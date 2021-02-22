 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
agate

Sports for the Record, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

BASEBALL

College

Oral Roberts 7, Little Rock 3

UALR;000;000;030;--;3-6-1

ORU;001;014;010;--;7-13-0

DeCooman, Evans (5), Delgadillo (6), Sievert (6), Vaught (8), Smith (8) and Russ; Coffey, Kowalski (7), Scoggins (8) and Gibson. W: Coffey, 1-0. L: DeCooman, 0-1. HR: Williams, Denny.

Oklahoma 8, Omaha 5

OM;010;100;012;--;5-6-1

OU;001;010;15X;--;8-6-0

Holetz, Smith (5), Howe (8), Young (8), Munson (8) and Bonar; Bennett, Carter (6), Ramos (8), Ruebeck (9) and Crooks. W: Ramos, 1-0. L: Howe, 0-1. HR: Doran, McKenna.

Oklahoma St. 14, Wichita St. 6

OSU;000;522;320;--;14-17-1

WSU;011;040;000;--;6-10-1

Osmond, Phansalkar (5), Martin (5), Stone (8), Cable (9) and Brock, Hewitt (7); Hynes, Bechtel (4), McDonough (6), Gifford (6), Stroh (8), Haase (9) and Cadena. W: Martin, 1-0. L: Hynes. HR: Strand, Hewitt.

BASKETBALL

High school: Girls

Class B Regionals

At Leedey

Drummond 40, Kremlin-Hillsdale 29

Balko 53, Timberlake 31

Linescores

Muskogee 51, Bartlesville 30

Muskogee;12;18;15;6;--;51

Bartlesville;2;4;16;8;--;30

Muskogee: Meyers 15, McVay 10, Adams 9, Burton 6, Sanders 6, Swanson 2, Hytche 2, Mayes 1.

Bartlesville: Wood 14, Duncan 5, Valentine 4, Bilger 2, Ward 2, Hodge 2, Pregler 1.

Pryor 54, Collinsville 30

Collinsville;11;4;9;6;--;30

Pryor;14;11;16;13;--;54

Collinsville: Stamper 9, Ellis 5, Smith 5, Meadows 5, Gift 3, Wickman 2, Henley 1.

Pryor: Looney 18, Alt 12, Burroughs 10, Rhymer 10, Crisp 4.

Bristow 52, Mannford 51

Bristow;15;13;18;6;--;52

Mannford;9;10;15;17;--;51

Bristow: Alexander 20, Pritchard 10, Morgan 6, Rolland 6, Yocham 3, Gill 3, Livesay 2, Stapleton 2.

Mannford: Hewitt 14, Pierce 12, Elliott 11, Pehrson 9, Burk 3, Tierney 2.

4A Districts

At Victory Christian

Victory Christian 47, Sallisaw 36

Sallisaw;15;8;9;4;--;36

Victory Christian;9;8;18;12;--;17

Sallisaw: Maxwell 10, Lauden 10, Martin 9, McDaniel 7.

Victory Christian: Gilyard 27, Edwards 7, Elliott 6, Rutinduka 5, Tuggle 2.

At Oologah

Jay 39, Oologah 33

Jay;9;7;8;15;--;39

Oologah;7;3;13;10;--;33

Jay: Gibe 10, Foreman 9, Farley 9, Brontky 8, Barnes 2, Barrows 1.

Oologah: Martin 16, Thomas 6, Dixon 5, Runner 5, Hill 1.

At Locust Grove

Locust Grove 78, Miami 30

Miami;4;8;4;14;--;30

Locust Grove;19;23;27;9;--;78

Miami: Hopping 18, Smith 3, Cook 2, Bolton 2, Preaus 2, Payton 2, Jinks 1.

Locust Grove: Fine 22, Spradlin 12, Wiggins 10, Smith 9, Sweeney 8, Gilman 4, Thilges 4, Hunt 3, Williams 3, Moody 3.

3A Districts

At Claremore Sequoyah

Morris 50, Cl. Sequoyah 48

Cl. Sequoyah;7;16;11;14;--;48

Morris;17;12;11;10;--50

Cl.Sequoyah: Crenshaw 15, Cloud 11, Blackwood 9, Pennington 6, Roland 3, Wallen 2, McClure 2.

Morris: Barnett 20, Moore 12, Duclos 6, Barnett 6, Wilson 6.

At Metro Christian

Metro Christian 62, Cascia Hall 32

Cascia Hall;7;8;11;6;--;32

Metro Christian;16;12;23;11;--;62

Cascia Hall: Gammill 9, Hill 8, Lobato 7, Ausink 4, Rodgers 2, Thomas 2.

Metro Christian: Mershon 18, Williams 15, Blubaugh 14, Frie 9, Reed 4, Sutton 2.

2A District

At Fairland

Fairland 50, Colcord 32

Colcord;4;9;8;11;--;32

Fairland;9;20;12;9;--;50

Colcord: Crittenden 14, Barbee 5, Kindle 5, Haggard 4, Richards 2, Clapp 2.

Fairland: Grace Goins 27, Schertz 8, McGranahan 8, Mayfield 5, Jones 1, Webb 1.

High school: Boys

Class B Regionals

At Leedey

Balko 66, Timberlake 45

Goodwell 73, Burlington 43

Linescores

East Central 69, Hale 43

Hale;11;4;12;16;--;43

East Central;17;18;11;23;--;69

Hale: Lane 11, Neal 11, Lewis 6, McKinney 6, Johnson 4, Love 3, Bailey 2.

East Central: Lucas 29, McGuire 12, Wallace 9, Williams 6, Madden 6, Golden 5, Peters 2.

Bartlesville 64, Muskogee 61, OT

Muskogee;18;12;11;11;9;--;61

Bartlesville;9;11;25;7;12;--;64

Muskogee: Jar. Campbell 15, X. Brown 13, J. V. Campbell 12, J. Brown 12, M. Payne 5, Duncan 4.

Bartlesville: Castillo 25, Ayyappan 18, Nakvinda 10, Carter 8, Wood 2, Brown 1.

Pryor 55, Collinsville 40

Collinsville;8;7;8;17;--;40

Pryor;11;16;14;14;--;55

Collinsville: Syrkes 11, Hammond 10, Meacham 7, Lawson 3, Schloman 3, McDonell 2, Dees 2, Bouy 2.

Pryor: Alt 27, Jordan 12, Elza 6, Landry 4, Gore 4, Douglass 2.

Cl. Sequoyah 46, Morris 37

Cl. Sequoyah;15;13;11;7;--;46

Morris;6;10;11;10;--;37

Cl. Sequoyah: Thompson 13, Bulman 10, Kar. Bickle 8, Wood 6, Bedsworth 5, Kal. Bickle 4.

Morris: Kelsey 11, Dunn 9, Fulton 7, Jones 6, Long 2, Burgess 2.

Riverfield 47, Ripley 43

Ripley;8;11;6;18;--;43

Riverfield;5;12;12;18;--;47

Ripley: Grimes 16, Erwin 11, Willem 8, Mallent 4, Givens 3, Keslco 1.

Riverfield: B. Clinton 17, D. Clinton 11, Carson 10, Luelf 7, Alden 2.

4A Districts

At Cleveland

Cleveland 77, Skiatook 53

Skiatook;12;13;16;12;--;53

Cleveland;21;22;16;18;--;77

Skiatook: Pirtle 16, Neil 12, Kreder 7, Thomas 6, Hollomon 5, Burris 4, Slatcher 2, Falance 1.

Cleveland: Kauk 21, Hamilton 15, Buerker 13, McIntire 9, Baker 5, Harlan 4, Rhody 3, Curtis 3, Carroll 2, Thoma 2.

At Mannford

Mannford 51, Bristow 42

Bristow;13;6;8;15;--;42

Mannford;9;14;14;14;--;51

Bristow: Titsworth 15, Ware 9, McCall 6, Tolon 6, Winter 6.

Mannford: Thurman 25, Banfield 9, Garner 8, Day 8, Moore 1.

At Locust Grove

Locust Grove 46, Miami 34

Miami;10;4;11;9;--;34

Locust Grove;11;13;9;13;--;46

Miami: Hackett 11, Leach 11, Ke. Jinks 6, Kar. Jinks 6.

Locust Grove: Fogleman 13, Bond 11, Pullman 6, Brown 6, Dean 4, Shamel 3, Coaltrain 3.

SOFTBALL

College

Colo. Christian 5, Northeastern St. 2

Northeastern St. 8, East Central 2

Linescores

Oklahoma 13, Tarleton State 0

TSU;000;00;--;0-1-0

OU;224;5X;--;13-11-1

Bridges, Erwin (3), Floyd (4) and Carter; McAdoo, Saile (1), Rains (4), Juarez (5) and Elam, Koeltzow (4). W: Saile, 1-0. L: Bridges, 0-3. HR: Alo, Hansen.

Oklahoma St. 8, Lamar 0

OSU;100;012;4;--;8-10-0

Lamar;000;000;0;--;0-6-2

Boyd, Simunek (5) and Wright; Reyna, Williams (6) and Lopez. W: Boyd, 1-0. L: Reyna, 0-4. HR: Busby.

Oklahoma St. 11, Lamar 0

OSU;016;31;--;11-17-0

Lamar;000;00;--;0-1-0

Sprang, Evans (4) and Tuck; Mixon, Reyna (4), Williams (4) and Carpenter. W: Sprang, 1-0. L: Mixon, 1-2.

SOCCER

College: Men

Oral Roberts 2, Eastern Illinois 1 (OT)

