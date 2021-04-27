Sports for the Record: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Rogers State 19, East Central 15
RSU;133;141;060;19;15;1
ECU;102;164;010;15;15;6
Norton, Marinac (5), Woodard (6), Chase (7), Edwards (8) and Gerardy and Soto; Rogers, Werran (2), Midgley (3), Smith (4), McCoy (5), Terry (5), Wall (7), Collins (8) and Busker. W: Chase (1-0). L: Wall (0-1). HR: RSU, Bradshaw (1); EC, Schorr (1), Rosario (2).
Southern Nazarene 12, Northeastern State 10
SNU;100;010;082;12;16;0
NSU;410;221;000;10;10;4
Owen, Jackson (2), Rezek (4), Flores (5), Cotter (6), Phillips (6), Graves (9) and Broyles, Ellis; Howard, Moll (3), Neal (7), Carlin (8), Summers (8) and Hight. W: Phillips (1-0). L: Summers (1-1). S: Graves (1). HR: NSU, Kennedy (1), Freeman (6), White (7), Orr (3), Hight (1), Conn (3).
High School
Adair 10 Sperry 7
Collinsville 8, Booker T. Washington 2
Cascia Hall 6, Broken Arrow 5
Skiatook 18, Rogers 2
Enid 4, Bixby 2
Coweta 6, Checotah 3
Pryor 12, Claremore 5
2A Districts: Oktaha 14-13, Mounds 0-0
3A Districts: Spiro 21-17, Marietta 0-0
4A Districts: Hilldale 5-12, Mannford 0-3
Linescore
Owasso 1, Sand Springs 0
Sand Springs;000;000;0;0;2;0
Owasso;000;001;x;1;6;1
Seabolt, Peterman (6) and Ornelas; Farrell and Corbin. W: Farrell (8-1). L: Peterman. HR: None.
GOLF
College: Men
Big 12 Championship
Team Standings
T1. Oklahoma State;296-282-278;--;856
T1. Oklahoma;291-286-279;856
OSU Individual Standings
1. Bo Jin;72-67-70;--;209
T8. Jonas Baumgartner;73-76-68;--;217
T8. Austin Eckroat;76-71-70;--;217
T10. Aman Gupta;78-70-70;--;218
18. Eugenio Chacarra;75-74-71;--;220
OU Individual Standings
4. Quade Cummins;67-72-72;--;211
T10. Logan McAllister;76-69-73;--;218
T10. Patrick Welch;76-73-69;--;218
15. Garett Reband;72-79-68;--;219
39. Jonathan Brightwell;84-72-70;--;226
High School: Girls
Class 6A East Regional at Lakeside Golf Course in Stillwater
Team Standings: 1. Jenks,310; 2. Broken Arrow, 314; 3. Union, 341; 4. Bixby, 350; 5. Owasso, 356; 6. Bartlesville, 368
Top Four Medalist: 1. Nina Ails, Broken Arrow, 73; 2. Meghan Charles, Sand Springs, 74; 3. Adrian Piles, Jenks, 75; 4. Brianna Maddox, Owasso, 77.
Individuals not on a qualifying team or a top four medalist: 1. Lucy Darr, Stillwater, 83; 2. Riley Friesen, Midwest City, 87; T3. Kaci Bedford, Midwest City, 97; T3. Alyx Edwards, Sand Springs, 97; 5. Jaxmon Brandon, Choctaw, 98; 6. Jade Gosney, Lindsey Millis, Stillwater, 99.
Class 5A East Regional Tournament at Pryor Creek Golf Course
Team Standings: 1. Durant, 349; 2. Bishop Kelley, 354; 3. Sapulpa, 404; 4. Claremore, 415; 5. Piedmont, 415; 6. Edison, 415.
Top Four Medalist: 1. Aubrey House, McAlester, 80; 2. Mikaela Kazanja, Durant, 80; 3. Peyton Coburn, Bishop Kelley, 81; 4. Scarlet Sturch, Durant, 81.
Individuals not on a qualifying team or a top four medalist: 1. Gracyn Rains, Pryor, 89; 2. Katie Pursley, Tahlequah, 98; 3. Hope Berry, Tahlequah, 100; 4. Abby Day, Pryor, 101; 5. Kristen Conner, Glenpool, 107; 6. Mio Dykstra, Shawnee, 107.
Class 2A East Regional at Arrowhead
Team Standings: 1. Regent Prep, 353; 2. Christian Heritage, 387; 3. Keys, 395; 4. Olive, 404; 5. Tishomingo, 445; 6. Oktaha, 483.
Individuals: Regent Prep, Jenni Roller, 67; Audrey Manley, 88; Kate McElwain, 98; Lauren Holden, 100; Hannah Dickens, 117; Christian Heritage, Sarah Sherrard, 83; Holly Best, 100; Bella Brown, 101; Lizzie Howell, 103; Raelynn Dodd, 108; Keys, Sidney Keller, 91; Asia Perry, 98; Cailee Gideon, 100; Lily Massingill, 106; Jaycee Gideon, 121; Olive, Holly Hanks, 94; Chloe Henshaw, 100; Madison Lafforn, 100; Josie Heston, 110; Laney Canter, 112; Tishomingo, Stella Caskey, 101; Cadence Merchant, 111; Kari Murray, 114; Braidey Teas, 119; Katelyn LaFruers, 130; Okataha, Brynna Rodden, 116; Tatum Barrett, 120; Cambree McCoy, 123; Maggie Murphy, 124; Individuals, Reychel Nelke, Pocola, 72; Elle Standlee, Prague, 87; Maggie Smith, Prague, 93; Mollie Westfall, Canadian, 97; Tammsmie Anzlouer, Canadian, 98; Macy Porter, Antlers, 98; Liz Lake, Rejoice Christian, 109; Lizzie Woolman, Nowata, 110; Lillian Chambers, Hulbert, 110; Kelsea Motley, Crowder, 110
Local
Adams Senior ASMGA 2-Man Best Ball
A Flight: 1. Jim Kindred, Ron Grider, 59; 2. Randy Stayton, Derek Griffin, 65; T3. Bob Wilson, Mike Tyndall, 66; T3. Jim Jenkins, Bill Bridendolph, 66; T3. Wendell Price, Paul Taylor, 66; B Flight: 1. Frank Jordan, Stan Baughn, 62; T2. David Ray, Gary Reheis, 63; T2. Larry Slape, Ron Williams, 63; C Flight: T1. Dean Robertson, Boyd Geary, 62; T1. Jim Brown, Marty Lowe ,62; 3. John Simon, Blind draw, 63; D Flight: 1. Dennis Reck, Dink Holloway, 60; 2. Dennis Befort, Joe Bradley, 63; T3. Dennis Cubbage, Stan Bennett, 64; T3. Ben Lewis, Bob Lindblom, 64; E Flight: T1. Don Englebert, Bret Prideaux, 58; T1. Tom Polk, Gary Loosen, 58; T3. Sid Roper, Ed Durkin, 64; T3. Don Antle, JD Paige, 64; F Flight: 1. Blake Davis, Mike Glades, 54; 2. Jerry Foster, Darrell Potts, 56; 3. Steve Domann, Stu Fenton, 58
FOREST RIDGE GOLF COURSE: Senior Shamble
1. Steve Gidley, Steve Schneider, Don Tyler, 138; 2. Rob Brown, Hardy Thomas, Rich Buntt, 149; 3. Gary Risner, Joe Allison, Burns Davis, James Howard, 151; 4. Gary Woods, Charlie Crouse, Leland Slack, Steve Daugherty, 152; 5. Bob Meyers, Don Naifeh, David Wing, Herb Bowman, 157; 6. DB Merrill, Tom Graham, Frank Rehbein, Dave Hansen, 159
PAGE BELCHER: Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Bill French, 64; 2. Bob Bell, 65; 3. Dick Tullis, 66; 3. Bill Kusleika, 66; 5. Hank Prideaux, 70.; 6. Frank Prentice, 71; 6. Don Garrison, 71; 8. Gary Lee, 73; 9. Rod Garrett, 76; 10. Mel Hayes, 78
PAGE BELCHER: WGA
Most Fairways Hit: Championship Flight: 1. Pat Stevens, 10; T2. Janice Boerner, 8; T2. Lee Ellen Thurman, 8; T2. Christie Burroughs, 8; 5. Marsha Cooper, 6; A Flight: 1. Rita Andersen, 11 (Scorecard playoff); 2. Margo Seck, 11; 3. Sydney Rhodes, 10; 4. Carolyn Smith, 7; 5. Beth Brady-Edwards, 6; 6. Joyce Smith
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Ken Ingram, Lee Benest, Dave Heatherly, Analia Wilkerson, 60; 2. Randy Rice, Dennis Cavenah, Lloyd Skinner, Bob Henshaw, 61; 3. Steve Carlile, George Mills, Jerry Reed, Ken Rentz, 61; 4. Phil Geiger, Tom Henderson, Frank Wright, Bill Cruikshank, 61; 5. Steve Blackburn, Paul Pearcy, Jerry Lewis, Doyle Williams, 62; 6. Wayne Johnson, Dean Wiehl, Bo Collier, Keith Bacon, 63; 7. Johnny Baker, Mel Gilbertson, Lloyd Pritchard, Herman Henderson, 63; 8. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Dave Ostrander, Dave Shouse, 63; 9. Dave Stauffer, Bob Warner, Ed Werre, Van Robinson, 64; 10. Coy Stewart, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Harold Umholtz, 64; 11. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Rob Jones, Bob Phillipe, 65
SOUTH LAKES GOLF COURSE: Asbury Hackers
1. Martin, DeMuth, Carlson, Williams; 2. Smith, Schueller, Schaffer, Barrett; 3. Ware, Graham, Taylor
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: WGA-Blind Partner “Odds and Evens”
1st Place-Total: Gail Newman, Debbie Zanovich; 1st Place-Odds: Dana Hutton, Marilyn Ihloff; 1st Place-Evens: Patti Taruscio, Cheryl Cooper
Holes-in-one
CEDAR RIDGE: Dick Ocepek, No. 15, 139 yards, 6 hybrid
OWASSO: Al Jannel, No. 12, 9 iron
PAGE BELCHER: Richard Tullis, No. 15, 146 yards, 9 wood
OLD PAGE: Noah Campbell, No. 12, 110 yards, 9 iron
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Bob Sparks, 84, shot 77
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 74
LAFORTUNE: Dale Starling, 77, shot 75
OWASSO: Al Jannel, 84, shot 78
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 80, shot 77
SOUTH LAKES: Hi Camp, 91, shot 90; Dave Demuth, 82, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Lee Wade, 82, shot 73
SOUTHERN HILLS: Rick Garren, 73, shot 73
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Verdigris 4, Skiatook 0
Bishop Kelley 3, McAlester 0
Cascia Hall 2, Holland Hall 0
Wagoner 6, Poteau 0
Tahlequah 4, Coweta 3
Hilldale 3, Stilwell 0
Claremore 10, Hale 0
Linescore
Inola 7, Heavener 0
Heavener;0;0;--;0
Inola;3;4;--;7
Goals: Hibbard 2, Hayes 2, Welch, Burns, Bryant. Saves: Cuevas, 9; Massey 0, Tillotson 0.
High School: Boys
Bishop Kelley 8, McAlester 1
Hilldale 6, Stilwell 0
Wagoner 5, Poteau 4 (OT)
Holland Hall 4, Cascia Hall 0
SOFTBALL
College
Wichita State 3, Oklahoma State 2
Okla. State;000;020;0;2;5;1
Wichita State;100;101;x;3;5;0
Eberle, Maxwell (5) and Wright; Lange and Perrigan. W: Lange (17-5). L: Maxwell (13-2). HR: OSU, Wright (2), Richbourg (4); WS, McKinney (6), Herring (9).
Oklahoma 7, Baylor 1
OU;000;412;0;--;7;4;1
BU;100;000;0;--;1;5;2
Juarez and Hansen; Rodoni, Binford (7) and LaValley. W: Juarez, 15-0. L: Rodoni, 9-7. HR: Jennings, Alo, Mendes.
Oklahoma 11, Baylor 0
OU;232;004;--;11;10;0
BU;000;000;--;0;2;0
Saile, Rains (5), May (6) and Hansen; Mansell, Binford (2) and Collazos, Thompson (3). W: Saile, 12-0. L: Manell, 7-4.
High School
Mounds 12, Oilton 11
Vian 21, Checotah 11
Class 6A Regional at Jenks
Bixby 15, McAlester 0
Jenks 18, McAlester 3
Jenks 11, Bixby 0
Jenks 8, Bixby 1
Class 6A Regional
Moore 13, Putnam City 0
Sand Springs 7, Putnam City 4
Moore 16, Sand Springs 0
Moore 16, Sand Springs 7