Sports for the Record: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Northeastern State 8, Emporia State 7
Emporia State;100;102;012;7;14;3
Northeastern State;020;101;04x;8;8;2
Repp, Crisp (6), Ebert (8) and Hamm, Minnick; Smithey, Bell (6), Jones (7) and Rodden. W: Jones (3-2). L: Crisp (1-4). HR: NSU, Brothers (7), White (4), Dunlap 2 (2).
High School
Bishop Kelley 14, Tahlequah 1
Linescore
Sand Springs 7, Owasso 5
Owasso;401;000;0;--;5;10;2
Sand Springs;022;210;x;7;8;0
Phillips, Flanary (4), Green (6) and Corbin; Schlehuber, Swanson (4) and Ornelas. W: Swanson. L: Flanary. HR: Sand Springs, Ornelas.
GOLF
College: Women
Summit League Championship
Team Standings
3. Oral Roberts;318-325-320;--;963
ORU Individual Standings
5. Megan Lee;78-77-80;--;235
6. Sarah Bell;75-81-80;--;236
T25. Cristina Riu;83-87-79;--;249
T25. Katelyn Rika;84-84-81;--;249
28. Isabella Caamal;82-82-86;--;251
College: Men
Big 12 Championship
Team Standings
1. Oklahoma;291-286;--;577
2. Oklahoma State;296-282;--;578
OU Individual Standings
T1. Quade Cummins;67-72;--;139
7. Logan McAllister;76-69;--;145
T16. Patrick Welch;76-73;--;149
23. Garett Reband;72-79;--;151
41. Jonathan Brightwell;84-72;--;156
OSU Individual Standings
T1. Bo Jin;72-67;--;139
10. Austin Eckroat;76-71;--;147
13. Aman Gupta;78-70;--;148
T16. Eugenio Chacarra;75-74;--;149
T16. Jonas Baumgartner;73-76;--;149
High School: Boys
Class 3A Qualifying Tournament
Team Standings: 1. Inola, 365; 2. Lincoln Christian, 373; 3. Victory Christian, 389; 4. Eufaula, 392; 5. Regent Prep, 429; 6. Dewey, 454.
Individuals: Inola, Carson Stookey, 83; Luke Gregoli, 93; Trey Maple, 93; Tucker Ford, 96; James Rinke, 108; Lincoln Christian, Cooper Lancaster, 83; Titan Stone, 90; Cale Branstetter, 98; Jake Wilson, 102; Dylan McMurray, 104; Victory Christian, Mason Hill, 87, Maddox Hill, 98; Daniel Looney, 98; Liam Puls, 106; Carson Lindsay, 117; Eufaula, Briar Sweitzer, 89; Alex Parish, 95; Justis James, 98; Slade Williams, 110; Riley Morgan, 112; Regent Prep, Grant Benjamin, 79; Walker Willis, 105; Clay Webster, 115; Kyle Hesser, 130; Gavin Wilsdorf, 159; Dewey, Devin Creek, 90; Andrew Parrott, 115, Boots Brown, 118; Clayton Evans, 131; Beau Armstrong, 150; Individuals, Kaden Risenhoover, Stigler, 77; Braden Williams, Beggs, 83; Talon Funk, Claremore Sequoyah, 86; James Brison, Henryetta, 91; Cooper Thompson, Claremore Sequoyah, 96; Avery Martin, Berryhill, 99.
Local
PAGE BELCHER: Christian Men's Fellowship
Match Play Champion: Craig Hobbs; 2nd place: Mark Clemons
Low Net: T1. Don Liland, 68; T1. Bill Kusleika, 68; T1. Ken Hayes, 68; T4. Frank Prentice, 70; T4. Don Garrison, 70; T6. James Young, 71; T6. Charles Webster, 71; T8. Gilbert York, 72; T8. Mike Hayes, 72; T10. Craig Hobbs, 73; T10. Mel Hayes, 73; T10. Hank Prideaux, 73; 13. Bob Bell, 74; T14. Bill French, 75; T14. Dick Tullis, 75; T14. Ron Wilson, 75; T14. Duane Dunham, 75; T18. Larry Huey, 76; T18. Ron Cagle, 76; T20. Rod Garrett, 77; T20. Mark Clemons, 77; T20. Darrell Wood, 77; T20. Darrell Hathcock, 77; 24. George Siler, 78; 25. Jerry Henderson, 79; 26. Dave Hohensee, 80; 27; B.J. Barnhart, 84.
Holes in One
CHEROKEE HILLS GOLF COURSE: Mike Pemberton, No. 7, 162 yards, 7 iron
THE LINKS ON MEMORIAL GOLF CLUB: Jose Hernandez, No. 5, 140 yards, 7 iron
MEADOWBROOK GOLF COURSE: Zac Fater, No. 4, 145 yards, 8 iron
Shoots Age or Better
CHEROKEE HILLS GOLF COURSE: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 77
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 88, shot 86
SOUTH LAKES GOLF COURSE: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 83; Robert Pringer, 75, shot 73
WOODBINE GOLF COURSE: Jack Hamilton, 79, shot 76
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Owasso 8, Enid 0
Linescore
Union 7, Sand Springs 0
Sand Springs;0;0;--;0
Union;5;2;--;7
Goals: U, Amos 2, Malham, Meyer, Fanelli, Trevino, Perez.
Keepers: SS, Day ; U, Bartmess.
High School: Boys
Union 4, Sand Springs 2