Sports for the Record: Thursday, July 15, 2021
agate

Sports for the Record: Thursday, July 15, 2021

GOLF

Local

FOREST RIDGE

WGA Ladies Guest Day

Red Flight: Gross: 1. Pat Richard and Debbie McClain. Net: 1. Paula Culver and Sheri Maples, 2. Susan Byrd and Karen Dryden.

White Flight: Gross: 1. Karen Smith and Jeanne Bennett. Net: 1. Janet Griffith and Janet Stringer, 2. Lori Nichols and Ann Fields.

Blue Flight: Gross: 1. Carolyn Conner and Candy Castle. Net: 1. Carolyn Smith and Marilyn Dalla Rosa, 2. Katherine Nicholson and Melissa Batton.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Dave Hohensee, 63; 2. Hank Prideaux, 67; 3. Frank Prentice, 69; 4. Dick Tullis, 70; 4. George Siler, 70; 6. Rod Garrett, 72; 8. Bob Bell, 71; 8.Mike Hayes, 71; 11. Charles Webster, 72; 12. Don Garrison, 73; 13. Mark Clemons, 74; 14. B.J. Barnhart, 76; 14. Mel Hayes, 76; 16. Darrell Wood, 77; 17. Jerry Williams, 87.

SOUTHERN HILLS

9-WGA Opening Day

1. Sheri Allen, Vicki Lewis; 2. Jennifer Allen, Deanna Woodard, Beth Snapp, Kim Williamson; 3. Pat Wofford, Susan Veltman, Betsy Nash.

9-WGA “Bastille Day” Twilight

1. Daryl and Deanna Woodard and Jay and Kim Williamson, 27.58; 2. David and Susie Hentschel and Ted and Kim Osgood, 29.91; 3. Rick Guild and Rebecca Gillego and Andy and Sheri Allen, 31.52.

Hole-in-one

OWASSO: Dennis Murray, No. 12, 108 yards, pitching wedge.

SHANGRI-LA: Ron Lay, No. 8, 152 yards, 6-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 84, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Jim Peebles, 80, shot 80.

BROKEN ARROW: Ron Chambers, 79, shot 78; Jim Mainer, 81, shot 75.

FOREST RIDGE: Vince Nerio, 81, shot 75.

LAFORTUNE: John Gadd, 85, shot 85; Jess Mitchell, 82, shot 80.

MEADOWBROOK: Charlie Brown, 84, shot 84.

PAGE BELCHER: Hank Prideaux, 80, shot 77; Dick Tullis, 80, shot 79; Gilbert York, 79, shot 75.

SOUTH LAKES: Gary Sharp, 74, shot 73; Ron Smith, 83, shot 78.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Dr. Charles Heinberg, 79, shot 79; Tom Rains, 75, shot 75.

WOODBINE: Jack Coursey, 97, shot 96; Charles Pringer, 78, shot 71.

