Sports for the Record, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

GOLF
Local
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Derrick Pickering, Lee Benest, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, Dave Heatherly, 63; 2. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Bud Musser, Mel Gilbertson, Bailey Jackson, 63.
BASKETBALL
High school: Girls
Pawhuska @ Barnsdall, postponed
Cushing @ Cleveland, postponed
Dewar @ Watts, canceled
East Central @ Edison, postponed
Sperry @ Mannford, postponed
Owasso @ Sapulpa, postponed
Union @ Bixby, postponed
Vian 51, Sallisaw Central 43
Kiefer 57, Eufaula 25
Stroud 47, Prague 46
Tahlequah 58, Skiatook 16
Fort Gibson 44, Locust Grove 36
Pawnee 53, Wellston 44
Verdigris 58, Hilldale 45
Norman 81, Stillwater 33
Roland 65, Checotah 31
Okemah 62, Konawa 36
Stigler 74, Wilburton 37
Mounds 46, Summit Christian 27
Glenpool 33, Collinsville 31
Rejoice Christian 36, Regent Prep 33
Linescores
Keys 72, Westville 33
Westville;4;9;7;13;--;33
Keys;30;11;19;12;--;72
Westville: Barry 9, McCollum 8, Snyder 5, Swank 5, Beach 4, Tye 2.
Keys (14-1): K. Eubanks 16, A. Berry 15, Winkler 13, Radomski 8, Kelley 5, A. Eubanks 5, Davis 4, McCollum 2, Holmes 2, Stilwell 2.
Coweta 46, Grove 36
Coweta;6;19;7;14;--;46
Grove;8;10;5;13;--;36
Coweta: A. Mercer 15, Brice 15, Allison Mercer 8, Addington 8.
Grove: Geer 17, Boyett 10, Gregg 4, Morris 3, Collins 2.
Sand Springs 53, Jenks 32
Jenks;4;8;9;11;--;32
Sand Springs;15;15;9;14;--;53
Jenks (6-9): Luciano 12, Twichaus 10, Brown 5, Johnson 2, Simpson 2, Robinson 1.
Sand Springs (8-6, 4-3): Wilson 12, Jackson 12, Hampton 9, Kirkendoll 5, L. Morris 4, Cheney 3, T. Morris 2, Tanner 2, Jordan 2, Pearce 2.
Inola 52, Adair 46
Adair;6;7;15;18;--;46
Inola;8;10;11;23;--;52
Adair: Branham 21, Moore 10, Brewer 6, Long 4, Winfield 3, Russell 2.
Inola: Day 17, Weast 14, Bryant 9, Eaves 6, Moore 3, Courtney 2, Mootry 1.
Jay 48, Miami 37
Jay;19;4;11;14;--;48
Miami;5;15;7;10;--;37
Jay: Farley 18, Foreman 11, L. Kirby 9, Gibe 5, Brantly 3, S. Kirby 2.
Miami: Hopping 17, Jinks 11, Acupan 4, Payton 3, Preaus 2.
Bishop Kelley 53, Central 34
Central;9;5;12;8;--;34
Bishop Kelley;11;18;11;13;--;53
Central: Brinkley 12, Davis 12, Smith 4, Thomas 4, Knighten 2.
Bishop Kelley: Schneeberg 10, Barton 10, Ritchie 9, Ames 8, Smith 8, Stoia 4, Roy 4.
Broken Arrow 61, Bartlesville 37
Broken Arrow;13;23;13;12;--;61
Bartlesville;6;9;8;14;--;37
Broken Arrow: Jones 22, Duffy 12, Howard 7, Wilson 7, Chatman 4, Pippett 3, Jackson 2, Callens 2, Harger 1, Herrera 1.
Bartlesville: Gronigan 15, Wood 9, Rovenstine 4, Bilger 3, Chambers 2, Hodge 2, Joseph 2.
Pryor 52, Claremore 39
Claremore;9;13;8;9;--;39
Pryor;16;12;15;9;--;52
Claremore: Claborn 16, Bump 12, Ohman 8, Scharnich 3.
Pryor: Looney 13, Burroughs 12, Alt 10, Miller 7, Stohler 4, Elam 3, Robison 3.
Vinita 52, Oologah 33
Oologah;15;5;6;7;--;33
Vinita;15;11;19;7;--;52
Oologah: Standeford 12, Martin 7, Thomas 6, Runner 4, Parks 2, Hill 2.
Vinita: Chaney 17, Classcock 13, Speer 8, Hency 5, Wattenbarger 4, McClellan 2, Trail 2, Christie 1.
Holland Hall 70, Cascia Hall 26
Holland Hall;22;22;18;8;--;70
Cascia Hall;8;4;7;7;--;26
Holland Hall: Regalado 18, Fugate 13, Hill 12, Greer 9, Davis 8, Johnson 6, Lewis 4.
Cascia Hall: Hill 10, Coleman 6, Lobato 6, DeLong 2, Thomas 2.
Liberty 47, Depew 40
Liberty;12;16;8;11;--;47
Depew;9;6;14;11;--;40
Liberty: Boone 19, Estrada 13, Johnson 11, Plummer 2, Seawright 2.
Depew: Wikerson 13, Carrie 11, Rodman 8, James 3, Thatcher 2, McSpaden 2, Lindley 1.
High School: Boys
Pawhuska @ Barnsdall, postponed
Union @ Bixby, postponed
Kansas @ Chouteau, postponed
Ponca City @ Guthrie, canceled
Morris @ Henryetta, postponed
Jay @ Miami, postponed
Poteau @ Stilwell, postponed
Prague @ Stroud, canceled
Salina @ Claremore Sequoyah, postponed
Wright Christian @ Wesleyan Christian, canceled
Webster @ Rogers, postponed
Glencoe 101, Prue 69
Holdenville 46, Okmulgee 45
Vian 57, Sallisaw Central 46
Hulbert 58, Porter 40
Foyil 54, Ketchum 51
Commerce 56, Afton 34
Roland 67, Checotah 35
Glenpool 67, Collinsville 50
Anadarko 40, Elgin 38
Summit Christian 68, Mounds 52
Stroud 66, Olive 38
Victory Christian 81, Lincoln Christian 45
Jenks 53, Sand Springs 49, OT
Spiro 51, Sallisaw 38
Linescores
Berryhill 44, Perkins-Tryon 39
Perkins-Tryon;12;6;2;19;--;39
Berryhill;9;8;11;16;--;44
Perkins-Tryon: McCutchen 13, Muuton 10, Williams 7, Greene 6, Davidson 3.
Berryhill: Dotson 13, G. James 11, D. James 8, Thapa 5, Knight 4, Warkentin 3.
Cushing 57, Cleveland 45
Cleveland;12;14;12;7;--;45
Cushing;4;18;13;22;--;57
Cleveland: Kauk 12, Townley 9, Hamilton 8, Buerker 5, Baker 5, Harlan 4, McEntire 2.
Cushing: Br. Berlowitz 18, Turner 15, Jones 11, Crooks 10, Bl. Berlowitz 2, Yaunt 1.
Owasso 71, Ponca City 48
Ponca City;9;16;17;6;--;48
Owasso;16;14;17;24;--;71
Ponca City: Crandall 15, Faulkner 11, Gazaway 9, Dye 6, Webb 5, Porter 2.
Owasso: Mann 18, Fry 18, Ellison 11, Potter 8, Journee 7, Armstrong 4, Clifton 3, Lewis 2.
Eufaula 75, Midway 60
Midway;12;13;19;16;--;60
Eufaula;24;15;16;20;--;75
Midway: Washington 24, Miller 12, Harrison 10, Gallowtin 8, Shoemate 4, Thierry 2.
Eufaula: Parish 38, Deere 15, James 9, Jones 8, Adcock 4, Pippinger 1.
Riverfield 76, Drumright 66
Riverfield;21;17;13;25;--;76
Drumright;14;20;18;14;--;66
Riverfield: B. Clinton 22, D. Clinton 19, Luelf 14, Alden 9, Kesselring 7, Bluhm 5.
Drumright: Bruce 20, Bray 19, Hall 12, Weir 10, Butler 5.
Keys 70, Westville 53
Westville;5;15;17;16;--;53
Keys;14;23;16;17;--;70
Westville: Bradford 14, Hembree 9, DeLaRosa 8, Jacob 7, Barton 6, Sanchez 6, Martin 3.
Keys: Williams 24, Trimble 15, Barnes 11, Hall 6, Taylor 4, Troyer 4, Tarrance 4, Kimble 2.
Regent Prep 38, Rejoice Christian 37
Rejoice Christian;12;8;5;12;--;37
Regent Prep;7;11;7;13;--;38
Rejoice Christian: Honeycutt 14, Patterson 9, Dimick 6, Wilson 6, Paul 2.
Regent Prep: Camp 17, Streeter 12, Beitel 4, Boshoff 3, Benjamin 2.
Fort Gibson 59, Locust Grove 38
Locust Grove;9;8;7;14;--;38
Fort Gibson;16;10;13;20;--;59
Locust Grove: Holman 13, Bond 6, Fogleman 5, Bible 5, Walkingstick 3, Blackbear 2, Shamel 2, Brown 2.
Fort Gibson: Blunt 22, Edwards 10, Briggs 10, Dennis 9, Rowan 5, Wicks 3.
Pryor 61, Claremore 57
Claremore;14;10;15;18;--;57
Pryor;15;17;10;19;--;61
Claremore: Seidel 15, Steible 14, Hartloff 9, Sherl 7, Roark 5, Strickland 4, McHugh 3.
Pryor: Alt 25, Gore 16, Elza 8, Jordan 7, Douglass 5.
Adair 71, Inola 67
Adair;16;13;17;25;--;71
Inola;9;12;22;24;--;67
Adair: Long 26, Condit 15, Ratcliff 14, Johnson 5, Back 4, Duncan 4, Jackson 3.
Inola: Thomas 21, Norman 11, Ford 9, Biggs 8, Spurlock 8, Cummins 4, Parsons 3, Brown 3.
Bishop Kelley 86, Central 56
Central;13;6;13;24;--;56
Bishop Kelley;21;18;23;24;--;86
Central: Stewart 15, Goff-Brown 12, Williams 11, James 7, Davis 6, McBee 2, Johnson 2, Edmundson 1.
Bishop Kelley: Gendron 17, Wormell 15, Morrison 11, Plaisance 10, Bomprezzi 6, Barrett 5, Dee 5, Roy 4, Wallace 3, Walker 3, Williams 3, Been 2, Thorpe 2.
Broken Arrow 86, Bartlesville 51
Broken Arrow;21;17;25;23;--;86
Bartlesville;8;12;14;17;--;51
Broken Arrow: Pinder 22, Allen 13, Talley 13, McCurdy 9, Dow 9, Blair 6, Buckner 6, Barnes 3, Johnson 3, Dodd 2.
Bartlesville: Castillo 18, Knakvinda 13, Carter 8, Wood 6, Ayyappan 4, Smith 2.
Liberty 49, Depew 22
Liberty;11;15;7;16;--;49
Depew;9;6;2;5;--;22
Liberty: Still 13, Cornwell 8, Aguayo 6, Livingston 6, Wheeler 5, Morrow 5, Thompson 3, Byrd 3.
Depew: Combs 9, Osburn 5, Burdick 2, Slape 2, McMasters 2, Croven 2.
Vinita 49, Oologah 45
Oologah;12;13;11;9;--;45
Vinita;8;15;17;9;--;49
Oologah: Garrison 16, Ryan 10, Marshall 6, Gibson 5, Despain 3, Mader 3, Barron 2.
Vinita: Glasscock 12, Anderson 9, Winfrey 8, Downing 6 Martins 6, Ramsey 6, Rife 2.
WRESTLING
High school
BROKEN ARROW 58, GLENPOOL 12
106: Riley Kuder (BA) p. Korey Griffin, 3:25; 113; Evan Rodriguez (BA) p. Wyatt Miller, 3:45; 120: Rhett Peak (BA) p. Gabe Blanchard, 3:26; 126: Parker Witcraft (BA) m.d. Kobye Griffin, 9-1; 132: Mike Edwards (G) p. Casey Goss, 3:33; 138: Jace Ellis (G) d. Andrew Lollis, 10-8; 145: Jared Hill (BA) p. Barton Clarke, 3:12; 152: Gus Edwards (G) d. Brayden Barnett, 4-1; 160: Dayton Hill (BA) d. Kevin Lund, 10-9; 170: Braden Anderson (BA) d. Garrett Wells, 5-3; 182: Ramses Soto (BA) p. Maverick Bolding, 3:46; 195: Eli Hynes (BA) p. Colby Tarrant, 1:34; 220: Emmanuel Skillings (BA) p. Nick Marshall, 1:00; HWT: Mitchell Banning (BA) p. Ryan Winn, 5:24.