Sports for the Record: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

GOLF
College: Women
NCAA Championships
Team standings
3. Oklahoma State;297-289-282-289—1157
OSU individual standings
T12. Maja Stark;78-69-68-74—289
T12. Rina Tatematsu;76-73-70-70—289
15. M. Hinson-Tolchard;72-78-70-70—290
51. Lianna Bailey;74-69-74-80—297
70. Isabella Fierro;75-79-74-75--303
Local
PAGE BELCHER: Christian Men’s Fellowship
May Tournament, Day 1: Bob Bell, E; Ron Wilson, +1; Mel Hayes, +5; Dick Tullis, +6; Gary Lee, +7; Frank Prentice, +8; Darrell Wood, +9; Rod Garrett, +9; Charles Webster, +10; Don Garrison, +13.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73
