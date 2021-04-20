 Skip to main content
SPORTS for the Record: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
agate

BASEBALL

High School

Sperry 16, Blackwell 0

Fort Gibson 6, Cl. Sequoyah 0

Putnam City 4, Sand Springs 3

Vian 15, Roland 2

Poteau 4, Broken Bow 3

Stillwater 12, Bartlesville 4

Preston 11-8, Drumright 3-0

Red Oak 11, McAlester 2

College

Oklahoma State 28, UAPB 0

UAPB;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

OSU;2(12)0;851;X;--;;28;15;5

Horn, Sheridan (2), King (2), Williams (2), Little (3), Eichelberger (4), Colon (4) and Enwiya; Varela, Phansalkar (6) and Hewitt. W: Varela, 1-0. L: Horn, 1-3. HR: Cabbiness, Morrill.

GOLF

College: Women

American Athletic Conference Championship

Team Standings

1. Tulsa;293-301-294;--;888

TU Individual Standings

2. Lorena Tseng;72-74-70;--;216

13. Lilly Thomas;74-75-75;--;224

16. Taylor Dobson;72-78-75;--;225

19. Tita Loudtragulngam;70-74-74;--;228

28. Haley Greb;75-82-75;--;232

Big 12 Championship

Team Standings

1. Oklahoma State;279-270-281;--;830

4. Oklahoma;287-278-283;--;848

OSU Individual Standings

2. Maja Stark;69-69-66;--;204

6. Isabella Fierro;70-65-74;--;209

8. Rina Tatematsu;70-69-71;--;210

9. Lianna Bailey;70-67-74;--;211

24. Han-Hsuan Yu;72-78-70;--;220

OU Individual Standings

4. Hannah Screen;70-69-69;--;208

T12. Kaitlin Milligan;72-68-73;--;213

T12. Mikhaela Fortuna;69-73-71;--;213

19. Maria Fernanda Martinez;77-70-70;--;217

34. Libby Winans;76-71-76;--;223

College: Men

MIAA Championship

Team Standings

3. Rogers State;307-288-308;--;903

6. Northeastern State;306-302-322;--;930

RSU Individual Standings

1. Luke Palmowski;71-65-75;--;211

T13. Elliot-Han Monteremal;80-73-76;--;229

17. Aidan Gavey;78-75-79;--;232

T28. Gonzalo Chaves;79-75-81;--;235

35. Ty Nicar;79-80-78;--;237

NSU Individual Standings

T13. Brayden Strickland;78-72-79;--;229

21. Carlos Gomez;77-74-82;--;233

T28. Ryan Morant;74-80-81;--;235

32. Gabe Replogle;77-79-80;--;236

37. Grant Hynes;80-77-82;--;239

Shoots Age or Better

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 83

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Bishop Kelley 6, Memorial 0

Holland Hall 1, McLain 0

Oologah-Talala 5, Miami 0

Pryor 1, Collinsville 0

Locust Grove 5, Regent Prep 1

Booker T. Washington 10, Putnam West 0

Grove 3, Skiatook 2

Cleveland 1, Ada 0

Mannford 4, Drumright 1

Jenks 10, Muskogee 0

Owasso 6, Stillwater 1

Rejoice Christian 10, Pawhuska 0

High School: Boys

Bishop Kelley 2, Memorial 0

Ada 6, Cleveland 2

Holland Hall 10, McLain 0

Miami 1, Oologah-Talala 0

Poteau 4, Stilwell 0

Cascia Hall 2, Catoosa 1

Regent Prep 1, Locust Grove 0

Broken Arrow 1, Union 0 (PK)

SOFTBALL

High School

Morris 6, Warner 5

Kellyville 14, Eufaula 0

Preston 21, Eufaula 14

Howe 5, Stilwell 1

Howe 9, Spiro 1

Pocola 12, Poteau 0

Morrison 21, Davenport 2

College

Georgia 7, Oklahoma 6

Oklahoma;010;004;100;--;6;5;0

Georgia;000;202;201;--;7;11;1

Juarez, Saile (6), May (6) and Elam; Avant and Bordeau. W: Avant, 15-5. L: May, 11-1. HR: Lyons, Elam, Kuma.

Oklahoma 12, Georgia 3

Oklahoma;534;00;--;12;8;0

Georgia;000;03;--;3;3;3

Saile, Vestal (4), Thiede (5) and Elam; Cutting, Mathis (1), Kerpics (2), Rogers (3) and Bordeau. W: Saile, 10-0. L: Cutting, 6-5. HR: Kuma.

TENNIS

College: Men

UCF 4, Tulsa 1

Singles: 1. Kody Pearson, TU, def. Gabriel Decamps, UCF, 1-6, 6-3, retired; 2. Alan Rubio, UCF, def. Connor DiMarco, TU, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, UCF, vs. Stefan Hampe, TU, 7-6 (10-8), 5-3, unfinished; 4. Kento Yamada, UCF, def. Ezequiel Santalla, TU, 6-0, 6-0; 5. Trey Hilderbrand, UCF, def. Juan Pablo Cenoz, TU, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 6. Callum Gale, TU, vs. Mikhail Sokolovskiy, UCF, 7-6, 0-6, 4-0, unfinished

Doubles: 1. Trey Hilderbrand/B Pavel, UCF, def. Kody Pearson/Connor DiMarco, TU, 6-4; 2. Gabriel Decamps/ Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, UCF, def. Daniel Siddal/Tom Thelwall-Jones, TU, 6-1; 3. Ezequiel Santalla/ Juan Pablo Cenoz, TU, vs. Mikhail Sokolovskiy/Kento Yamada, UCF, 5-3, unfinished

