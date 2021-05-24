 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Sports for the Record: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

GOLF

College: Women

NCAA Championships

Team standings

3. Oklahoma State;297-289-282-289—1157

OSU individual standings

T12. Maja Stark;78-69-68-74—289

T12. Rina Tatematsu;76-73-70-70—289

15. M. Hinson-Tolchard;72-78-70-70—290

51. Lianna Bailey;74-69-74-80—297

70. Isabella Fierro;75-79-74-75--303

Local

PAGE BELCHER: Christian Men’s Fellowship

May Tournament, Day 1: Bob Bell, E; Ron Wilson, +1; Mel Hayes, +5; Dick Tullis, +6; Gary Lee, +7; Frank Prentice, +8; Darrell Wood, +9; Rod Garrett, +9; Charles Webster, +10; Don Garrison, +13.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73

