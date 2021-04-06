 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
agate

Sports for the Record: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

  • Updated
BASEBALL

College

Northwestern 11, Northeastern State 10

Linescore

Oklahoma 14, Oral Roberts 12

ORU;820;010;100;--;12;12;2

OU;440;200;31X;--;14;9;3

Gregory, Davis (2), Archambo (2), Weber (3), McCullough (5), Notary (6), Ronan (7), Denton (7), Pierce (8), Scoggins (8) and Jones; Ramos, Carter (1), Smith (3), Taggart (5), Ruffcorn (9) and Crooks. W: Taggart. L: Denton. S: Ruffcorn. HR: Squires, McKenna, Tredaway, Cox 2, Jones, Martinez.

High School

Eufaula 10, Holdenville 0

Oilton 17, Summit Christian 1

Vian 17, Westville 0

Grove 17, Inola 3

Vinita 14, Miami 1

Morris 17, Okmulgee 3

Ed. Memorial 10, Bartlesville 0

North Rock Creek 10, Henryetta 9

Beggs 4, Prague 2

Bishop Kelley 22, Rogers 0

Bixby 14, Sapulpa 3

Cleveland 9, Perkins-Tryon 6

Pryor 7, Skiatook 0

Shidler 11, Woodland 9

Broken Arrow 14, Putnam West 2

Union 16, Ponca City 0

Jenks 9, Booker T. Washington 1

Wagoner 8, Catoosa 4

Warner 8, Chouteau-Mazie 1

Edison 7, Claremore 5

Collinsville 10, Coweta 9 (OT)

Cushing 11, Mannford 1

Rejoice Christian 13, Haskell 3

Holland Hall 9, Lincoln Christian 7

Victory Christian 7, Kansas 6

Kellyville 11, Kiefer 3

Liberty 10-16, Foyil 2-4

Fort Gibson 9, Hilldale 1

Stillwater 11, Sand Springs 10

Linescores

Owasso 15, Muskogee 0

Muskogee;000;00;0;1;1

Owasso;471;3x;15;16;0

Fullbright, Zapata (2) and Crawford; Farrell and Corbin, Caldwell (4). W: Farrell (5-1). L: Fullbright. HR: O, Smith (3), Pennington (3), Burnes (3).

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

ALL-GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE

Anthony Pritchard (MVP) and Isaiah Sanders, Webster; Ty Frierson, Bradyn Hubbard and Killian Spellman, Memorial; Marcal Johnson and Marquel Sutton, Rogers; Xavier Lucas and Will McGuire, East Central; Caylen Goff-Brown, Central; Xavier Williams, Edison; Kejuan McCall and Emion Galloway, McLain;

Honorable mention: Seth Pratt and Dannon Lundy, Memorial; DJ Wallace and Daryan Williams, East Central; Martwon Taylor, Webster; Carmelo Davis and Caylon Williams, Central; Demetrius Neal and Zayvion Love, Hale; Iman Oates and Luke Parish, Edison; Delonte Wallace, East Central; Terrence Thomas, Rogers.

Co-coaches of the year: Scott Bowman, Webster and David Winton, Rogers

High school: Girls

ALL-GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE

Nakya Blakley (MVP) and Destiny Smith, Memorial; Makayla Washington, East Central; Adrianna Brinkley, Montay Davis and Jahleah Smith, Central; Myia Malone, Edison; Quinnae Love, Jordan Payne and Raegan McQuarters, Rogers; Amontanise Randolph, Hale; Eimeya Galloway, McLain

Honorable mention: Jerreyah Jones and Juliana Matlock, Rogers; Malea Taylor, McLain; Mauricia Dixon, Hale; Makayla Blakley, Chiovari Palmore and Tori Smith, Memorial; Madison Alexander and Margo Momodu, Edison

Coach of the year: Carlin Adkism, Rogers

GOLF

College: Women

Newman Spring Invitational

Team Standings

1. Northeastern State;318

NSU Individual Standings

T6. Yasmin Hang;78

T6. Nina Lee;78

T6. Kaylee Petersen;78

11. Aitana Hernandez;79

17. Kelly Swanson;81

College: Men

Calusa Cup

Team Standings

1. Oklahoma;293-284-289;--;859

OU Individual Standings

2. Logan McAllister;76-68-68;--;212

5. Jonathan Brightwell;70-73-72;--;215

9. Quade Cummins;72-72-72;--;216

14. Garett Reband;75-73-70;--;218

34. Ben Lorenz;76-71-80;--;227

The Mule Invitational

Team Standings

5. Northeastern State;280-285-299;--;864

NSU Individual Standings

1. Carlos Gomez;69-69-72;--;210

T38. Gabe Replogle;69-69-82;--;220

T38. Grant Hynes;70-74-76;--;220

45. Ryan Morant;72-73-76;--;221

55. Brayden Strickland;73-75-75;--;223

High School: Girls

Owasso Lady Ram Classic

Team Standings

1. Jenks, 321; 2. Broken Arrow, 329; 3. Bixby, 336; 4. Jenks JV, 346; 5. Owasso, 355; 6. Bartlesville, 365; 7. Union, 371; 8. Broken Arrow JV, 384; 9. Regent Prep, 387; 10. Cascia Hall, 410; 11. Sapulpa, 402; 12. Bixby 2, 414; 13. Lincoln Christian, 421; 14. Ponca City, 423.

Individual Leaders

T1. Cameron Hill, Bixby, 76; T1. Jenni Roller, Regent Prep, 76; T3. Brianna Maddux, Owasso, 78; T3. Riley Rinner, Broken Arrow, 78; T3. Lily Stanton, Jenks, 78; T6. Brooke Carroll, Union, 79; T6. Meghan Charles, Sand Springs, 79; T6. Adrian Piles, Jenks, 79; T9. Avery Clevenger, Broken Arrow, 80; T9. Gracie Doke, Jenks, 80.

Local

Adams Seniors MGA 2-Man Scramble

A Flight: 1. Jim Jenkins, Jim Beel, 62; T2. Wendell Price, Derek Griffin, 66; T2. Randy Stayton, Mike Tyndall, 66; B Flight: 1. Larry Slape, Jim Brown, 68; T2. David Ray, Jon Hargis, 70; T2. Bill Bridendolph, Ron Williams, 70; C Flight: 1. Jim Anderson, Marty Lowe, 72; T2. Dave Holder, Farrell Oldham, 75; T2. David Flick, Dennis Reck, 75; T2. Dave Williams, Eric Hsieh, 75; D Flight: T1. Dennis Befort, Gary Jenneman, 73; T1. Kevin Bates, Paul Vassar, 73; 3. Joe Bradley, Danny White, 74; E Flight: 1. Darrell Potts, Don Engleburt, 74; T2. John McCollum, Gerald Barnes, 76; T2. Ed Durkin, Steve Domann, 76; F Flight: T1. Jerry Foster, Bill Schmidt, 84; T1. Randy Everett, Rick Johnson, 84; T3. Dwain Baker, Mike Matlock, 85; T3. Everett Willims, Lindsey Stubbs, 85.

Forest Ridge Senior Shamble

1. Brown, Graham, Bowman, Griffith, 145; 2. Gidley, Coleman, Davis, Buntt, 146; 3. Woods, Kuenning, Slack, Fry, 148 (Scorecard Playoff); 4. Gidley, Allison, Merrill, Naifeh, 148; 5. Meyers, Bailey, Tyler, Rehbien.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship - Match Play

Gary Lee def. Bill Kusleika; Darrell Wood def. Bob Bell; Mark Clemons def. Dave Hohensee; Duane Dunham def. Charles Webster; Ken Hayes def. Mel Hayes; George Siler def. B.J. Barnhart.

PAGE BELCHER WGA

Guess Your Score

Championship Flight: 1. Susie Parker, 92-92; Becky Masoner, 96-96; Lee Ellen Thurman, 85-88; Marsha Cooper, 88-91; Janice Boerner, 81-92; Christie Burroughs, 95-94; Judy Genzer, 99-117; A Flight: 1. Pat Stevens, 98-97; Carolyn Smith, 100-94; Rita Andersen, 96-106; Margo Seck, 104-105; Joyce Smith, 105-108; Beth Brady-Edwards 119-106.

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Bill Erwin, Paul Pearcy, Jerry Lewis, Ken Rentz, 59; T2. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Earl Hall, David Shouse, Ron Taber, 60; T2. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, 60; 4. Phil Geiger, Bob Warner, Jim Herron, Keith Bacon, 61; T5. Cap Hurlbutt, Lee Benest, Frank Wright, Doyle Williams, 62; T5. Will Cleveland, Ken Gaylor, Rob Jones, Van Robinson, 62; 7. Randy Rice, Dean Wiehl, Dave Ostrander, Harold Umholtz, 63; T8. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 64; T8. Ken Ingram, George Mills, Jerry Reed, Ken Kuge, 64; 10. Wayne Johnson, Mel Gilbertson, Dave Heatherly, Herman Henderson, 66; T11. Steve Carlile, Leon Pritchard, Bailey Jackson, Bob Henshaw, 67; T11. Marc Dale, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Analia Wilkerson, 67.

Hole-in-one

SOUTH LAKES: Monta Downs, No. 6, 129 yards, 9 wood

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 74

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 85

SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 81, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71; Dale Starling, 77, shot 77

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 84

SOCCER

College: Men

SMU 3, Tulsa 0

TU;0;0;--;0

SMU;1;2;--;3

Goals: SMU, Ndoye (Simonsen), Castro (Ndoye), Simonsen (Costa). Saves: TU, Cline, 7; SMU, Johnson, 5.

High School: Girls

Bishop Kelley 10, Durant 0

Wagoner 4, Webster 0

Cascia Hall 4, Miami 1

Oologah-Talala 7, Catoosa 0

Cl. Sequoyah 2, Drumright 1

Owasso 2, Sapulpa 0

Bixby 10, Moore 0

Pryor 1, East Central 0 (OT)

Holland Hall 2, Grove 0

Summit Christian 2, Keys 0

Booker T. Washington 2, Edmond Memorial 1 (OT)

Hilldale 4, Central 0

Fort Gibson 4, Stilwell 0

Rogers 3, Tahlequah 2 (OT)

Jenks 8, Enid 0

Locust Grove 10, Heavener 0

Westville 4, Porter 3 (OT)

Linescores

Metro Christian 10, Poteau 0

Metro Christian;5;5;--;10

Poteau;0;0;--;0

Goals: Combs 3, Maddox 2, Bingham 2, Seagraves, Haralson, Tull. Keepers: Sanders; Jones.

Union 10, Putnam West 0

Union;9;1;--;10

Putnam West;0;0;--;0

Goals: Malham 4, Meyer 2, Jiles 2, Carreno, Perez-Martinez. Keepers: Pereff, Bartmess; Velazquez.

High School: Boys

Hilldale 10, Central 0

Cleveland 1, Cushing 0

Wagoner 4, Webster 0

Miami 2, Cascia Hall 0

Skiatook 2, McLain 1

Collinsville 7, Hale 3

Owasso 1, Sapulpa 0

Bishop Kelley 6, Durant 0

Linescores

Holland Hall 10, Grove 0

Grove;0;0;--0

Holland Hall;8;2;--;10

Goals: Pashley, Ali 2, Said 3, Studebaker 3. Keepers: Cackler; Stubblefield, Mullendore.

SOFTBALL

High School

Depew 12, Davenport 11

Eufaula 12, Okay 0

Tahlequah 18, Fort Gibson 8

Morrison 11, Woodland 1

Mounds 12, Sperry 0

Berryhill 18, Sperry 8

Henryetta 15, Checotah 2

Checotah 11, Muldrow 3

Henryetta 16, Muldrow 2

Fairland 27, Salina 1

Preston 21, Kiefer 1

Tushka 14, Eufaula 0

Hominy 9, Barnsdall 1

Beggs 26, Morris 11

Kellyville 28, Beggs 12

Vian 22, Sallisaw Central 6

Jenks Lady Trojans Festival

Choctaw 9, Sand Springs 8

Jenks 10, Choctaw 9

Mustang 16, Jenks 9

Mustang 14, Sand Springs 3

Moore 15, Bixby 8

Broken Arrow 8, Bixby 7

Moore 15, Broken Arrow 11

