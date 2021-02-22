Sports for the Record, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Oral Roberts 7, Little Rock 3
UALR;000;000;030;--;3-6-1
ORU;001;014;010;--;7-13-0
DeCooman, Evans (5), Delgadillo (6), Sievert (6), Vaught (8), Smith (8) and Russ; Coffey, Kowalski (7), Scoggins (8) and Gibson. W: Coffey, 1-0. L: DeCooman, 0-1. HR: Williams, Denny.
Oklahoma 8, Omaha 5
OM;010;100;012;--;5-6-1
OU;001;010;15X;--;8-6-0
Holetz, Smith (5), Howe (8), Young (8), Munson (8) and Bonar; Bennett, Carter (6), Ramos (8), Ruebeck (9) and Crooks. W: Ramos, 1-0. L: Howe, 0-1. HR: Doran, McKenna.
Oklahoma St. 14, Wichita St. 6
OSU;000;522;320;--;14-17-1
WSU;011;040;000;--;6-10-1
Osmond, Phansalkar (5), Martin (5), Stone (8), Cable (9) and Brock, Hewitt (7); Hynes, Bechtel (4), McDonough (6), Gifford (6), Stroh (8), Haase (9) and Cadena. W: Martin, 1-0. L: Hynes. HR: Strand, Hewitt.
BASKETBALL
High school: Girls
Class B Regionals
At Leedey
Drummond 40, Kremlin-Hillsdale 29
Balko 53, Timberlake 31
Linescores
Muskogee 51, Bartlesville 30
Muskogee;12;18;15;6;--;51
Bartlesville;2;4;16;8;--;30
Muskogee: Meyers 15, McVay 10, Adams 9, Burton 6, Sanders 6, Swanson 2, Hytche 2, Mayes 1.
Bartlesville: Wood 14, Duncan 5, Valentine 4, Bilger 2, Ward 2, Hodge 2, Pregler 1.
Pryor 54, Collinsville 30
Collinsville;11;4;9;6;--;30
Pryor;14;11;16;13;--;54
Collinsville: Stamper 9, Ellis 5, Smith 5, Meadows 5, Gift 3, Wickman 2, Henley 1.
Pryor: Looney 18, Alt 12, Burroughs 10, Rhymer 10, Crisp 4.
Bristow 52, Mannford 51
Bristow;15;13;18;6;--;52
Mannford;9;10;15;17;--;51
Bristow: Alexander 20, Pritchard 10, Morgan 6, Rolland 6, Yocham 3, Gill 3, Livesay 2, Stapleton 2.
Mannford: Hewitt 14, Pierce 12, Elliott 11, Pehrson 9, Burk 3, Tierney 2.
4A Districts
At Victory Christian
Victory Christian 47, Sallisaw 36
Sallisaw;15;8;9;4;--;36
Victory Christian;9;8;18;12;--;17
Sallisaw: Maxwell 10, Lauden 10, Martin 9, McDaniel 7.
Victory Christian: Gilyard 27, Edwards 7, Elliott 6, Rutinduka 5, Tuggle 2.
At Oologah
Jay 39, Oologah 33
Jay;9;7;8;15;--;39
Oologah;7;3;13;10;--;33
Jay: Gibe 10, Foreman 9, Farley 9, Brontky 8, Barnes 2, Barrows 1.
Oologah: Martin 16, Thomas 6, Dixon 5, Runner 5, Hill 1.
At Locust Grove
Locust Grove 78, Miami 30
Miami;4;8;4;14;--;30
Locust Grove;19;23;27;9;--;78
Miami: Hopping 18, Smith 3, Cook 2, Bolton 2, Preaus 2, Payton 2, Jinks 1.
Locust Grove: Fine 22, Spradlin 12, Wiggins 10, Smith 9, Sweeney 8, Gilman 4, Thilges 4, Hunt 3, Williams 3, Moody 3.
3A Districts
At Claremore Sequoyah
Morris 50, Cl. Sequoyah 48
Cl. Sequoyah;7;16;11;14;--;48
Morris;17;12;11;10;--50
Cl.Sequoyah: Crenshaw 15, Cloud 11, Blackwood 9, Pennington 6, Roland 3, Wallen 2, McClure 2.
Morris: Barnett 20, Moore 12, Duclos 6, Barnett 6, Wilson 6.
At Metro Christian
Metro Christian 62, Cascia Hall 32
Cascia Hall;7;8;11;6;--;32
Metro Christian;16;12;23;11;--;62
Cascia Hall: Gammill 9, Hill 8, Lobato 7, Ausink 4, Rodgers 2, Thomas 2.
Metro Christian: Mershon 18, Williams 15, Blubaugh 14, Frie 9, Reed 4, Sutton 2.
2A District
At Fairland
Fairland 50, Colcord 32
Colcord;4;9;8;11;--;32
Fairland;9;20;12;9;--;50
Colcord: Crittenden 14, Barbee 5, Kindle 5, Haggard 4, Richards 2, Clapp 2.
Fairland: Grace Goins 27, Schertz 8, McGranahan 8, Mayfield 5, Jones 1, Webb 1.
High school: Boys
Class B Regionals
At Leedey
Balko 66, Timberlake 45
Goodwell 73, Burlington 43
Linescores
East Central 69, Hale 43
Hale;11;4;12;16;--;43
East Central;17;18;11;23;--;69
Hale: Lane 11, Neal 11, Lewis 6, McKinney 6, Johnson 4, Love 3, Bailey 2.
East Central: Lucas 29, McGuire 12, Wallace 9, Williams 6, Madden 6, Golden 5, Peters 2.
Bartlesville 64, Muskogee 61, OT
Muskogee;18;12;11;11;9;--;61
Bartlesville;9;11;25;7;12;--;64
Muskogee: Jar. Campbell 15, X. Brown 13, J. V. Campbell 12, J. Brown 12, M. Payne 5, Duncan 4.
Bartlesville: Castillo 25, Ayyappan 18, Nakvinda 10, Carter 8, Wood 2, Brown 1.
Pryor 55, Collinsville 40
Collinsville;8;7;8;17;--;40
Pryor;11;16;14;14;--;55
Collinsville: Syrkes 11, Hammond 10, Meacham 7, Lawson 3, Schloman 3, McDonell 2, Dees 2, Bouy 2.
Pryor: Alt 27, Jordan 12, Elza 6, Landry 4, Gore 4, Douglass 2.
Cl. Sequoyah 46, Morris 37
Cl. Sequoyah;15;13;11;7;--;46
Morris;6;10;11;10;--;37
Cl. Sequoyah: Thompson 13, Bulman 10, Kar. Bickle 8, Wood 6, Bedsworth 5, Kal. Bickle 4.
Morris: Kelsey 11, Dunn 9, Fulton 7, Jones 6, Long 2, Burgess 2.
Riverfield 47, Ripley 43
Ripley;8;11;6;18;--;43
Riverfield;5;12;12;18;--;47
Ripley: Grimes 16, Erwin 11, Willem 8, Mallent 4, Givens 3, Keslco 1.
Riverfield: B. Clinton 17, D. Clinton 11, Carson 10, Luelf 7, Alden 2.
4A Districts
At Cleveland
Cleveland 77, Skiatook 53
Skiatook;12;13;16;12;--;53
Cleveland;21;22;16;18;--;77
Skiatook: Pirtle 16, Neil 12, Kreder 7, Thomas 6, Hollomon 5, Burris 4, Slatcher 2, Falance 1.
Cleveland: Kauk 21, Hamilton 15, Buerker 13, McIntire 9, Baker 5, Harlan 4, Rhody 3, Curtis 3, Carroll 2, Thoma 2.
At Mannford
Mannford 51, Bristow 42
Bristow;13;6;8;15;--;42
Mannford;9;14;14;14;--;51
Bristow: Titsworth 15, Ware 9, McCall 6, Tolon 6, Winter 6.
Mannford: Thurman 25, Banfield 9, Garner 8, Day 8, Moore 1.
At Locust Grove
Locust Grove 46, Miami 34
Miami;10;4;11;9;--;34
Locust Grove;11;13;9;13;--;46
Miami: Hackett 11, Leach 11, Ke. Jinks 6, Kar. Jinks 6.
Locust Grove: Fogleman 13, Bond 11, Pullman 6, Brown 6, Dean 4, Shamel 3, Coaltrain 3.
SOFTBALL
College
Colo. Christian 5, Northeastern St. 2
Northeastern St. 8, East Central 2
Linescores
Oklahoma 13, Tarleton State 0
TSU;000;00;--;0-1-0
OU;224;5X;--;13-11-1
Bridges, Erwin (3), Floyd (4) and Carter; McAdoo, Saile (1), Rains (4), Juarez (5) and Elam, Koeltzow (4). W: Saile, 1-0. L: Bridges, 0-3. HR: Alo, Hansen.
Oklahoma St. 8, Lamar 0
OSU;100;012;4;--;8-10-0
Lamar;000;000;0;--;0-6-2
Boyd, Simunek (5) and Wright; Reyna, Williams (6) and Lopez. W: Boyd, 1-0. L: Reyna, 0-4. HR: Busby.
Oklahoma St. 11, Lamar 0
OSU;016;31;--;11-17-0
Lamar;000;00;--;0-1-0
Sprang, Evans (4) and Tuck; Mixon, Reyna (4), Williams (4) and Carpenter. W: Sprang, 1-0. L: Mixon, 1-2.
SOCCER
College: Men
Oral Roberts 2, Eastern Illinois 1 (OT)