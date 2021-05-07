Sports for the Record: Saturday, May 8, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Western Illinois 5, Oral Roberts 4
WIU;004;000;010;--;5;9;0
ORU;001;010;011;--;4;12;0
Warkentien, Carberry (8) and Juran; Rogen, Weber (7) and Gibson. W: Warkentien, 1-4. L: Rogen, 2-3. S: Carberry, 1. HR: Schwartz.
Oral Roberts 3, Western Illinois 2
WIU;000;200;0;--;2;5;0
ORU;200;000;1;--;3;6;0
Sears, Greenan (3), Edwards (6) and Gibson; Coffey and Jones. W: Coffey, 7-1. L: Edwards, 1-4.
Oklahoma State 13, Kansas 4
OSU;001;01(11);000;--;13;17;0
KU;020;000;020;--;4;8;3
Stone, Cheney (8) and Hewitt; Larsen, Hegarty (6), Vanderhei (6), Hewlett (9) and Tulimero. W: Stone, 1-0. L: Larsen, 4-5. HR: Golda; Vosik.
West Virginia 7, Oklahoma 1
OU;000;100;000;--;1;3;1
WVU;420;000;10X;--;7;7;2
Olds, Abram (7), Ramos (8) and Mitchell; Wolf, Short (8) and McCormick. W: Wolf, 4-5. L: Olds, 3-5. HR: McIntosh, Blasick.
Central Oklahoma 9, Northeastern State 0
UCO;300;001;050;--;9;12;0
NSU;000;000;000;--;0;3;4
Anderson, Patterson (6), Bautz (8), Isaacs (9) and Takamatsu; Swanson, Bell (6), Howard (8), Moll (8) and Rodden. W: Anderson, 5-4. L: Swanson, 9. HR: Crowl (10).
Northeastern State 10, Central Oklahoma 0
UCO;000;000;0;--;0;3;2
NSU;200;413;X;--;10;9;1
Bailey, Croft (5), Wayland (6), Moore (6) and Green, Ezell (6); Smithey, Summers (7) and
Rodden. W: Smithey, 4-2. L: Bailey, 2-1. HR: Brothers (10), Klingensmith (9), White (8).
High school
Class 6A Regionals
At Union
Bartlesville 7, Sapulpa 3
Union/Bartlesville
At Owasso
Broken Arrow 14, Ponca City 0
Owasso/Broken Arrow
At Stillwater
Sand Springs 5, Stillwater 3
Sand Springs 4, Bixby 1
Classs 5A Regionals
At Coweta
Glenpool 5, Skiatook 0
Coweta 10, Glenpool 0
At Collinsville
Claremore 10, Durant 0
Collinsville 7, Claremore 5
Collinsville Advances to State
At McAlester
McAlester/Edison
Bishop Kelley/ winner McAlester/Edison
Class 4A Regionals
At Poteau
Grove 4, Hilldale 0
Poteau 1, Grove 0
At Verdigris
Cl. Sequoyah/Sallisaw
Verdigris/ winner Cl. Sequoyah/Sallisaw
At Fort Gibson
Stigler 10, Cleveland 0
Fort Gibson/Stigler
At Berryhill
Oologah-Talala/Wagoner
Berryhill/ winner Oologah-Talala/Wagoner
Class 3A Regionals
At Kellyville
Holland Hall 17, Morris 7
Holland Hall 12, Kellyville 1
At Salina
Metro Christian 9, Kansas 3
Metro Christian 12, Lincoln Christian 2
At Adair
Sperry 13, Eufaula 8
Adair/ Sperry
At Alva
Vian 6, Beggs 3
Victory Christian 6, Vian 4
At Metro Christian
Atoka/Hennessey
Cascia Hall/ winner Atoka/Hennessey
At Lone Grove
Washington 12, Valliant 4
Washington 8, Lone Grove 7
Class 2A Regionals
At Cashion
Amber-Pocasset / Oklahoma Union
Cashion / Oklahoma Union
At Silo
Quapaw / Haskell
Silo / winner Quapaw/Haskell
At Hartshorne
Sallisaw Central 13, Konawa 1
Hartshorne 10, Sallisaw Central 0
At Oktaha
Stroud/Porter
Oktaha 11, Porter 1
At Calera
Calera 13, Mangum 0
Morrison/ Calera
At Christian Heritage
Christian Heritage 12, Caney Valley 5
Christian Heritage 15, Hobart 2
At Dale
Pawnee 14, Walters 5
Dale 11, Pawnee 1
At Latta
Panama 19, Latta 16
Howe 11, Panama 2
Class B State
Roff 6, Tupelo 0
Red Oak 12, Varnum 6
Class A State
Wister 5, Dewar 3
Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Rattan 5
GOLF
Local
MEADOWBROOK
MGA Member Guest Day Shamble/Best Ball
Gross: Preston Wilkins and Austin Schmidt, 62.
Net: Kent Taylor and Jack Lindley, 59; Gideon Wilkins and Dan Brafford, 60; Rob Jezek and Justin Northern, 60; Ted Marshall and Tom Karns, 61; Mark Jones and Tyler Jones, 61.
PAGE BELCHER
1. Hank Prideaux, 66; 2. Ron Wilson, 69; 3. Larry Huey, 70; 3. Craig Hobbs, 70; 5. Bob Bell, 71; 5. Don Garrison, 71; 7. Dick Tullis, 72; 8. Mark Clemons, 73; 8. B.J. Barnhart, 73; 10. Darrell Wood, 74; 10; Frank Prentice, 74; 12. Mel Hayes, 75; 13. Rod Garrett, 76; 13. Ken Hayes, 76; 15. Darrell Hathcock, 78; 16. George Siler, 80; 16. Dave Hohensee, 80.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72.
SOUTH LAKES: Charles Bell, 75, shot 70; Jim Brill, 81, shot 81; Jim Dailey, 81, shot 78; Bill Harsch, 81, shot 78; Ron Smith, 83, shot 78.
SOFTBALL
College
Houston 9, Tulsa 5
TU;010;220;0;--;5;8;3
UH;003;213;X;--;9;10;0
Delce, Nash (4), Llamas-Howell (6) and Shaw; Hulon, Lee (4), Hertenberger (7) and Brown. W: Lee, 4-9. L: Nash, 2-2. S: Hertenberger, 1. HR: Norwood, Shaw; Williams, Howie.