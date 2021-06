Sports for the Record: Saturday, June 26, 2021

BASEBALL

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Green Monsters 5, Liners 3

Savages 9, Skippers 6

GOLF

Local

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Flycatcher Invitational

Flycatcher Flight: 1. Tim Bart and Jeff Rude, 2. David Kelley and Tim Loiodice, 3. Joe Mann and Jared Andresen.

The Golf Club Flight: 1. Jeremy Fairchild and Bob Hurley, 2. Paul Ross and Mark Cochran, 3. Larry Rogers and CJ Davis.

Scissortail Flight: 1. Chad Morrison and Colt Siler, 2. Matt Zinn and Mike Zinn, 3. Rich Bevins and Jonathan Musgrove.

Redbud Flight: 1. Steve Johnson and Tom Hurley, 2. Tom Jensen and Dolin Argo, 3. Jason Cobb and Tim Roberts.

MEADOWBROOK

Couples 9 hole dropout scramble

1. Ken and Tita McCoy and Lantz and Jane Day, 29; 2. Scott and Kay Ethridge and Jeff and Ashton Gunter, 31; 3. Scott and Lisa Gasaway and Bob and Denise Rock, 31.