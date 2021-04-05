 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
BASEBALL

High School

Union 9, Ponca City 3

Owasso 13, Muskogee 8

Liberty 13, Mounds 5

GOLF

College: Men

Calusa Cup

Team Standings

1. Oklahoma;293-284;--;577

OU Individual Standings

4. Jonathan Brightwell;70-73;--;143

T7. Logan McAllister;76-68;--;144

T7. Quade Cummins;72-72;--;144

16. Ben Lorenz;76-71;--;147

20. Garrett Reband;75-73;--;148

The Mule

Team Standings

3. Northeastern State;280-146;--;426

NSU Individual Standings

1. Gabe Replogle;69-34;--;103

6. Carlos Gomez;69-36;--;105

24. Grant Hynes;70-38;--;108

44. Ryan Morant;72-38;--;110

61. Brayden Strickland;73-39;--;112

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Gary Lee, 66; T2. Ron Wilson, 67; T2. George Siler, 67; T2. Duane Dunham, 67; T5. Darrell Wood, 68; T5. B.J. Barnhart, 68; 7. Dick Tullis, 69; T8. Craig Hobbs, 70; T8. Frank Prentice, 70; T8. Jerry Henderson, 70; T11. Mark Clemons, 71; T11. Ken Hayes, 71; 13. Bob Bell, 72; T14. Bill Kusleika, 73; T14. Mel Hayes, 73; T14. Ron Cagle, 73; T14. Charles Webster, 73; 18. Dave Hohensee, 74; 19. Don Miller, 75.

CEDAR RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB

Union Public Schools Invitational

1st: Brian Dugan, Todd Stuckey, Brian Davis, Michael Boyd, 60 MOC; 2nd: Christy Hannah, Jennifer Tannehill, Jon Lawson, Kyle Gatewood, 60 MOC; 3rd: Joe Hair, Derek Ellis, Kevin Gillis, Matt Cyrus, 60.

Closest to the Pin: No. 2, David Zenhoefer, 3-4; No. 6, Christy Hannah, 31-0; No. 13, Jani Hagen, 15-4; No. 15, Bryan Bighorse, 9-1.

Hole in One

LAFORTUNE PARK GOLF COURSE: Jess Mitchell, No. 6, 7-iron

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 83, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Ray White, 85, shot 83

CHEROKEE HILLS: Don Ingram, 70, shot 70

LAFORTUNE: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 83

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Beavers, 95, shot 89; Maurice Markwardt, 80, shot 79; Mike Nietzel, 73, shot 73; Gary Sharp, 75, shot 75; Ken White, 84, shot 82

WOODBINE: Jack Coursey, 97, shot 92; Joe Reeves, 84, shot 80

