 6-0, 6-0; 5. Zere Iskakova, ORU, d. Emily Burk, SWU, 6-0, 6-0; 6. Flavia Gutierrez, ORU, d. Grace Roberts, SWU, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Oleksandra Nahurska/ Aliksandra Lebedeva, ORU, d. Catherine Coe/Samantha Loving, SWU, 6-3; 2. Zere Iskakova/ Rai Sengupta, ORU, d. Alexa Powers/Caroline Henry, SWU, 6-0; 3. Flavia Gutierrez/ Gorana Kadijevic, ORU, d. Brynn Harmsen/Grace Roberts, SWU, 6-2
College: Men
Oral Roberts 6, Southwestern 1
Singles: 1. Volodymyr Zakharov, ORU, d. David Moral-Tebar, SWU, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5; 2. Santiago Bracco, SWU, d. Marcello Moreira, ORU, 6-2, 6-7, 10-5; 3. Albert Chudy, ORU, d. Federico Poi, SWU, 6-0, 6-2; 4. Andre Russo, ORU, d. Sergio Vera, SWU, 6-2, 6-7, 10-6; 5. Eddy Leardini, ORU, d. Benjamin Edrmann, SWU, 6-3, 6-2; 6. Scott Hjelm, ORU, d. Javier Contreras, SWU, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8
Doubles: 1. Volodymyr Zakharov/Marcello Moreira, ORU, d. Santiago Bracco/Sergio Vera, SWU, 6-4; 2. Albert Chudy/Andre Russo, ORU, d. David Moral-Tebar/Federico Poi, SWU, 6-4; 3. Eddy Leardini/Jonathan Evans, ORU, d. Benjamin Erdmann/Jonathan De la O, SWU, 6-1