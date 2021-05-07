 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Saturday, May 8, 2021
agate

  • Updated
BASEBALL

College

Western Illinois 5, Oral Roberts 4

WIU;004;000;010;--;5;9;0

ORU;001;010;011;--;4;12;0

Warkentien, Carberry (8) and Juran; Rogen, Weber (7) and Gibson. W: Warkentien, 1-4. L: Rogen, 2-3. S: Carberry, 1. HR: Schwartz.

Oral Roberts 3, Western Illinois 2

WIU;000;200;0;--;2;5;0

ORU;200;000;1;--;3;6;0

Sears, Greenan (3), Edwards (6) and Gibson; Coffey and Jones. W: Coffey, 7-1. L: Edwards, 1-4.

Oklahoma State 13, Kansas 4

OSU;001;01(11);000;--;13;17;0

KU;020;000;020;--;4;8;3

Stone, Cheney (8) and Hewitt; Larsen, Hegarty (6), Vanderhei (6), Hewlett (9) and Tulimero. W: Stone, 1-0. L: Larsen, 4-5. HR: Golda; Vosik.

West Virginia 7, Oklahoma 1

OU;000;100;000;--;1;3;1

WVU;420;000;10X;--;7;7;2

Olds, Abram (7), Ramos (8) and Mitchell; Wolf, Short (8) and McCormick. W: Wolf, 4-5. L: Olds, 3-5. HR: McIntosh, Blasick.

Central Oklahoma 9, Northeastern State 0

UCO;300;001;050;--;9;12;0

NSU;000;000;000;--;0;3;4

Anderson, Patterson (6), Bautz (8), Isaacs (9) and Takamatsu; Swanson, Bell (6), Howard (8), Moll (8) and Rodden. W: Anderson, 5-4. L: Swanson, 9. HR: Crowl (10).

Northeastern State 10, Central Oklahoma 0

UCO;000;000;0;--;0;3;2

NSU;200;413;X;--;10;9;1

Bailey, Croft (5), Wayland (6), Moore (6) and Green, Ezell (6); Smithey, Summers (7) and

Rodden. W: Smithey, 4-2. L: Bailey, 2-1. HR: Brothers (10), Klingensmith (9), White (8).

High school

Class 6A Regionals

At Union

Bartlesville 7, Sapulpa 3

Union/Bartlesville

At Owasso

Broken Arrow 14, Ponca City 0

Owasso/Broken Arrow

At Stillwater

Sand Springs 5, Stillwater 3

Sand Springs 4, Bixby 1

Classs 5A Regionals

At Coweta

Glenpool 5, Skiatook 0

Coweta 10, Glenpool 0

At Collinsville

Claremore 10, Durant 0

Collinsville 7, Claremore 5

Collinsville Advances to State

At McAlester

McAlester/Edison

Bishop Kelley/ winner McAlester/Edison

Class 4A Regionals

At Poteau

Grove 4, Hilldale 0

Poteau 1, Grove 0

At Verdigris

Cl. Sequoyah/Sallisaw

Verdigris/ winner Cl. Sequoyah/Sallisaw

At Fort Gibson

Stigler 10, Cleveland 0

Fort Gibson/Stigler

At Berryhill

Oologah-Talala/Wagoner

Berryhill/ winner Oologah-Talala/Wagoner

Class 3A Regionals

At Kellyville

Holland Hall 17, Morris 7

Holland Hall 12, Kellyville 1

At Salina

Metro Christian 9, Kansas 3

Metro Christian 12, Lincoln Christian 2

At Adair

Sperry 13, Eufaula 8

Adair/ Sperry

At Alva

Vian 6, Beggs 3

Victory Christian 6, Vian 4

At Metro Christian

Atoka/Hennessey

Cascia Hall/ winner Atoka/Hennessey

At Lone Grove

Washington 12, Valliant 4

Washington 8, Lone Grove 7

Class 2A Regionals

At Cashion

Amber-Pocasset / Oklahoma Union

Cashion / Oklahoma Union

At Silo

Quapaw / Haskell

Silo / winner Quapaw/Haskell

At Hartshorne

Sallisaw Central 13, Konawa 1

Hartshorne 10, Sallisaw Central 0

At Oktaha

Stroud/Porter

Oktaha 11, Porter 1

At Calera

Calera 13, Mangum 0

Morrison/ Calera

At Christian Heritage

Christian Heritage 12, Caney Valley 5

Christian Heritage 15, Hobart 2

At Dale

Pawnee 14, Walters 5

Dale 11, Pawnee 1

At Latta

Panama 19, Latta 16

Howe 11, Panama 2

Class B State

Roff 6, Tupelo 0

Red Oak 12, Varnum 6

Class A State

Wister 5, Dewar 3

Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Rattan 5

GOLF

Local

MEADOWBROOK

MGA Member Guest Day Shamble/Best Ball

Gross: Preston Wilkins and Austin Schmidt, 62.

Net: Kent Taylor and Jack Lindley, 59; Gideon Wilkins and Dan Brafford, 60; Rob Jezek and Justin Northern, 60; Ted Marshall and Tom Karns, 61; Mark Jones and Tyler Jones, 61.

PAGE BELCHER

1. Hank Prideaux, 66; 2. Ron Wilson, 69; 3. Larry Huey, 70; 3. Craig Hobbs, 70; 5. Bob Bell, 71; 5. Don Garrison, 71; 7. Dick Tullis, 72; 8. Mark Clemons, 73; 8. B.J. Barnhart, 73; 10. Darrell Wood, 74; 10; Frank Prentice, 74; 12. Mel Hayes, 75; 13. Rod Garrett, 76; 13. Ken Hayes, 76; 15. Darrell Hathcock, 78; 16. George Siler, 80; 16. Dave Hohensee, 80.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72.

SOUTH LAKES: Charles Bell, 75, shot 70; Jim Brill, 81, shot 81; Jim Dailey, 81, shot 78; Bill Harsch, 81, shot 78; Ron Smith, 83, shot 78.

SOFTBALL

College

Houston 9, Tulsa 5

TU;010;220;0;--;5;8;3

UH;003;213;X;--;9;10;0

Delce, Nash (4), Llamas-Howell (6) and Shaw; Hulon, Lee (4), Hertenberger (7) and Brown. W: Lee, 4-9. L: Nash, 2-2. S: Hertenberger, 1. HR: Norwood, Shaw; Williams, Howie.

Tulsa 5, Houston 3

TU;011;000;01;2;--;5;12;0

UH;100;001;010;--;3;8;2

Scott, Pochop (6) and Shaw; Hertenberger, Lee (9) and Brown. W: Pochop, 10-2. L: Hertenberger, 6-10. HR: Perry, Seaney, Shaw; Queen, Busch.

