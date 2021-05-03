SPORTS FOR THE RECORD: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

At Oklahoma Christian School: OCS vs. Hugo, 11 a.m.; Jones vs. Kingston, 1:30 p.m.

At Metro Christian: Cascia Hall vs. Hennessey, 11 a.m.; Atoka vs. Coalgate, 1:30 p.m.

At Alva: Alva vs. Beggs, 11 a.m.; Victory Christian vs. Vian, 1:30 p.m.

At Adair: Adair vs. Roland, 11 a.m.; Sperry vs. Eufaula, 1:30 p.m.

At Salina: Salina vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Metro Christian, 1:30 p.m.

At Kellyville: Holland Hall vs. Morris, 11 a.m.; Keys Park Hill vs. Kellyville, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Regionals

Action starts Thursday. First-round winners play at 4 p.m. and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m.

At Silo: Silo vs. Quapaw, 11 a.m.; Haskell vs. Preston, 1:30 p.m.

At Hartshorne: Hartshorne vs. Konawa, 11 a.m.; Ketchum vs. Central Sallisaw, 1:30 p.m.

At TBD: Latta/Afton vs. Panama, 11 a.m.; Wyandotte vs. Howe, 1:30 p.m.

At Oktaha: Oktaha vs. Wilburton, 11 a.m.; Stroud vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.

At Calera: Calera vs. Mangum, 11 a.m.; Crescent vs. Morrison, 1:30 p.m.