Sports for the Record: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

BASEBALL
High School
Union 9, Ponca City 3
Owasso 13, Muskogee 8
Liberty 13, Mounds 5
GOLF
College: Men
Calusa Cup
Team Standings
1. Oklahoma;293-284;--;577
OU Individual Standings
4. Jonathan Brightwell;70-73;--;143
T7. Logan McAllister;76-68;--;144
T7. Quade Cummins;72-72;--;144
16. Ben Lorenz;76-71;--;147
20. Garrett Reband;75-73;--;148
The Mule
Team Standings
3. Northeastern State;280-146;--;426
NSU Individual Standings
1. Gabe Replogle;69-34;--;103
6. Carlos Gomez;69-36;--;105
24. Grant Hynes;70-38;--;108
44. Ryan Morant;72-38;--;110
61. Brayden Strickland;73-39;--;112
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Gary Lee, 66; T2. Ron Wilson, 67; T2. George Siler, 67; T2. Duane Dunham, 67; T5. Darrell Wood, 68; T5. B.J. Barnhart, 68; 7. Dick Tullis, 69; T8. Craig Hobbs, 70; T8. Frank Prentice, 70; T8. Jerry Henderson, 70; T11. Mark Clemons, 71; T11. Ken Hayes, 71; 13. Bob Bell, 72; T14. Bill Kusleika, 73; T14. Mel Hayes, 73; T14. Ron Cagle, 73; T14. Charles Webster, 73; 18. Dave Hohensee, 74; 19. Don Miller, 75.
CEDAR RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB
Union Public Schools Invitational
1st: Brian Dugan, Todd Stuckey, Brian Davis, Michael Boyd, 60 MOC; 2nd: Christy Hannah, Jennifer Tannehill, Jon Lawson, Kyle Gatewood, 60 MOC; 3rd: Joe Hair, Derek Ellis, Kevin Gillis, Matt Cyrus, 60.
Closest to the Pin: No. 2, David Zenhoefer, 3-4; No. 6, Christy Hannah, 31-0; No. 13, Jani Hagen, 15-4; No. 15, Bryan Bighorse, 9-1.
Hole in One
LAFORTUNE PARK GOLF COURSE: Jess Mitchell, No. 6, 7-iron
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 83, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Ray White, 85, shot 83