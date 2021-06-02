Sports for the Record: Thursday, June 3, 2021

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
Race Horse: 1. Kusleuka/Wood, 143; 2. Liland/Wood, 144; 3. Prideaux/Huey, 145; 3. Garrett/Bell, 145; 5. Siler/Huey, 146; 5. Huey/Liland, 146; 7. Wood/Hayes,147; 8. Hayes/Huey, 149; 8. Garrison/Liland, 149; 10. Webster/Prideaux, 150; 11.Prentice/Huey, 151; 11. Hohensee/Hayes, 151; 13. Bell/Garrison, 153.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW: Jim Mainer, 81, shot 81.
BATTLE CREEK; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Lew Wade, 82, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 84.
SOCCER
Local
Tulsa Athletic 1, Demize NPSL 1
