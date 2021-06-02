 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports for the Record: Thursday, June 3, 2021
0 comments
agate

Sports for the Record: Thursday, June 3, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

Race Horse: 1. Kusleuka/Wood, 143; 2. Liland/Wood, 144; 3. Prideaux/Huey, 145; 3. Garrett/Bell, 145; 5. Siler/Huey, 146; 5. Huey/Liland, 146; 7. Wood/Hayes,147; 8. Hayes/Huey, 149; 8. Garrison/Liland, 149; 10. Webster/Prideaux, 150; 11.Prentice/Huey, 151; 11. Hohensee/Hayes, 151; 13. Bell/Garrison, 153.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW: Jim Mainer, 81, shot 81.

BATTLE CREEK; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Lew Wade, 82, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 84.

SOCCER

Local

Tulsa Athletic 1, Demize NPSL 1

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News