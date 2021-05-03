SPORTS FOR THE RECORD: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

BASEBALL
High school
Class 6A Regionals
Tournaments start Thursday unless otherwise noted. First-round pairings only. In four-team regionals, first-round winners play at 4 p.m. of the first day and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m. Each three-team regional has three first-day games, with each team playing twice.
At Union (Wednesday): Putnam West vs. Union, 11 a.m.; Bartlesville vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.
At Owasso (Wednesday): Owasso vs. Putnam City, 11 a.m.; Broken Arrow vs. Ponca City, 1:30 p.m.
At Edmond Memorial (Wednesday): Edmond vs. Muskogee, 11 a.m.; Jenks vs. Enid. 1:30 p.m.
At Stillwater (Thursday): Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 11 a.m.; Bixby vs. Sand Springs, 1:30 p.m.
At Deer Creek: Southmoore vs. Deer Creek, 1 p.m.; Moore vs. Southmoore, 3:30 p.m.; Deer Creek vs. Moore, 6 p.m.
At Westmoore: Westmoore vs. Lawton, 11 a.m.; Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman, 1:30 p.m.
At Yukon: Yukon vs. OKC Northwest, 11 a.m.; Choctaw vs. Norman North, 1:30 p.m.
At Mustang: Mustang vs. Midwest City, 11 a.m.; Edmond North vs. Putnam North, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Regionals
Tournaments start Thursday unless otherwise noted. First-round pairings only. In four-team regionals, first-round winners play at 4 p.m. of the first day and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m. Each three-team regional has three first-day games, with each team playing twice.
At Pryor (Wednesday): Pryor vs. Tahlequah, 1 p.m.; Shawnee vs. Tahlequah, 3:30 p.m.; Pryor vs. Shawnee, 6 p.m.
At Coweta (Thursday): Coweta vs. Will Rogers, 11 a.m.; Skiatook vs. Glenpool, 1:30 p.m.
At McAlester (Wednesday): Bishop Kelley vs. Memorial, 11 a.m., McAlester vs. Edison, 1:30 p.m.
At Collinsville (Thursday): Collinsville vs. Hale, 11 a.m.; Claremore vs. Durant, 1:30 p.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; first-round losers, 6:30 p.m.
At Noble: Noble vs. OKC Southeast, 11 a.m.; El Reno vs. Lawton Ike, 1:30 p.m.
At Carl Albert: Carl Albert vs. Santa Fe South, 1 p.m.; Altus vs. Santa Fe South, 3:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Altus, 6 p.m.
At Lawton MacArthur: MacArthur vs. Capitol Hill, 11 a.m.; Guthrie vs. Del City, 1:30 p.m.
At Piedmont: Piedmont vs. Ardmore, 11 a.m.; Duncan vs. Guymon, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A Regionals
Action starts Thursday. First-round winners play at 4 p.m. and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m.
At Poteau: Poteau vs. Perkins-Tryon, 11 a.m.; Grove vs. Hilldale, 1:30 p.m.
At Verdigris: Verdigris vs. Claremore Sequoyah, 11 a.m.; Catoosa vs. Sallisaw, 1:30 p.m.
At Fort Gibson: Fort Gibson vs. Checotah, 11 a.m.; Cleveland vs. Stigler, 1:30 p.m.
At Berryhill: Berryhill vs. Broken Bow, 11 a.m.; Wagoner vs. Oologah, 1:30 p.m.
At Weatherford: Weatherford vs. Woodward, 11 a.m.; Elgin vs. Marlow, 1:30 p.m.
At Blanchard: Blanchard vs. Chickasha, 11 a.m.; Clinton vs. Kingfisher, 1:30 p.m.
At Tuttle: Tuttle vs. Cache, 11 a.m.; Bishop McGuinness vs. Bethany, 1:30 p.m.
At Heritage Hall: Heritage Hall vs. Elk City, 11 a.m.; Newcastle vs. Byng, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A Regionals
Action starts Thursday. First-round winners play at 4 p.m. and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m.
At Lone Grove: Lone Grove vs. Perry, 11 a.m.; Valliant vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m.
At Spiro: Spiro vs. Meeker, 11 a.m.; Lindsay vs. Crossings Christian, 1:30 p.m.
At Oklahoma Christian School: OCS vs. Hugo, 11 a.m.; Jones vs. Kingston, 1:30 p.m.
At Metro Christian: Cascia Hall vs. Hennessey, 11 a.m.; Atoka vs. Coalgate, 1:30 p.m.
At Alva: Alva vs. Beggs, 11 a.m.; Victory Christian vs. Vian, 1:30 p.m.
At Adair: Adair vs. Roland, 11 a.m.; Sperry vs. Eufaula, 1:30 p.m.
At Salina: Salina vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Metro Christian, 1:30 p.m.
At Kellyville: Holland Hall vs. Morris, 11 a.m.; Keys Park Hill vs. Kellyville, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Regionals
Action starts Thursday. First-round winners play at 4 p.m. and first-round losers play at 6:30 p.m.
At Silo: Silo vs. Quapaw, 11 a.m.; Haskell vs. Preston, 1:30 p.m.
At Hartshorne: Hartshorne vs. Konawa, 11 a.m.; Ketchum vs. Central Sallisaw, 1:30 p.m.
At TBD: Latta/Afton vs. Panama, 11 a.m.; Wyandotte vs. Howe, 1:30 p.m.
At Oktaha: Oktaha vs. Wilburton, 11 a.m.; Stroud vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.
At Calera: Calera vs. Mangum, 11 a.m.; Crescent vs. Morrison, 1:30 p.m.
At Christian Heritage: Christian Heritage vs. Caney Valley, 11 a.m.; Frederick vs. Hobart, 1:30 p.m.
At Dale: Dale vs. Pawnee, 11 a.m.; Minco vs. Walters, 1:30 p.m.
At Cashion: Cashion vs. Luther, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Amber-Pocasset, 1:30 p.m.
Class B State Tournament
First-round and semifinal games at Dolese Park. Final at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Thursday
Roff vs. Boswell, 10 a.m.; Tupelo vs. Asher, 1 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 4 p.m.; Varnum vs. New Lima, 7 p.m.
Friday
Roff/Boswell winner vs. Tupelo/Asher winner, 11 a.m.; Red Oak/Lookeba winner vs. Varnum/New Lima winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 3 p.m.
Linescores
SATURDAY
B.T. Washington;000;003;0--3;4;0
Owasso;202;123;x;--10;7;2
Turner, Carey (3), Williams (6) and Robinson; Bennefield, Suiter (7) and Corbin. W: Bennefield (1-0). L: Turner.
GOLF
College: Men
Summit League Championship
Team results
2.Oral Roberts;293-289-291--873
ORU individual results
1. Jack Howes;69-68-69--206
7. Mike Biata;72-76-72--220
19. Dustin Hasley;77-73-75--225
24. Rocco Repetto-Taylor;75-78-75--228
43. Jared Strathe;84-72-77--233
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
2021 Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic
1. Mickey Meimerstorf, Bob Laird, Dave Adams, Jerry Taylor, 50; 2. Jeff Gavin, Mike Fiser, Ralph Hill, Bill Hobbs, 53.7; 3. Brian Wilson, Tom Barclay, Jay Dickenson, John Harding, 54.4.
Hole-in-one
PATRIOT: Terry McDonald, No. 9, 161 yards, 6-hybrid.
Shoots age or better
FOREST RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76; Ray White, 85, shot 79.
OWASSO: Chet Blair, 83, shot 79.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Beavers, 95, shot 90; Ken White, 84, shot 80.
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 83.
SOCCER
High school: Girls
METRO CHRISTIAN 3, GROVE 0 (GIRLS)
Grove;0;0;--;0
Metro Christian;1;2;--;3
Goals: Maddox (2), own goal.
Saves: Bacon, Grove (9); Sanders, Metro (3).
TENNIS
High school: Girls
Class 6A Girls Tennis Regional at Union
No. 1 Singles: 1. Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley; 2. Annabelle Kelly, Bartlesville; 3. Courtney Merrick, Union; 4. Victoria Nunez, B.T. Washington.
No. 2 Singles: 1. Audrey Brown, Bishop Kelley; 2. Grace Pereff, Union; 3. Sophie Ricketts, B.T. Washington; 4. Julia Osburn, Bartlesville.
No. 1 Doubles: 1. Jasel Bailey/Tennyson Kronfeld, Bishop Kelley; 2. Jenna Mitsdarfer/Ashley Pacillo, Union; 3. Jordan Bilger/Sam Simons, Bartlesville; 4. Kathryn Hewitt/Klaire Newell, Muskogee.
No. 2 Doubles: Aubrey Bailey/Maddie Wong, Bishop Kelley; 2. Scarlett Elizondo/Savanna Rogers, Union; 3. Parker Cox/Brook Franks, Bartlesville; 4. Haley Mills/Savannah Valgora, Ponca City.
5A Regionals at Cascia Hall
No. 1 Singles: 1. Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall; 2. Erin Kuykendall, Claremore; 3. Kara Choate, Collinsville; 4. Cambrie Frame, Skiatook.
No. 2 Singles: 1. Avs Jacobsen, Cascia Hall; 2. Kylee Ohman, Claremore; 3. Abby Decker, Skiatook; 4. Ashlyn Murillo, Edison.
No. 1 Doubles: 1. J. Perkins/Tuttle, Cascia Hall; 2.Reynolds/Singer, Claremore; 3. Jackson/Weygand, Collinsville; 4. Drew/Singer, Edison.
No. 2 Doubles: 1. Drotar/Stump, Cascia Hall; 2.Andrews/Williams, Claremore; 3. Campbell/B. Frame, Skiatook; 4. Morales/Simpson, Edison.
Team results: 1. Cascia Hall, 36; 2. Claremore, 28; 3. Skiatook, 20; 4. Edison, 19; 5. Sapulpa, 14; 6. Collinsville, 12; 7. Memorial, 3; 8. Del City, 1.