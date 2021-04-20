SPORTS for the Record: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

BASEBALL
High School
Sperry 16, Blackwell 0
Fort Gibson 6, Cl. Sequoyah 0
Putnam City 4, Sand Springs 3
Vian 15, Roland 2
Poteau 4, Broken Bow 3
Stillwater 12, Bartlesville 4
Preston 11-8, Drumright 3-0
Red Oak 11, McAlester 2
College
Oklahoma State 28, UAPB 0
UAPB;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
OSU;2(12)0;851;X;--;;28;15;5
Horn, Sheridan (2), King (2), Williams (2), Little (3), Eichelberger (4), Colon (4) and Enwiya; Varela, Phansalkar (6) and Hewitt. W: Varela, 1-0. L: Horn, 1-3. HR: Cabbiness, Morrill.
GOLF
College: Women
American Athletic Conference Championship
Team Standings
1. Tulsa;293-301-294;--;888
TU Individual Standings
2. Lorena Tseng;72-74-70;--;216
13. Lilly Thomas;74-75-75;--;224
16. Taylor Dobson;72-78-75;--;225
19. Tita Loudtragulngam;70-74-74;--;228
28. Haley Greb;75-82-75;--;232
Big 12 Championship
Team Standings
1. Oklahoma State;279-270-281;--;830
4. Oklahoma;287-278-283;--;848
OSU Individual Standings
2. Maja Stark;69-69-66;--;204
6. Isabella Fierro;70-65-74;--;209
8. Rina Tatematsu;70-69-71;--;210
9. Lianna Bailey;70-67-74;--;211
24. Han-Hsuan Yu;72-78-70;--;220
OU Individual Standings
4. Hannah Screen;70-69-69;--;208
T12. Kaitlin Milligan;72-68-73;--;213
T12. Mikhaela Fortuna;69-73-71;--;213
19. Maria Fernanda Martinez;77-70-70;--;217
34. Libby Winans;76-71-76;--;223
College: Men
MIAA Championship
Team Standings
3. Rogers State;307-288-308;--;903
6. Northeastern State;306-302-322;--;930
RSU Individual Standings
1. Luke Palmowski;71-65-75;--;211
T13. Elliot-Han Monteremal;80-73-76;--;229
17. Aidan Gavey;78-75-79;--;232
T28. Gonzalo Chaves;79-75-81;--;235
35. Ty Nicar;79-80-78;--;237
NSU Individual Standings
T13. Brayden Strickland;78-72-79;--;229
21. Carlos Gomez;77-74-82;--;233
T28. Ryan Morant;74-80-81;--;235
32. Gabe Replogle;77-79-80;--;236
37. Grant Hynes;80-77-82;--;239
Shoots Age or Better
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 83
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Bishop Kelley 6, Memorial 0
Holland Hall 1, McLain 0
Oologah-Talala 5, Miami 0
Pryor 1, Collinsville 0
Locust Grove 5, Regent Prep 1
Booker T. Washington 10, Putnam West 0
Grove 3, Skiatook 2
Cleveland 1, Ada 0
Mannford 4, Drumright 1
Jenks 10, Muskogee 0
Owasso 6, Stillwater 1
Rejoice Christian 10, Pawhuska 0
High School: Boys
Bishop Kelley 2, Memorial 0
Ada 6, Cleveland 2
Holland Hall 10, McLain 0
Miami 1, Oologah-Talala 0
Poteau 4, Stilwell 0
Cascia Hall 2, Catoosa 1
Regent Prep 1, Locust Grove 0
Broken Arrow 1, Union 0 (PK)
SOFTBALL
High School
Morris 6, Warner 5
Kellyville 14, Eufaula 0
Preston 21, Eufaula 14
Howe 5, Stilwell 1
Howe 9, Spiro 1
Pocola 12, Poteau 0
Morrison 21, Davenport 2
College
Georgia 7, Oklahoma 6
Oklahoma;010;004;100;--;6;5;0
Georgia;000;202;201;--;7;11;1
Juarez, Saile (6), May (6) and Elam; Avant and Bordeau. W: Avant, 15-5. L: May, 11-1. HR: Lyons, Elam, Kuma.
Oklahoma 12, Georgia 3
Oklahoma;534;00;--;12;8;0
Georgia;000;03;--;3;3;3
Saile, Vestal (4), Thiede (5) and Elam; Cutting, Mathis (1), Kerpics (2), Rogers (3) and Bordeau. W: Saile, 10-0. L: Cutting, 6-5. HR: Kuma.
TENNIS
College: Men
UCF 4, Tulsa 1
Singles: 1. Kody Pearson, TU, def. Gabriel Decamps, UCF, 1-6, 6-3, retired; 2. Alan Rubio, UCF, def. Connor DiMarco, TU, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, UCF, vs. Stefan Hampe, TU, 7-6 (10-8), 5-3, unfinished; 4. Kento Yamada, UCF, def. Ezequiel Santalla, TU, 6-0, 6-0; 5. Trey Hilderbrand, UCF, def. Juan Pablo Cenoz, TU, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 6. Callum Gale, TU, vs. Mikhail Sokolovskiy, UCF, 7-6, 0-6, 4-0, unfinished